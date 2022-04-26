« previous next »
Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients

Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
April 26, 2022, 02:10:28 pm
I did a search last night and found various references to dementia and Alzheimer's (can we also include Parkinson's here?), but spread across different threads, none of which appeared to be recent.

Several RAWKites have had direct experience with family members and loved ones suffering from these horrid conditions.

Now my partner's grandmother's condition has deteriorated to an unmanageable state (she's hallucinating things like the ceiling caving in, prompting her to try to open her 3rd floor window and jump out to escape  :o ) and we're looking around for various resources with advice on how to cope.

Who here can point us in the right direction of some materials or resources that have proven to be useful fo you? We could ask Uncle Google but any answers are only as good as the questions you ask - and the results are always somewhat generic.

I also thought this might become a thread that can offer wider assistance to people in a similar position.

RAWK is an incredible resource in and of itself, so I'm hopeful we will receive some valuable input.

My heart goes out to anyone in my partner's position - her gran's been a widow for decades and lives with my partner's mother, who herself is single - two old ladies stuck in a small apartment with limited resources and time  :-\
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 04:50:33 pm
If anyone does have ideas or suggestions, I'll be all-ears.

My mum has Alzheimers and the options are extremely limited.

My dad (85) is struggling, but a lot is of his own making as he initially protected her from the diagnosis so she refuses to accept there's any problem. But now it's pretty much daily that she'll have a spell where she doesn't recognise him as her husband, thinks their house isn't theirs (they've been there 55 years), and wants to go home to her mum and dad (who died in '74 and '82) to a house that was slum-cleared in 1970. She called my 26 times in 2 hours last night to ask me to come through to take her home. And he won't take the fucking phone off her (she has times when she goes through all the numbers in the phone and calls them - often staying silent at the other end, and sometimes in the middle of the night, including to my dad's friends). She has him take her out in the car every fucking day (his driving isn't great now) and he won't say no, even though it's sending him under.

But then, she's superficially functioning. You can have a conversation with her - even though you'll have the same conversation again and again and again. If you correct her at all, she gets aggressive-defensive and brushes it off as 'it slipped my mind' or say [with uncertain eyes] "oh yes, I remember now". I've tried to have a discussion with her to talk about her memory and condition but again she gets aggressive-defensive, saying it's just an age thing and I'm making her out like she should be in a home. Then gets upset. And I think 'what's the fucking point'?

Been through all this previously with my wife's mum.

It's a c*nt of a disease.

Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #2 on: April 26, 2022, 07:29:34 pm
My dad has it. The social worker and community nurse were boss but basically anything further costs money. He's not even getting NHS care beyond medicine.

A man who worked his whole life and all his savings are gone on care fees. His children and grandkids left nothing. He doesn't even recognise anyone. He thinks he's the President.

I looked at other support and all it meant was I was sharing horror stories with other people. Meanwhile I was being attacked in our home doing a good thing. Unless the wallet opened.

That's the system right now. That's my life right now.  And nobody really cares - watch the Tories get in again.

He would be better off dead.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #3 on: April 26, 2022, 07:52:30 pm
Can't give any advice, but have been through it with my father in law and now the mother in law has it. Thankfully, the mother in law stopped talking to the missus about 6 years ago, so at least the missus isn't dealing with this again. Her Dad was always a lovely man, so the dementia didn't bring any dark side out, her Ma has always been a fucking bitch, but was OK at hiding it from most people,the dementia has allowed the real her to come out and she's nasty.

Watching her Dad change from a very independent 83 yr old to basically a child almost overnight was awful - he barely recognised the wife, I'm sure he just thought I was someone he knew and he forgot the grandkids, who he doted on. Took him 14 months to die after going in a home, no way to end your life. He basically died a year before his body did. Her Ma thinks she is on holiday, has no idea where she is and again has no quality of life. She's at the stopped eating stage now, her body has stopped her appetite, so will be dead before long I reckon.

Like Tone says, the cost is disgusting, home for her Dad was £2700 a month, her Ma is in one that is £1900 a month. Luckily her Dads pension covered his fees and renting the Ma's house out and pensions covers that, but it's still a disgrace.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #4 on: April 26, 2022, 08:11:48 pm
Unfortunately I think once it's at the unmanageable stage there's not much support, help or encouragement available. 

As horrible as this sounds, it's pretty much a waiting game with fewer and fewer lucid moments but if you're lucky she won't linger too long.

It's a soul destroying illness for everyone experiencing it mate and I feel for anyone who's attempting to cope with it.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #5 on: April 26, 2022, 09:29:43 pm
At the beginning of this particular journey.

Mum can still have lengthy lucid moments, other times speaks nothing but bollocks for hours and its incredibly frustrating.

What i find hard to wrap my head around is the fact that she couldn't tell you what she had for tea but can recall things from the 60's and 70's with ease.

Could be a really useful thread this.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #6 on: April 26, 2022, 10:20:35 pm
Good luck anyone dealing with it.

As much as what happened in my family was devastating...

I'd genuinely be happy with having it worse than anyone else.

Make the good times last. You can have some fun with someone with this illness. For a bit. Before it gets too bad.

And you'll treasure the good times
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #7 on: April 26, 2022, 10:21:57 pm
The wife's Dad was really struggling with memory and recognition , I took him for a drive one day, missus asked as it was likely the last time he'd be able to it, so I took him past old Trafford and then where he grew up and he recognised the ground and could remember where he lived and the infant school he went to, got really emotional too.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #8 on: April 27, 2022, 08:26:55 am
Last match with my dad was watching us win the League Cup. We were locked arms, standing up, watching pens.

So that's SOMETHING. And this club... Yeahhhh it's a good memory I will never regret
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #9 on: April 27, 2022, 08:57:31 am
Quote from: ToneLa on April 27, 2022, 08:26:55 am
Last match with my dad was watching us win the League Cup. We were locked arms, standing up, watching pens.

So that's SOMETHING. And this club... Yeahhhh it's a good memory I will never regret

My father loved football but the last time we brought him over to our place to watch a game he stared at the screen for a couple of minutes before asking me when I'd bought 'that fish tank'.

It sounds funny but the realisation that he could no longer enjoy something that until then had been his only remaining pleasure in life was horrible.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #10 on: April 27, 2022, 01:58:35 pm
Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 08:57:31 am
My father loved football but the last time we brought him over to our place to watch a game he stared at the screen for a couple of minutes before asking me when I'd bought 'that fish tank'.

It sounds funny but the realisation that he could no longer enjoy something that until then had been his only remaining pleasure in life was horrible.

Yeah sorry to hear that matey

My dad stopped being able to recognise Liverpool if we were in an away kit. Totally felt like the tipping point
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #11 on: April 27, 2022, 06:07:28 pm
I kinda was fearing it might turn out to be the case that there's little, if anything, we can do for our loved ones other than try to enjoy whatever lucid moments they have and try to keep the environment safe :(

Massive love and kudos to all who are sharing what your experiences are - I can't even begin to imagine how upsetting and painful it is. 🙏💔

What a fucking horrible thing to have happen, to lose one's mind like that and to lose much of the connection that may have existed to things they've loved for decades.

This thread could turn out to be more a resource to help us then, than them, knowing that the experiences we have are shared by many we can relate to - so neither they nor we walk alone......
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #12 on: April 27, 2022, 06:28:09 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on April 27, 2022, 01:58:35 pm
Yeah sorry to hear that matey

My dad stopped being able to recognise Liverpool if we were in an away kit. Totally felt like the tipping point
.

It was the same when he no longer recognised our old dog.He walked her twice a day for years and she adored him,seeing him have absolutely no reaction to her was heartbreaking.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #13 on: April 27, 2022, 06:34:30 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 27, 2022, 06:07:28 pm
I kinda was fearing it might turn out to be the case that there's little, if anything, we can do for our loved ones other than try to enjoy whatever lucid moments they have and try to keep the environment safe :(

What a fucking horrible thing to have happen, to lose one's mind like that and to lose much of the connection that may have existed to things they've loved for decades.

This thread could turn out to be more a resource to help us then, than them, knowing that the experiences we have are shared by many we can relate to - so neither they nor we walk alone......

There's nothing,we couldn't even get an ambulance when my father told us he'd taken an overdose.

We were taken to A&E in a police car.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #14 on: October 16, 2023, 07:25:50 am
Couldnt find another thread on this. We have someone in the family with a vascular dementia diagnosis. Was diagnosed about a year ago after quite a few signs and a bit of burying heads in the sand. Definitely deteriorating more rapidly now.

Bit of a vicious circle - a lack of mobility, a couple of falls, leading to very little appetite for going out anywhere, doing any walks or exercise. So just sitting in all day, not having much contact with the outside world. And really tough for her other half, who is basically full time carer now and getting very little respite.

Not really after any advice as such, just seeing if anyone else is in a similar position or has gone through this before.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #15 on: October 16, 2023, 01:13:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 26, 2022, 10:21:57 pm
The wife's Dad was really struggling with memory and recognition , I took him for a drive one day, missus asked as it was likely the last time he'd be able to it, so I took him past old Trafford and then where he grew up and he recognised the ground and could remember where he lived and the infant school he went to, got really emotional too.

My father had no memory of my mother,the home they shared for fifty odd years,my sister or any of his grandchildren.The only things he remembered were me and working in our horribly overgrown garden when we first moved into this house.
He'd light up when we talked about digging out the fishpond and cutting down the dead trees that used to stand where our bottom lawn is now.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:53:57 pm
My Dad has been struggling with his memory for a while now. I suppose in hindsight I can see symptoms going back a decade or more (inability to find the right words specifically) but during the covid lockdowns, we noticed his memory becoming worse and his communication also deteriorating. A couple of years ago I tried to get a private diagnosis for him, but really struggled. Eventually got him onto an NHS memory clinic and he was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment about 12 months ago. He has gotten worse since then and yesterday I took him to be screened to join a clinical trial for early-stage Alzheimer's. He has been accepted, which is obviously both good (it might help) and bad (they are reasonably sure he has Alzheimer's).

His business, that he has run since 1986, went into administration a couple of months back. It has been extraordinarily difficult watching him trying to grasp what is happening. He's essentially completely incapable of dealing with any of the difficult things that arise from this sort of situation and I have had to step in and take over for a lot of it. I'm feeling pretty sorry for myself, and yet acutely aware that my frustration is only exceeded by his own frustration. I used to say my Dad was the smartest man I know. Now he can't even pay a bill without needing my help, and he regularly sends emails into the abyss (ranting at the Amazon no-reply email address etc!), although thankfully for now he is otherwise independent at home in terms of cooking, cleaning, personal hygiene.

All the "experts" say you have to try to not see it as a burden and just see it as an opportunity to form a different relationship, and try to make it a positive... but fucking hell it's hard sometimes. The thought of what might come a few years down the line is a bit overwhelming.

Loads of love to others who are caring for loved ones.

If anyone would like to see if there are any trials that are suitable for anyone they know who are struggling with their memory or cognitive ability, this is where we signed Dad up: https://www.brainandmindexperts.com/
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:29:40 pm
That's heart breaking to read Rhi, loads of love to you and I hope you get any support that you, your dad and your family need x
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #18 on: Today at 11:52:53 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:29:40 pm
That's heart breaking to read Rhi, loads of love to you and I hope you get any support that you, your dad and your family need x
Seconded. What a cruel and horrible disease that is for all concerned.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
Reply #19 on: Today at 01:30:45 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:29:40 pm
That's heart breaking to read Rhi, loads of love to you and I hope you get any support that you, your dad and your family need x

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:52:53 am
Seconded. What a cruel and horrible disease that is for all concerned.

Thank you both. Just needed to have a rant last night really! Hope the link I shared can help others who want to get their loved ones on clinical trials. Even if it doesnt help us right now, maybe itll improve the lives of others in the future. x
