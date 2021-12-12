When asked about Salahs remark, Ancelotti replied: Im happy to play yet another final. Well have to face another great team, Liverpool. In my personal history, Ive squared off against Liverpool a bunch of times.
In 1984 as a player, in 2007 [and other times, including Liverpools famous victory against AC Milan in 2005] and now again well be playing against Liverpool. I lived in Liverpool for two years, as well. To me, this feels like a derby because Im still an Evertonian.
We just have to go in to final as if we are about to squash the toffees , should be easy if we're playing the ev