He helps set the tempo though, we were too slow in that first half against Everton, he also covers more for Trent which we will need tonight.
Yeah, that's fair especially on providing Trent cover.
It'll be interesting to see the balance between him providing that protection against making runs past the back line to create space. The latter was something Klopp had singled out during half time at the Everton game i.e. we had too many passers but not enough receivers so we barely found any space behind their lines. Since Villarreal might play with a similar low block and Hendo is capable of making those runs, he might not be in a position to provide protection to blunt a counter attack.
Anyways, you can tell my brain and heart are racing when I devolve into these football manager tactics games