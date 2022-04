3-Ĺ somersault tuck, the 3-Ĺ somersault pike, the 2-Ĺ somersault with 2Ĺ twist, the forward 4-Ĺ somersault, and the forward reverse 3Ĺ somersault.

This might already have it's own thread but I thought it might be useful if we keep an eye on Anthony Gordon's Olympic prospects as he slowly perfects his skills across the park. Let us just see how good a collection can be put together because I think he's a real prospect in this category. There must be more out there already. The lad's a good player so why the choose the