Did you watch them against their previous opponents? I'm sure we are good enough to beat them, but what lessons are there to be learnt from how they got through?



In watching them vs. Bayern a lot of it was just good box defending but they also had almost the entirety of their team in the box. Think of peak Burnley where they gave up a lot of shots/chances but they were all somehow blocked or at bad angles so nothing really clear. Their few breaks were well worked through Parejo and then Lo Celso but mainly Parejo. They kick the ball long to clear out of the box but when they retain possession they don't go long immediately but work it around to Parejo. Keep him shackled when they do choose to work the ball out off a goal kick or turnover and they don't really have anything.