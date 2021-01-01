« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55  (Read 8164 times)

Offline Liverpoolluver

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #360 on: Today at 12:52:03 am »
When are we all going to realise this is a special team that Klopp and his team has brought together. Could go on and on about players, formations and tactics but hey Im havin a beer and luvin it.
Chill.  8)
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #361 on: Today at 12:52:35 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:57:04 pm
Alisson tonight



He distracted their forwards by uncrossing his legs like Sharon Stone.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,126
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:58:44 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
Best team in the world on current form. There's no arguments about it.

538 do actually now have us rated as the best in the world.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,260
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #363 on: Today at 01:09:14 am »
Whenever happens from here -whether we go through or not, this will be one of the great under rated performances in our European history. Absolutely bossed them from start to finish. Imperious. Only shame is we didn't get another couple of goals but can't have it all. No wonder the subs look gutted to come off. Must be a joy to play in because it's absolutely wonderful to watch. Even if we win nothing else rhis season, my god this is an incredible team
 
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,798
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #364 on: Today at 01:18:59 am »
Quote from: thx in advance on Today at 12:50:32 am
Any explanation of the scenes at the end? First Emery seemed unhappy with Klopp when they shook hands at the end and then Foyth shenanigans...

Not sure about the Emery situation, but at first sight it looked a bit awkward, but don't think it was anything except Emery being annoyed that they lost and with the way they lost. As far as the Foyth situation goes, my take was that he was still going on about the thing during the game where he got hit in the head by the ball when he was on the ground and it looked like he was having words with Trent. Then Adrian came in and basically told him to do one while others took care of Trent. Klopp was then having a laugh with Adrian about what a twat Foyth is. That's my take and once more I loved how we really are a team and everybody even Adrian, who is clearly our number three goalkeeper, is so committed and trying to help each other out. I think that's what makes this club special and is the reason why so many of our former players still have a special connection to that team, whether it's Moreno, Jose Enrique or Little Luis...
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,907
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #365 on: Today at 01:20:36 am »
As shit as the ref was overall - he was on top of several of our clean tackles that nicked the ball from behind and let play go on.

PL refs would have automatically blown for fouls because they can't comprehend the idea that a tackle from behind could be clean.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #366 on: Today at 01:23:13 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:58:44 am
538 do actually now have us rated as the best in the world.

Aye along with Euro Club Index and UEFA for the current season...
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,127
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #367 on: Today at 01:25:40 am »
so as that game unfolded i started thinking to myself "well, this is exactly like the prem City game, except absent any of the danger whatever from the dangerous city press and atack"  ;D so i further thought ''ll take that then in a cl semi". Then i noticed a few time Mane just tenaciously stole the ball in his man possessed mode and i thought "ahh, Sadios on the job in this tie" and after that i pretty much had no worries.

Of course i remained nervous until we finally scored and wary until the final whistle but in the full circumstances that was literally perfect. Choosing to rest rather than go for a 3rd is a very mature and intelligent and experienced and wise thing to do in this exact insanity schedule situation. Not many teams would have the nous and ability to do that really. 

Still a job on but off to a cracking start. got the momentum the confidence the experience and the lead. Course they score a goal in the first 5 mins next game none of itmatters  ;D But still, super happy with the result.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 