If anyone does have ideas or suggestions, I'll be all-ears.



My mum has Alzheimers and the options are extremely limited.



My dad (85) is struggling, but a lot is of his own making as he initially protected her from the diagnosis so she refuses to accept there's any problem. But now it's pretty much daily that she'll have a spell where she doesn't recognise him as her husband, thinks their house isn't theirs (they've been there 55 years), and wants to go home to her mum and dad (who died in '74 and '82) to a house that was slum-cleared in 1970. She called my 26 times in 2 hours last night to ask me to come through to take her home. And he won't take the fucking phone off her (she has times when she goes through all the numbers in the phone and calls them - often staying silent at the other end, and sometimes in the middle of the night, including to my dad's friends). She has him take her out in the car every fucking day (his driving isn't great now) and he won't say no, even though it's sending him under.



But then, she's superficially functioning. You can have a conversation with her - even though you'll have the same conversation again and again and again. If you correct her at all, she gets aggressive-defensive and brushes it off as 'it slipped my mind' or say [with uncertain eyes] "oh yes, I remember now". I've tried to have a discussion with her to talk about her memory and condition but again she gets aggressive-defensive, saying it's just an age thing and I'm making her out like she should be in a home. Then gets upset. And I think 'what's the fucking point'?



Been through all this previously with my wife's mum.



It's a c*nt of a disease.



