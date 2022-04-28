« previous next »
Author Topic: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.  (Read 1587 times)

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:24:09 pm »
The thread title confused me. I came in here thinking he got banned from football or something.Even worse finding out he passed away.

RIP
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:21:59 pm
Made this joke in another thread in admittedly bad taste but -



;D
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:35:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:47:33 pm
Will soft shite on Twitter do the 'here we go' if he officially dies?

 ;D
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:49:33 pm »
Not dead.
Offline Linudden

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:57:08 pm »
Now he's apparently ranting on Twitter about not being dead, yikes man  :o

Whoever pulled that prank on him... will be sued. Badly.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:57:08 pm
Now he's apparently ranting on Twitter about not being dead, yikes man  :o

Just to play devil's advocate...it could just be someone else who has his password. Doesn't prove anything
Online lukeb1981

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:59:45 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:58:14 pm
Just to play devil's advocate...it could just be someone else who has his password. Doesn't prove anything
Haaland's Da
Online rob1966

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:01:12 pm »
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:03:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:01:12 pm
That says he's not dead yet?

Well everyone's not dead YET ;D
Offline Fortneef

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:06:06 pm »
Oh well.

Ill have more time to work on my joke about Styx Wanderers star striker handing in a shock transfer request, with Qatar-backed Malboge Devil Swines looking to swoop for the wantaway abomination for a cut-price 45 million damned souls.
Online The North Bank

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm »
Couldnt agree the signing off fee so decided to run down his contract instead.
Online rob1966

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:21:31 pm »
