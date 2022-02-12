Look....
These are piddling objections. The only poster to suggest the NASL as a model is you. Most of what you wrote is absolutely irrelevant. Who wants "shoot-outs" for example? No one.
PS I had to laugh at your "I'm the same age as Kenny Dalglish". Hoping a bit of credibility fell off the King onto you? It doesn't work like that 4pool!
A little of King Kenny's humility rubbed off. But just wanted to point out at 70 years of age, i've been through the experience for multiple seasons.
Now I don't think the 35 yard line will be brought back for offsides. Nor do I think the penalty shootout from 35 yards out will be brought back. But there's always some bright spark who thinks they know a better way. And believe it or not the MLS toyed with the 35 yard line idea a few years ago but it got shot down.
However, here comes the stop the clock idea up again. I am just pointing out there are years of evidence in the book. Been there, done that, got the members card.
Simply I am asking, under the current LOTG, how does any advocate of stopping the clock envision how and when the Ref stops the clock to be used to significantly improve the amount of time the ball is in play?
It's all well and good saying that was then, this is now, it will be different. If so, how?
Oh, and what happens when the communication between the Ref and the clock has a problem? And yes, that did happen multiple times every season. The match wasn't delayed more than a couple minutes. If the problem wasn't resolved sharpish, then play resumed and the time was kept by the Referees watch. That was the contingency plan. Then, like now, the Ref just held up his watch hand to signify he was stopping his watch.