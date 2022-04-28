« previous next »
Author Topic: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.  (Read 867 times)

Online macmanamanaman

Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« on: Today at 12:59:38 pm »
Offline El Lobo

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:00:05 pm »
Blimey

RIP
Online AnfieldRD19

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:02:39 pm »
Shocking news. Love him or hate him he was brilliant at his job.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:04:35 pm »
RIP
Online rocco

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:06:01 pm »
Shocking  news

Didnt know he was unwell
Online Red Cactii

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:07:19 pm »
He may not be the most popular person in World Football, but his clients absolutely adored him and the way he looked after them, which speaks volumes for me.

Rest in Peace.
Online rocco

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:09:54 pm »
He had 77 players on his books , Im sure he didnt have a team looking after them as he liked to have full control
Offline Linudden

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:09:57 pm »
He accomplished more in 54 years than most would in 540. We can debate the morals of agents all we want but today all that matters is:

RIP
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:11:14 pm »
Regardless of what you thought of him, this thread title is disrespectful at the very least. 

RIP
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:13:15 pm »
Apparently his agency say he hasnt died.
Online Ray K

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:17:13 pm »
@burnagedaydream
Txiki Begiristain getting the Haaland deal over the line

Online RedSince86

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:17:32 pm »
RIP.

Seems he's been in bad health since the new year.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:17:13 pm
@burnagedaydream
Txiki Begiristain getting the Haaland deal over the line



:D I did picture Partidge in his Castrol GTX jacket earlier.
Online clinical

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:27:51 pm »
Wow, so he might not be dead now.
Online liversaint

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:17:13 pm
@burnagedaydream
Txiki Begiristain getting the Haaland deal over the line


;D ;D
Online disgraced cake

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:31:15 pm »
More vermin agents will step up in his position unfortunately. There's already far too many
Online Ray K

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:33:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:27:51 pm
Wow, so he might not be dead now.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uBxMPqxJGqI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uBxMPqxJGqI</a>
Online Ultimate Bromance

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:34:38 pm »
Deal's off for now, not seeing eye to eye with Hell on the transfer fee. Heaven and Purgatory said to be back in the mix.
Online Asam

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:37:45 pm »

Shocking news, feel sorry for his loved ones
Online On Axis

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:39:35 pm »
Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)
Dr. Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milano tells Ansa on Mino Raiola conditions: Im outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive.

https://twitter.com/fabrizioromano/status/1519655641668890625
Online rocco

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:39:47 pm »
Online jonnypb

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:44:38 pm »
Multiple other sources saying he hasnt died, but in critical condition? Also just been on sky sports news saying hes in critical condition?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:17:13 pm
@burnagedaydream
Txiki Begiristain getting the Haaland deal over the line



:lmao

Too soon?!
Online disgraced cake

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 01:34:38 pm
Deal's off for now, not seeing eye to eye with Hell on the transfer fee. Heaven and Purgatory said to be back in the mix.

Will soft shite on Twitter do the 'here we go' if he officially dies?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:47:33 pm »
Online jonnypb

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:49:08 pm »
Mino Raiola
@MinoRaiola
Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:50:24 pm »
Of course he's not dead, cockroaches are indestructible.
 
Online Elmo!

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:50:33 pm »
From Agent no more to reagent. What a reaction.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:50:46 pm »
Online redgriffin73

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:51:29 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:47:33 pm
Will soft shite on Twitter do the 'here we go' if he officially dies?

;D
Online palimpsest

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »
A bizarre situation. Glad he's still alive and not a little disgusted by the media jumping to pronounce him dead.
Online Red Cactii

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:53:28 pm »
Quote
Just received a call from a prominent British agent and close friend of Mino Raiola to say that the Italian-Dutch agent has not died but is "very, very ill". Says reports of his friend's death are inaccurate. (@tariqpanja)
Online redgriffin73

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more.
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:54:22 pm »
Indykaila will know for sure.
