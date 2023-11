My Dad has been struggling with his memory for a while now. I suppose in hindsight I can see symptoms going back a decade or more (inability to find the right words specifically) but during the covid lockdowns, we noticed his memory becoming worse and his communication also deteriorating. A couple of years ago I tried to get a private diagnosis for him, but really struggled. Eventually got him onto an NHS memory clinic and he was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment about 12 months ago. He has gotten worse since then and yesterday I took him to be screened to join a clinical trial for early-stage Alzheimer's. He has been accepted, which is obviously both good (it might help) and bad (they are reasonably sure he has Alzheimer's).His business, that he has run since 1986, went into administration a couple of months back. It has been extraordinarily difficult watching him trying to grasp what is happening. He's essentially completely incapable of dealing with any of the difficult things that arise from this sort of situation and I have had to step in and take over for a lot of it. I'm feeling pretty sorry for myself, and yet acutely aware that my frustration is only exceeded by his own frustration. I used to say my Dad was the smartest man I know. Now he can't even pay a bill without needing my help, and he regularly sends emails into the abyss (ranting at the Amazon no-reply email address etc!), although thankfully for now he is otherwise independent at home in terms of cooking, cleaning, personal hygiene.All the "experts" say you have to try to not see it as a burden and just see it as an opportunity to form a different relationship, and try to make it a positive... but fucking hell it's hard sometimes. The thought of what might come a few years down the line is a bit overwhelming.Loads of love to others who are caring for loved ones.If anyone would like to see if there are any trials that are suitable for anyone they know who are struggling with their memory or cognitive ability, this is where we signed Dad up: https://www.brainandmindexperts.com/