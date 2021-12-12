« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Semi Finals  (Read 67854 times)

Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 12:33:57 am »
Pip Masterclass- Withdraw DeBrynue and Mahrez thinking the game was in the bag.  LOL
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 12:54:01 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:33:57 am
Pip Masterclass- Withdraw DeBrynue and Mahrez thinking the game was in the bag.  LOL
Well, the game should have been in the bag by the time Mahrez went off. de Bruyne was just exhausted, wasn't he?

When we're two goals up in the final, and we're deep into stoppage time, and the referee is bringing the whistle to his mouth, part of me will be thinking that Real aren't finished yet! That was an amazing comeback!
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 03:56:34 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm
Every club has an electronic clock now. Why is the referee still in charge of the time ? As if its not hard enough for them to ref the game even with var. They should have a time keeper. The clock should only start ticking when the ball is in play. Would make for a much fairer game. Will cut out alot the antics and diving.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:32:57 am
I've always said this, they have it in Rugby, a timekeeper who controls the clock & everyone can see how long is left,& the clock is paused for most stoppages, it's not hard to introduce to football, especially at elite level.
This gets brought up regularly. But players and managers are dead against it. They're knackered enough already with the current set up of 90+3 or 4 minutes in which the ball is only in play for about 3/4 of the time. They'd be comatose with snapped muscles AOTS if we we stopped the clock everytime the ball was out of play. We'd be edging towards games of 2 hours length week in, week out
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 04:03:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:24:39 pm
How do you exclude some clubs but not restrict entry?
It's crazy and unworkable. In fact, far from excluding sportswashers if all the wealth and prestige were concentrated into a Super League every single team within it would be bought up by sportswashers and regimes within 5 years - inc. Liverpool - guaranteed. Turkeys don't vote for christmas and club owners would not vote against the possibility of selling their clubs for billions to wealthy regimes. The super-rich become super-rich and remain super-rich by making life easier for their fellow super-rich types, not by putting obstacles in their path.

The more that money and prestige is concentrated the more it attracts the vultures. There's a reason why football clubs owned by regimes and sportswashers is a specifically modern phenomenon.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 07:10:59 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:56:34 am
This gets brought up regularly. But players and managers are dead against it. They're knackered enough already with the current set up of 90+3 or 4 minutes in which the ball is only in play for about 3/4 of the time. They'd be comatose with snapped muscles AOTS if we we stopped the clock everytime the ball was out of play. We'd be edging towards games of 2 hours length week in, week out

That is why you would make it 2 halves of 30 minutes each effective play. It will eradicate a lot of time wasting and cheating in football ...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 07:35:53 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:03:20 am
It's crazy and unworkable. In fact, far from excluding sportswashers if all the wealth and prestige were concentrated into a Super League every single team within it would be bought up by sportswashers and regimes within 5 years - inc. Liverpool - guaranteed. Turkeys don't vote for christmas and club owners would not vote against the possibility of selling their clubs for billions to wealthy regimes. The super-rich become super-rich and remain super-rich by making life easier for their fellow super-rich types, not by putting obstacles in their path.

The more that money and prestige is concentrated the more it attracts the vultures. There's a reason why football clubs owned by regimes and sportswashers is a specifically modern phenomenon.

We already have this, it's called UEFA
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 07:37:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:10:59 am
That is why you would make it 2 halves of 30 minutes each effective play. It will eradicate a lot of time wasting and cheating in football ...

Isn't the ball generally in play about 60 minutes? What is the difference then?
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 07:42:09 am »
Madrid went through anyway so no harm done. But that turnaround would have been more amazing with away goals. City would have gone from going through to going out in the blink of an eye. Nerves were always incredible when it was like that.  Slightly less so these days when the worst that could happen is being taken to extra time. Suppose well get used to it.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 07:47:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:42:09 am
Madrid went through anyway so no harm done. But that turnaround would have been more amazing with away goals. City would have gone from going through to going out in the blink of an eye. Nerves were always incredible when it was like that.  Slightly less so these days when the worst that could happen is being taken to extra time. Suppose well get used to it.

Yeah Ive always questioned the validity of Away goals, but you cant question the hanging by a thread drama.
Such an awful way to go out.

cant really think of any games weve lost on Away goals either.  I always worried about it under Rafa.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 07:48:45 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:37:23 am
Isn't the ball generally in play about 60 minutes? What is the difference then?

It would cut out all of the time wasting antics, feigning of injury, taking ages over goal kicks or throw ins
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 07:57:02 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:56:34 am
This gets brought up regularly. But players and managers are dead against it. They're knackered enough already with the current set up of 90+3 or 4 minutes in which the ball is only in play for about 3/4 of the time. They'd be comatose with snapped muscles AOTS if we we stopped the clock everytime the ball was out of play. We'd be edging towards games of 2 hours length week in, week out


Someone made the point on TAW that if we had a stopped clock then it gives teams a legitimised opportunity to slow the game down even more, why do I need to hurry up if the clock is stopped anyway.  This will kill the rhythm of the game for the footballing teams.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 07:59:55 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:48:45 am
It would cut out all of the time wasting antics, feigning of injury, taking ages over goal kicks or throw ins

Ok, but if the ball is still in play for 60 minutes what is the difference? Feigning of injury wouldn't disappear unfortunately as it's used as much to get a player booked as it is to waste time.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 08:00:59 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:57:02 am

Someone made the point on TAW that if we had a stopped clock then it gives teams a legitimised opportunity to slow the game down even more, why do I need to hurry up if the clock is stopped anyway.  This will kill the rhythm of the game for the footballing teams.

Just book players for timewasting. Simple

Pickford should have been off the other week. Then again, thats not we would have wanted 😂
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 08:03:47 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:00:59 am
Just book players for timewasting. Simple

but we have that rule now 'allegedly'

Quote
Pickford should have been off the other week. Then again, thats not we would have wanted 😂

 :lmao
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 08:05:14 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:47:12 am
Yeah Ive always questioned the validity of Away goals, but you cant question the hanging by a thread drama.
Such an awful way to go out.

cant really think of any games weve lost on Away goals either.  I always worried about it under Rafa.

Atletico twice, both after extra time for extra annoyance. Actually cant think of others although Im sure there are more. And always felt we lost on it but theres probably the odd time we sneaked through that Ive forgotten about (Bayern in 81?).

More often theres been a decisive late goal that stopped away goals coming into play like when we lost at Leverkusen and beat Arsenal.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 08:15:19 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:48:45 am
It would cut out all of the time wasting antics, feigning of injury, taking ages over goal kicks or throw ins

Exactly. The matches will last even shorter than now, but with higher intensity. In short, better football ...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 08:28:28 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:37:23 am
Isn't the ball generally in play about 60 minutes? What is the difference then?
About  20 minutes . So you are getting short changed as a punter.
Moreover. If the clock stops. Players will still be resting inbetween . It can stay at 45. Time in play. So you get 45 minutes of play time. Regardless of how long it takes to reach the 45. Seeing as it will cut out a lot of antics that people use to lose time. It can only have a positive impact on the play. So it would make for a better game. Where the ball is in play more. So there'd be more action. More going on. Rather than watching some idiot going for short goal kicks only to push said players up the pitch. I dont really want to watch 15 minutes of that a half.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 08:29:53 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:57:02 am

Someone made the point on TAW that if we had a stopped clock then it gives teams a legitimised opportunity to slow the game down even more, why do I need to hurry up if the clock is stopped anyway.  This will kill the rhythm of the game for the footballing teams.

And as such there is a plausible argument to the contrary too.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 08:31:22 am »
When asked about Salahs remark, Ancelotti replied: Im happy to play yet another final. Well have to face another great team, Liverpool. In my personal history, Ive squared off against Liverpool a bunch of times.

In 1984 as a player, in 2007 [and other times, including Liverpools famous victory against AC Milan in 2005] and now again well be playing against Liverpool. I lived in Liverpool for two years, as well. To me, this feels like a derby because Im still an Evertonian.


We just have to go in to final as if we are about to squash the toffees , should be easy if we're playing the ev
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 08:36:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:26:38 am
Been done before.

Back in the "old days" the North American Soccer League ( NASL), which was the precursor to the current MLS in the USA, moved towards the Ref stopping the stadium clock via signaling to the clock operator. Of course all of Europe laughed at the NASL and the idea.

Everyone knew when the match ended, If you were on an attack or had a corner, the hooter sounded when the clock reached 0.0. There was no allowance to let the action continue.


Now suppose that is brought forward to next season. How many times does the Ref or Lino need their batteries changed in their communication device? We've seen it all the time. What happens if this effects the timing clock? It always seems an easy idea until implemented, then the flaws show up.

Plus you would still have the discretion of the Ref as to when the clock actually stops. Just like the interpretation of the LOTG currently, the stopping/starting of the clock will not be uniform with every Ref. So of course conspiracy theories will still ensue.  :P

In the modern game it should not be left to the referee to do it. It's a hard enough job for them to keep up with the game in real time as it is. They have enough going on with var etc.

You get a time keeper. If the ball is dead. The clock goes stops. Once the  ball is moving on the field of play it restarts. Doesn't have to be anything complicated. 

The point is to take that control away from the referee who already thinks he is more important than the bloody match as it is.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 08:47:12 am »
Changing the time of a half is one of the most stupid things I have ever read. Makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 08:50:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:05:14 am
Atletico twice, both after extra time for extra annoyance. Actually cant think of others although Im sure there are more. And always felt we lost on it but theres probably the odd time we sneaked through that Ive forgotten about (Bayern in 81?).

More often theres been a decisive late goal that stopped away goals coming into play like when we lost at Leverkusen and beat Arsenal.

Lost to Zenit on away goals.

Beat Celtic (McManaman running from the half way line) and Barcelona (Riise and Bellamy at the Nou Camp) on away goals.
