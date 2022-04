Its funny listening to the 'European pedigree' and 'Madrid always find a way' stuff that's been everywhere since the match... they were second best by a distance and lost - it wasn't some heroic performance to drag a game back from the brink, they got dicked on and if it wasn't for a spawny penalty they'd be entirely dead instead of mostly dead

Maybe they pick the team they should pick and start Camavinga in the second leg but given Kroos played 90 minutes last night (!) I wouldn't count on it... ... maybe they get the elite version of Casimero back next week and that makes a difference.. maybe they sign an elite centre back this week instead of the work experience lads they appear to have back there

Probably though what happens is they just get dicked on again and lose again - we're hoping for miracles next week really.



Yet, having said all that, the game finished 4-3. City were by far the better side and yet couldn't kill the tie. Look at us v Roma in 2018, 5-0 up and cruising, ends up 5-2 and we only won the tie 7-6 in the end. Roma and then us fucked Barca when they had 3 goal leads, Barca came back from 4-0 down to win 6-5 v PSG, teams that should be dead and buried have proven time and time again that nothing is done until that final whistle blows. For all we know, City could properly shit the bed at the Bernabeu and contrive to lose the tie.