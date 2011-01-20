Why do I need Roy Keane and Gary Neville telling me how much they hate the current players every single week? Honestly if I was Sky or BT or whatever there comes a point when hate watching does actually get old and does nothing to grow your audience. Yes as an LFC fan I may be an outlier in wanting to see ManU eternally suffer. Generally speaking though most players come across as pretty good peeps so to have Roy Keane rant about Rashford smiling in warmups, just fuck off old man and go find something better to do. What a joke.