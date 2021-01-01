« previous next »
Divewatch, no Tom Daley necessary but Jilted John accepted
« on: Yesterday at 11:56:48 pm »
This might already have it's own thread but I thought it might be useful if we keep an eye on Anthony Gordon's Olympic prospects as he slowly perfects his skills across the park. Let us just see how good a collection can be put together because I think he's a real prospect in this category. There must be more out there already. The lad's a good player so why the choose the 3-½ somersault tuck, the 3-½ somersault pike, the 2-½ somersault with 2½ twist, the forward 4-½ somersault, and the forward reverse 3½ somersault.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3eJJa3CtrC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3eJJa3CtrC0</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_S2OzKDSJfw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_S2OzKDSJfw</a>


Re: Divewatch, no Tom Daley necessary but Jilted John accepted
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:09:29 am »
This is going to be a long thread, isn't it?
Re: Divewatch, no Tom Daley necessary but Jilted John accepted
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:50:15 am »
He conned the ref at Burnley with his Harry Kane tactic.
Re: Divewatch, no Tom Daley necessary but Jilted John accepted
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:07:14 am »
Great thread

Its possible after Sunday he may reign it in hes on the radar now. I doubt it though m, its become his dna. Hes a natural snyde

Ive noticed it since about Christmas Id say. Its reached such ridiculous levels its literally part of his game

The way he leant in to Matip and slightly checked then threw himself has pretty much fooled half the pundits so the refs have a job on.
Re: Divewatch, no Tom Daley necessary but Jilted John accepted
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:03:43 am »
The Matip challenge.

Gordon just sat on the pitch after he went down. If he was convinced it was a pen he'd have been up straight away yelling at the Ref. But he knew.

Also, it was right in front of the Everton end. Famous for their "that's a pen" shouts. They were mainly silent as they knew it wasn't a pen.


Lastly, I believe Gordon claimed it was a pen post-match because Matip stepped on his foot. To many pundits go on about a "push" But Gordon never claimed that initially ( although he may have changed his tune to appease the mob later). In fact, when you watch him cut in front of Joel to draw contact, it was Gordon who stepped on Matips foot.

But don't let facts get in the way.


Also, on ESPN they had Mark Clattenberg, he said it wasn't a pen. Not enough contact to go down from and Gordon was going down on his own anyway.
