Can't give any advice, but have been through it with my father in law and now the mother in law has it. Thankfully, the mother in law stopped talking to the missus about 6 years ago, so at least the missus isn't dealing with this again. Her Dad was always a lovely man, so the dementia didn't bring any dark side out, her Ma has always been a fucking bitch, but was OK at hiding it from most people,the dementia has allowed the real her to come out and she's nasty.
Watching her Dad change from a very independent 83 yr old to basically a child almost overnight was awful - he barely recognised the wife, I'm sure he just thought I was someone he knew and he forgot the grandkids, who he doted on. Took him 14 months to die after going in a home, no way to end your life. He basically died a year before his body did. Her Ma thinks she is on holiday, has no idea where she is and again has no quality of life. She's at the stopped eating stage now, her body has stopped her appetite, so will be dead before long I reckon.
Like Tone says, the cost is disgusting, home for her Dad was £2700 a month, her Ma is in one that is £1900 a month. Luckily her Dads pension covered his fees and renting the Ma's house out and pensions covers that, but it's still a disgrace.