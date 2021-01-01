Super OP Jack.
Make no mistake, Villarreal are where they are, in the semi-final, because they deserve to be. As others have mentioned, Everton's low block will have been good practise for what we are going to face tonight. However, unlike the blues, the yellows are fast breaking, quick full backs, good technical players and will present a considerable threat to us. Our high line will be enticing for Villarreal but their penchant for playing the ball out will be just as enticing for our high pressers. It'll will be 9 behind the ball with Lo Celso the link man to the front. Looks like 2 of their forwards will miss tonight (hopefully).
Either way I think the second leg will follow the pattern of the first so even a 1 goal lead tonight will be fine for me.