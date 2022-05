How do you exclude some clubs but not restrict entry?



It's crazy and unworkable. In fact, far from excluding sportswashers if all the wealth and prestige were concentrated into a Super League every single team within it would be bought up by sportswashers and regimes within 5 years - inc. Liverpool - guaranteed. Turkeys don't vote for christmas and club owners would not vote against the possibility of selling their clubs for billions to wealthy regimes. The super-rich become super-rich and remain super-rich by making life easier for their fellow super-rich types, not by putting obstacles in their path.The more that money and prestige is concentrated the more it attracts the vultures. There's a reason why football clubs owned by regimes and sportswashers is a specifically modern phenomenon.