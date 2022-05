Most fan channels tend to blow up in popularity when their team goes to shit, plus if sky sports cared at all about the quality of their punditry they wouldn't hire most of these melons in the first place.



We're not talking about fan channels though. We're talking about two broadcasters that are paying hundreds of millions of pounds a year to show the games and the only way it pencils out for them is if the audience stays constant or grows. That's not possible if all your cultivating is some hate watching narcissists as your audience who only tune in to see something bad happen to others. What if nothing bad happens? If the fan channel who are paying relatively nothing sure, its fine. But for Sky or BT? Eventually you lose your job and the clubs money as the next TV contracts become worth less because there is nobody to point and laugh at or nobody new to point and laugh at.Hiring some people to highlight how good the players are, how good the teams are and how much fun this is seems a better strategy. But what do I know.