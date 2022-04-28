@burnagedaydreamTxiki Begiristain getting the Haaland deal over the line
Crosby Nick never fails.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Wow, so he might not be dead now.
Deal's off for now, not seeing eye to eye with Hell on the transfer fee. Heaven and Purgatory said to be back in the mix.
Will soft shite on Twitter do the 'here we go' if he officially dies?
Just received a call from a prominent British agent and close friend of Mino Raiola to say that the Italian-Dutch agent has not died but is "very, very ill". Says reports of his friend's death are inaccurate. (@tariqpanja)
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]