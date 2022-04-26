Managed it, minus formatting. Will be interesting to see what this drops to



"Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Tuesday May 17.



Location: St MarysKick-off: 7.45pm BSTAllocation: 3,324



Disabled allocation: 23 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices



Adults: £30Over 65s (65+): £27Young adults (18-25 years): £27Juniors (Under 18): £25Juniors (Under 11): £20



Price notes



Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.



Tickets sales notes



Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.



Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.



First sale: four or more games  from 8.15am on Friday May 6 until 12.45pm on Monday May 9.



First sale status: guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale: three or more games  from 1pm until 1.45pm on Monday May 9.



Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Third sale: two or more games  from 2pm until 2.45pm on Monday May 9.



Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Fourth sale: one or more games  from 3pm on Monday May 9.



Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Hospitality members



Sir Kenny Dalglish box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



General notes



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Ticket credits



As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so."



