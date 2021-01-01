And the networks would love more opportunities to put advert breaks in. Great idea.
I'm going to pull my hair out here...lol.Clock stop does NOT stop time wasting.Some of you should have been around in the 1970's, been in the USA, and been to NASL matches where they had the ability to stop the clock. You would soon figure out all these "theories" of what stopping the clock does fall apart.Keepers back then still pushed the limits of holding onto the ball. The Ref would eventually be annoyed and give the keeper a yellow. Then the keeper would continue time wasting and the Ref would THEN stop the clock until he kicked it back into play.Throw-ins still took time because there wasn't any "rule" that said after 10 seconds, stop the clock and warn the player. Even if there was a 10 second rule, like goal kicks now, it would be rarely enforced.Players still stayed on the pitch when feigning injury. When the player went down, and the ball out of play, the Ref did NOT automatically stop the clock. The Ref would stop the clock if there was treatment needed for a serious injury. But for cramp and the like, most of the time, there was no stoppage of time.The Ref back then, like today, still had a wide discretion and latitude to enforce stopping the clock. Some seem to think stopping the clock becomes black and white. It won't be. Some thought VAR would be black and white as well.
Stopping the clock doesn't stop that though. That is the point missing.Players will still be injured and need attention. Even those players feigning injury to slow down an attacking team Putting theirs under the kosh.Wiping the ball for long throws still happens, only now they can take longer because they know play doesn't start until they put the ball in play.Surrounding the Ref, another time wasting effort, still happens.All the slow down technics still happen.All of this all took place back in the NASL days when the Ref stopped the clock. Which may have been why Europe, FIFA, etc never adopted it world wide. Or maybe they didn't because it was the silly Americans trying to change their game.
Away goals was a horrible way to lose a game, as is on pens (but not much so) but better than the toss of a coin! Who remembers the game against in Cologne in 65 when the coin got stuck upright in the mud, Rowdie was Captain, I was a kid and trying to make sense of it on a crackly old radio! Apparently Yates called 'tails' and the coin was about to fall out of the mud and land on 'heads' so Yates picked it up quickly, gave it back to the Ref to toss it again and it landed on tails.Not sure if a video exists of the incident, the match has already gone to 3 replays I think.
