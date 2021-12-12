Isn't the ball generally in play about 60 minutes? What is the difference then?



About 20 minutes . So you are getting short changed as a punter.Moreover. If the clock stops. Players will still be resting inbetween . It can stay at 45. Time in play. So you get 45 minutes of play time. Regardless of how long it takes to reach the 45. Seeing as it will cut out a lot of antics that people use to lose time. It can only have a positive impact on the play. So it would make for a better game. Where the ball is in play more. So there'd be more action. More going on. Rather than watching some idiot going for short goal kicks only to push said players up the pitch. I dont really want to watch 15 minutes of that a half.