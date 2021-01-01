so as that game unfolded i started thinking to myself "well, this is exactly like the prem City game, except absent any of the danger whatever from the dangerous city press and atack"
so i further thought ''ll take that then in a cl semi". Then i noticed a few time Mane just tenaciously stole the ball in his man possessed mode and i thought "ahh, Sadios on the job in this tie" and after that i pretty much had no worries.
Of course i remained nervous until we finally scored and wary until the final whistle but in the full circumstances that was literally perfect. Choosing to rest rather than go for a 3rd is a very mature and intelligent and experienced and wise thing to do in this exact insanity schedule situation. Not many teams would have the nous and ability to do that really.
Still a job on but off to a cracking start. got the momentum the confidence the experience and the lead. Course they score a goal in the first 5 mins next game none of itmatters
But still, super happy with the result.
Edit: also Mane and Salah could have had 2 each in the first half including a Mane header and a Mo curler that are basically trademark goals for them but they missed, and 2 in the net but offside vvd one was very close, and thiagos cracker off the post, they are not keeping us out in Spain. We could have had a hatfull today.