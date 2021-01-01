« previous next »
Champions League Semi Finals

Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3280 on: Today at 02:38:13 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:53:40 pm
As I've said before, I think once he's eventually won he's CL with Man City he's out the door within two years. Something broke in him during the end of his tenure with Barcelona and he's not been the same since. Wouldn't surprise me if they announce they've signed Haaland by season's end, if not on the day of the CL final itself.

With Pep I actually think about if I personally or anyone really went to Abu Dhabi and what it would take to be complicit in being "dazzled by the architecture", "amazed by the money" and that other crap that only matters to Tories

Guardiola peaked at Barca. But he never had it hard. I find it difficult to reconcile this idea of a talented manager who has been all over the world for top jobs seeing Manchester City as anything but a sick regime's PR vehicle.

Absolute conjecture from me I should be ashamed of but I reckon something changed in him badly to even get this far. He's a weird fella. I mean I am too so what and we laugh at him as a fan base but you look at him today and he has weird slip ups, strange decisions, he's a choke artist in the CL now

Not exactly sure where it started, but he made his choice when he took the dirty money. That's the kind of person he is now. And your Haalands, whoever, not that anyone would care but the lad must be thick or naive to end up at Manchester City. There's bigger clubs with less filthy yet obscene money.

I think he's out the door in two years CL or not. Thing about messing it up again this season : he may well become more erratic. More of a choke artist.

I think he's had it too good and building the perfect huge machine to roll over a league does little to prepare you for the heart and soul slog of the knockout Champions League where true royalty lies.

I'd hate him to get his act together next season. I mean I can't even say he's crap cause he's not. But the results don't lie. He has failed so far in this Man City CL project  and I see him continuing to fail and I'm not sure he can evolve.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3281 on: Today at 02:43:43 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:42:11 pm
Yeah, it's kind of insane and Carlo should know better not to tempt fate after Gattuso touching the trophy while walking onto the pitch in Istanbul.

They wore going for 13 shirts in 2018, so dont put too much faith in it bring them bad luck!
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3282 on: Today at 02:59:57 am
Really one of the great ties, eh.

Except for the first 85 mins today, but still  ;D Overall, pretty damn good.

how the hell City managed to lose that.  sh  the Stadium, i guess.

Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3283 on: Today at 03:38:12 am
I went to bed after Mahrez scored. Missed all the humiliation.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3284 on: Today at 03:39:46 am
Hello Madrid, rings doorbell this is LFC we have unfinished buisness Amigos
