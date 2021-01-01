The Matip challenge.



Gordon just sat on the pitch after he went down. If he was convinced it was a pen he'd have been up straight away yelling at the Ref. But he knew.



Also, it was right in front of the Everton end. Famous for their "that's a pen" shouts. They were mainly silent as they knew it wasn't a pen.





Lastly, I believe Gordon claimed it was a pen post-match because Matip stepped on his foot. To many pundits go on about a "push" But Gordon never claimed that initially ( although he may have changed his tune to appease the mob later). In fact, when you watch him cut in front of Joel to draw contact, it was Gordon who stepped on Matips foot.



But don't let facts get in the way.





Also, on ESPN they had Mark Clattenberg, he said it wasn't a pen. Not enough contact to go down from and Gordon was going down on his own anyway.