« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea  (Read 13172 times)

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #960 on: Today at 01:59:44 am »
i've just seen pep's post match interview, he is gutted, he tried to cover it up but it's clear as day - he even corrected himself when he was praising the performance when he said 'unfortunately... no not unfortunately, we won the game', aint no masking that

i hope it gets in his head, probably wont, sure, they could go thrash them over there but if things dont start good and the occasion gets to them, things could unravel

i'd still have them as favourites but it isn't nailed on like i thought it would be and i find it hard to imagine that RM can defend that badly again and wont be more dangerous in attack at home
« Last Edit: Today at 02:02:02 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #961 on: Today at 02:09:20 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 01:34:53 am
You're really coming across as a bit of a tool mate. Nobody is arsed about facing City in the final, everyone is fully aware that theyve cheated to get where they are. Everyone apart from you is aware that they are favourites to make the final at this time given all the cards that have been dealt.

Stop with the dickswinging, it's not big enough.

Go back through the 24 pages of this thread. It is an embarrassing read for a respected LFC forum. It is like fucking Twitter ...
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,923
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #962 on: Today at 02:12:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:13:13 am
There are still ongoing works at the stadium ...



Wouldnt surprise if they got temporary bleachers in there for next week
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,196
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #963 on: Today at 02:12:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:09:20 am
Go back through the 24 pages of this thread. It is an embarrassing read for a respected LFC forum. It is like fucking Twitter ...

It is, hence why I tried to tell you to stop posting, youre an embarrassment to the club
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #964 on: Today at 02:28:55 am »
Another one on the ignore list. RAWK keeps looking better and better ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #965 on: Today at 02:31:47 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:12:26 am
Wouldnt surprise if they got temporary bleachers in there for next week

Would UEFA allow them to do that?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 