Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #280 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:05:14 pm
is Curtis injured or no room for him in the squad?
He's ill with Kostas, no Covid.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #281 on: Today at 07:08:58 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:25:54 pm
Not surprised he's saying that he was on the wrong end of some serious beatings whilst he was at Watford. Did we twat Tottenham when he was there too?
Checking the record, the poor lad was in the Watford line up for the 6-1 (2016/17), 5-0 (2017/18), 5-0 (2018/19) and a 2-0 (2019/20).

He was also present for the 0-5 pasting at Tottenham - Villas Boas' last game that famously ushered in the era of 'Tactics' Tim Sherwood.

He is probably scarred for life. :)
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #282 on: Today at 07:09:48 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:12:50 pm
Two legged semis getting binned from 24-25 according to the Times. Enjoy these games while we still have them I guess...
Uefa are fucking appalling, they really are......... =  $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #283 on: Today at 07:09:52 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:06:16 pm
He and Kostas are ill not covid though apparently.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:06:40 pm
Ill (not covid). Same for Tsimikas.


cheers hope it's nothing going through the squad
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:11:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:49:45 pm
They play the most most through balls in Europe.

The thing we are most susceptible to are through balls.

We will either smash them or make hard work of it.

I bet you're right
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #285 on: Today at 07:12:42 pm
Good thread from Babu Yagu about how Villarreal play and their potential threats - https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1516029533237006336
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #286 on: Today at 07:12:50 pm
Looks like BT might talk about this game after the break rather than whittering on about City.

Can't wait for Stan Sports to start so I can bin the BT feed off
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #287 on: Today at 07:13:46 pm
Surprised at the midfield choice against what will likely be a super low block with minimal 'contesting' of the midfield.

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #288 on: Today at 07:15:08 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:13:46 pm
Surprised at the midfield choice against what will likely be a super low block with minimal 'contesting' of the midfield.

I suspect its because whatever block Villareal play tonight, Newcastle's will be lower.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #289 on: Today at 07:15:45 pm

Thanks for the OP jack..

Loved the welcome for the team as the coach pulled in.. A fair bit of yellow around as well..

I like the look of our side.. I think we'll have a majority of the ball.. Close to 70% possession.. If we are clinical and have our shooting boots on, they won't be able to live with us despite parking the bus.. Excited to see Diaz again.. I think he will be the X factor against the parked bus..

3-1 to the mighty Redmen..
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #290 on: Today at 07:17:06 pm
.
'LFC coach greeting - Anfield Road pre-Villarreal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cwrpu7qSjfY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cwrpu7qSjfY</a>



'Up the fucking Reds ✊':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1519374050094731264



'لحظة استقبال حافلة ليفربول بالانفيلد🔥🤩':-

https://twitter.com/lfcsalman/status/1519381017911517190 (with quality video)



'Anfield was made for nights like tonight!':-

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1519377502975803394



'Villarreal fans have completely taken over the city centre. Unbelievable atmosphere out here':-

https://twitter.com/WillPickworth/status/1519357897171419138



'Villarreal fans are hyped in Liverpool':-

https://twitter.com/wyngback/status/1519370185571926016



'Villarreal fans having fun in town earlier':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1519367978290143233



'Villarreal confirmed that over 1,300 fans applied for passports recently so that they could travel to Liverpool for today's semifinal':-

https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1519255437106991105



'https://twitter.com/VillarrealCF/status/1519306216991825921':-









Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #291 on: Today at 07:17:45 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:13:46 pm
Surprised at the midfield choice against what will likely be a super low block with minimal 'contesting' of the midfield.



Yup, expected Keita to play over Hendo. Or even Jones over Hendo.

Nothing against our captain but stylistically, he is not a good match up against their midfield, both offensively or defensively. I wonder if, on the ball, we'll see him more on the right side with Trent coming inside.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #292 on: Today at 07:18:49 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 07:17:45 pm
Yup, expected Keita to play over Hendo. Or even Jones over Hendo.

Nothing against our captain but stylistically, he is not a good match up against their midfield, both offensively or defensively. I wonder if, on the ball, we'll see him more on the right side with Trent coming inside.

He helps set the tempo though, we were too slow in that first half against Everton, he also covers more for Trent which we will need tonight.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #293 on: Today at 07:18:52 pm
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #294 on: Today at 07:19:12 pm
No Gerrard Moreno and Pino for Villarreal tonight is certainly good news ...
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #295 on: Today at 07:20:52 pm
These european nights are great, but seriously intense. Been nervous as fuck all day.

Great team, lets blow the roof off and get ourselves a good advantage.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #296 on: Today at 07:21:19 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:09:48 pm
Uefa are fucking appalling, they really are......... =  $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

Doesnt make sensesurely an extra match full of advertising means more money
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #297 on: Today at 07:23:42 pm
Fucking into these now I've seen the team sheet.

Well smash them!!! :scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #298 on: Today at 07:23:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:18:49 pm
He helps set the tempo though, we were too slow in that first half against Everton, he also covers more for Trent which we will need tonight.

Yeah, that's fair especially on providing Trent cover.

It'll be interesting to see the balance between him providing that protection against making runs past the back line to create space. The latter was something Klopp had singled out during half time at the Everton game i.e. we had too many passers but not enough receivers so we barely found any space behind their lines. Since Villarreal might play with a similar low block and Hendo is capable of making those runs, he might not be in a position to provide protection to blunt a counter attack.

Anyways, you can tell my brain and heart are racing when I devolve into these football manager tactics games :P
