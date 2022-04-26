« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southampton Away  (Read 1934 times)

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Southampton Away
« on: April 26, 2022, 10:56:27 am »
Has anyone heard why they haven't announced the Southampton Away game yet, surely it's either going to be Tuesday 17th or Wednesday 18th considering there are already 3 games scheduled for Thursday 19th and nothing for these dates

- In addition City's game at Wolves is still to be scheduled but they won't have them on the same night -
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 11:47:30 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on April 26, 2022, 10:56:27 am
Has anyone heard why they haven't announced the Southampton Away game yet, surely it's either going to be Tuesday 17th or Wednesday 18th considering there are already 3 games scheduled for Thursday 19th and nothing for these dates

- In addition City's game at Wolves is still to be scheduled but they won't have them on the same night -
Tuesday seems more likely because City and Wovles play on the Sunday before,
Logged

Offline AnthonyStabile

  • Frankie Carbone... Freddy No Nose... "Naby Keita is a shithouse, pass it on."
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #2 on: April 26, 2022, 01:47:30 pm »
Think Wolves city could also be same week we play villa.

Hopefully its on Wed 18th & we play Southampton on 17th and if so well play before them in every game until the final day.
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
  • Long live the King
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #3 on: April 26, 2022, 01:56:51 pm »
Europa League final that Wednesday - and theres other premier league games scheduled on the Thursday, so we might be Tuesday or Thursday.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #4 on: April 26, 2022, 02:42:58 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on April 26, 2022, 01:47:30 pm
Think Wolves city could also be same week we play villa.

Hopefully its on Wed 18th & we play Southampton on 17th and if so well play before them in every game until the final day.
sky already have a game scheduled everynight that week though
Logged

Offline AnthonyStabile

  • Frankie Carbone... Freddy No Nose... "Naby Keita is a shithouse, pass it on."
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #5 on: April 26, 2022, 03:33:44 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on April 26, 2022, 02:42:58 pm
sky already have a game scheduled everynight that week though

Most likely to be w/c 16th probably is Tue, City Thursday meaning our next 4 fixtures we play before them.
Logged

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,236
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #6 on: April 27, 2022, 09:50:07 am »
I'd go for that. Would be good to have it confirmed though
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #7 on: April 27, 2022, 10:47:18 am »
Be any day other than Tuesday for selfish reasons! ffs it will be Tues tho wont it.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,618
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #8 on: April 27, 2022, 12:05:48 pm »
Confirmed for Tuesday 17th May 19.45 ko
Logged

Offline AnthonyStabile

  • Frankie Carbone... Freddy No Nose... "Naby Keita is a shithouse, pass it on."
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #9 on: April 27, 2022, 12:13:49 pm »
Citys game v wolves confirmed for the 11th
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #10 on: April 27, 2022, 12:40:07 pm »
For. Fuck. Sake.
Logged

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,236
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #11 on: April 29, 2022, 03:17:03 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/southampton-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

Sorry, hard to paste it all by phone but 3,424 tkts, 4+ from next Fri 8.15am
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online vlademer17

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #12 on: April 29, 2022, 03:29:25 pm »
Hoping to grab some on the 1+ sale
Logged

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,236
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #13 on: April 29, 2022, 03:48:36 pm »
Managed it, minus formatting. Will be interesting to see what this drops to

"Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Tuesday May 17.

Location: St MarysKick-off: 7.45pm BSTAllocation: 3,324

Disabled allocation: 23 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices                            

Adults: £30Over 65s (65+): £27Young adults (18-25 years): £27Juniors (Under 18): £25Juniors (Under 11): £20

Price notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

First sale: four or more games  from 8.15am on Friday May 6 until 12.45pm on Monday May 9.

First sale status: guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: three or more games  from 1pm until 1.45pm on Monday May 9.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: two or more games  from 2pm until 2.45pm on Monday May 9.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: one or more games  from 3pm on Monday May 9.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality members

Sir Kenny Dalglish box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so."

Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #14 on: April 29, 2022, 04:05:15 pm »
Any chance of this going to all members? I assume it'd be all ST holders first and likely be snapped up by them.
Logged

Offline kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #15 on: April 29, 2022, 04:07:37 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on April 29, 2022, 04:05:15 pm
Any chance of this going to all members? I assume it'd be all ST holders first and likely be snapped up by them.

I havent seen an all members away sale for a long time [league games], last one i remember was when we used to play Blackburn Rovers as they used to give us around 7k tickets.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #16 on: April 29, 2022, 04:07:50 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on April 29, 2022, 04:05:15 pm
Any chance of this going to all members? I assume it'd be all ST holders first and likely be snapped up by them.
none unfortunately
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #17 on: April 29, 2022, 04:08:18 pm »
Quote from: kopte4ever on April 29, 2022, 04:07:37 pm
I havent seen an all members away sale for a long time [league games], last one i remember was when we used to play Blackburn Rovers as they used to give us around 7k tickets.
and there won't be another for a long time either
Logged

Offline ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #18 on: April 29, 2022, 04:16:15 pm »
Thought there may have been a glimmer given the big allocation, credits not counting and it being a midweek trip to the south coast...

As you were  :)
Logged

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,236
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #19 on: April 29, 2022, 04:18:50 pm »
Maybe if it wasn't the last away or we weren't playing well.
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #20 on: April 29, 2022, 06:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on April 29, 2022, 04:18:50 pm
Maybe if it wasn't the last away or we weren't playing well.
yeah exactly
Logged

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #21 on: May 6, 2022, 03:35:32 pm »
Good old Rail service
Two trains back to London after the game - Waterloo direct at 10 and Paddington with 2 changes at 11
Pricks
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Offline Sooty89!!!

  • Simpleton with a Repressed Replica Top Fetish.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm »
Saying down to 1 but when you click on it you can only buy coach tickets?
Logged

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,236
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm
Saying down to 1 but when you click on it you can only buy coach tickets?
Not sure when it dropped but must be sold out as the tkt link has gone now- it was separate from the coach tkt one
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online vlademer17

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:57:43 am »
Sale dropped to 1 at 3pm yesterday, Was still about 45 left around 4PM than not long after that couldn't see the sale anymore.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 