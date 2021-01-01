Any explanation of the scenes at the end? First Emery seemed unhappy with Klopp when they shook hands at the end and then Foyth shenanigans...



Not sure about the Emery situation, but at first sight it looked a bit awkward, but don't think it was anything except Emery being annoyed that they lost and with the way they lost. As far as the Foyth situation goes, my take was that he was still going on about the thing during the game where he got hit in the head by the ball when he was on the ground and it looked like he was having words with Trent. Then Adrian came in and basically told him to do one while others took care of Trent. Klopp was then having a laugh with Adrian about what a twat Foyth is. That's my take and once more I loved how we really are a team and everybody even Adrian, who is clearly our number three goalkeeper, is so committed and trying to help each other out. I think that's what makes this club special and is the reason why so many of our former players still have a special connection to that team, whether it's Moreno, Jose Enrique or Little Luis...