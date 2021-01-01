

Stopping the clock doesn't stop that though. That is the point missing.



Players will still be injured and need attention. Even those players feigning injury to slow down an attacking team Putting theirs under the kosh.



Wiping the ball for long throws still happens, only now they can take longer because they know play doesn't start until they put the ball in play.



Surrounding the Ref, another time wasting effort, still happens.



All the slow down technics still happen.



All of this all took place back in the NASL days when the Ref stopped the clock. Which may have been why Europe, FIFA, etc never adopted it world wide. Or maybe they didn't because it was the silly Americans trying to change their game.



Everything you say reinforces my argument!You've simply admitted the problems and said, effectively, there is nothing that can be done. What you forget is that not only would my suggestions at least allow for wasted time to be made up (it isn't now, it's lost forever) but that referees would still be encouraged to get yellow cards out for time-wasting. At the moment players are prepared to take a yellow card for wasting time because they think it's worth it. My reform would take that incentive away. The yellow card would be futile as well as punitive.And I'm not sure your last point is as robust as you think it is. Apart from anything else is there any evidence that UEFA or the various national football associations ever examined the NASL experiment and published their feasibility studies? Or did you make that bit up?