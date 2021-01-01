« previous next »
Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April

Oldmanmick

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Had enough excitement for a month tonight. Boring 3-0 win to the home side tomorrow please.  😴

 :thumbup
DangerScouse

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm
5.30-6.30 outside the Arkles itll be as I expect the buses to be re-routed

Hopefully no c*nts are firing bottles at their bus this time.
Felch Aid

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm
Playing that Everton low block was a good warm up.

Will not be easy but we go a goal up early and I think Villarreal are out of their comfort zone.

Won't be gung ho but I'd expect us to have plenty of possession.

Have a feeling Klopp might take the shackles off for this
macmanamanaman

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:56:03 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:07:39 pm
 
If we win a penalty Salah better not be trying no Panenka.... Flipping heck.

If we win a penalty, I hope Fabinho takes it.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm
I hope we show our experience tomorrow and dont try and do what City did trying to blow a top side away. You can have the fast start but you cant go 2 goals up and keep attacking in this competition you need to sit back and let them onto you and only then can you add more goals.
thegoodfella

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #125 on: Today at 12:17:56 am
Quote from: KloppRoy on Yesterday at 05:24:56 pm
Hi guys my first post on here
its a great time to be a red. i am bit of an auld arse. i remember watching us in the 80s v Panithanikos semi.
i cant wait for tomorrow.

Welcome mate!

Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm
Playing that Everton low block was a good warm up.

Konate will be all the more important here with his headers.
Garnier

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #126 on: Today at 12:28:38 am
Fa cup semi final, red mancs, the derby and now a UEFA Champions League semi-final that's insane

the whole season but specially this very end has been so terribly exciting

imagine being us like
King Kenny 7

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:30:49 am
I for one am looking forward to a good game from these.

If we can score a few it will help the second leg.


But wary of them holding us to get us back to theirs, they remind me of us.

A good team with a spirit and ready to play the game however it goes.



Would like a great welcome to their fans and a rousing singalong to their theme tune.

Just hope Unia has his Arsenal hat on.
Garnier

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #128 on: Today at 01:01:25 am
re-watching the highlights to the last time we met Villarreal in a semi-final it hits home just how wrong i was about Emre Can

I really thought he was going to become that guy for us. Showed a lot of promise in that Europa League run and second half of the 15/16 season generally.

Glad that i can finally watch the highlights of that cup run without feeling sad about the defeat in the final now that we've got some trophies to show for our efforts over the years. Swear that loss to Sevilla felt considerably worse than the 2018 CL finale
jckliew

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #129 on: Today at 01:03:21 am
Fair to say that their game is similar to Everton? Sit back and hit on the counter?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #130 on: Today at 01:04:37 am
We have got a busy few weeks coming up, we need to do 2 things


1. Don't underestimate this lot


2. If we do manage to win, win as well as is possible and take some heat out of the second leg, the 1 game we can aim to do that in


8 games left before 22nd May, let's make it 9 before the end of may
Dave McCoy

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #131 on: Today at 01:11:48 am
It's funny in that you look at where Villarreal are in the table and then their stats, they aren't really the 7th best team in La Liga. Probably the 3rd or 4th based on xG and goal difference. So they aren't total slouches but then again La Liga isn't what it used to be. We should be able to play our game, get a lead and be confident of advancing.

Don't think it really matters who Klopp puts out there. They know what needs to be done, we can have almost blind faith in that at this point with this group. Can't wait!!!
rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #132 on: Today at 02:18:47 am
They're not to be underestimated. They've beaten Bayern and Juventus, and they'll look to exploit our high line. Getting an early goal will be important, albeit I doubt that would change their gameplan much
xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #133 on: Today at 07:39:19 am
Alisson

Trent Matip VVD Robbo

Fab Thiago elliot/Curtis?

Salah Mane Jota

My line up for the game. Think Matip is needed to break their shape with his runs. Jota might be needed more in the box for this where his strengths are.

Elliot/Curtis might add a bit more attacking intent.

Divock,diaz,keita, can be subbed in if and when the game needs a different plan

They will come to frustrate but thats what our squad have been facing and getting pretty common in EPL.
AndyMuller

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #134 on: Today at 07:56:33 am
3-0 Libpool all over it come on redmen!!
rocco

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #135 on: Today at 07:57:49 am
Yeremi Pino Is also out for Villarreal another big blow for them
M4tt

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #136 on: Today at 08:34:29 am
If there was to be a surprise, for me it would be that we beat them comfortably and not at full gear.

I'm expecting a tough game. Emery's teams, like we used to be, are made for cup competitions, and he has the silverware to back it.

Glad to hear they have a couple of absentees. We have the quality to beat them regardless, but this can be a shaky game for us if they get a goal or two on the counter. 
12C

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #137 on: Today at 08:52:05 am
Quote from: KloppRoy on Yesterday at 05:24:56 pm
Hi guys my first post on here
its a great time to be a red. i am bit of an auld arse. i remember watching us in the 80s v Panithanikos semi.
i cant wait for tomorrow.

Not that auld.
Some of us have fond memories of PanofthickScouse from the early 70s
 ;)
Welcome to the mad house
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #138 on: Today at 08:57:53 am
Cant believe we play Newcastle on Saturday lunch time in a PL title race after playing tonight.

Its insanity.
12C

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #139 on: Today at 08:58:00 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:11:48 am
It's funny in that you look at where Villarreal are in the table and then their stats, they aren't really the 7th best team in La Liga. Probably the 3rd or 4th based on xG and goal difference. So they aren't total slouches but then again La Liga isn't what it used to be. We should be able to play our game, get a lead and be confident of advancing.

Don't think it really matters who Klopp puts out there. They know what needs to be done, we can have almost blind faith in that at this point with this group. Can't wait!!!

People seem to want to be proxy managers (I blame computer sims) as you say Klopp knows best.

I have the same feeling as when Shanks was in charge. You never doubted him, because win lose or draw his commitment was total. If we got beat, then we regrouped and went again. You know Klopp will put out our best team and they will never give up. When you consider we are chasing three competitions, the man obviously knows more about it than mere mortals like us.
jckliew

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #140 on: Today at 09:03:24 am
Let's GO, REDS! 3-0 and put it to bed!  GERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
liversaint

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #141 on: Today at 09:06:02 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:03:21 am
Fair to say that their game is similar to Everton? Sit back and hit on the counter?

I think you meant to say dive, cheat and boot us all over the shop. And send a letter to the officials afterwards.
jckliew

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #142 on: Today at 09:08:27 am
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 09:06:02 am
I think you meant to say dive, cheat and boot us all over the shop. And send a letter to the officials afterwards.
No. i don't think Villareal are like that. 
PeterTheRed

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #143 on: Today at 09:16:33 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:53 am
Cant believe we play Newcastle on Saturday lunch time in a PL title race after playing tonight.

Its insanity.

It is certainly not perfect, but we can handle it. We have the strongest and deepest squad in the league ...
-Willo-

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #144 on: Today at 09:17:28 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:53 am
Cant believe we play Newcastle on Saturday lunch time in a PL title race after playing tonight.

Its insanity.

It is shit to be fair but I'd rather it be lunch time than an evening kick off so the atmosphere is a bit diluted
ToneLa

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #145 on: Today at 09:32:02 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:53 am
Cant believe we play Newcastle on Saturday lunch time in a PL title race after playing tonight.

Its insanity.

It ain't great but it's only Newcastle lol

Let's just get this done
M4tt

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #146 on: Today at 09:52:41 am
It's a shame Alberto Moreno isn't fit for this. He owes us a shocker against a former team of his.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #147 on: Today at 10:19:21 am
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 09:52:41 am
It's a shame Alberto Moreno isn't fit for this. He owes us a shocker against a former team of his.

 ;D One more for the road, Alberto. A lovely guy but he could be fucking infuriating at times couldn't he. I think he might have single-handedly knocked a decade off my life. Shame he's injured but looks like he's found some use within Villarreal's team if fit.
Phineus

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #148 on: Today at 10:43:43 am
Do they have pace up front to try and exploit the high line? I know they Danjuma but he carries the ball more than running in behind
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #149 on: Today at 10:47:13 am
Would love a fast start.

Then control the match.

Five subs is important especially with short turnaround at weekend.
RainbowFlick

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #150 on: Today at 10:50:16 am
Can't believe Unai Emery kept me up at night  :o

G1-tiga

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #151 on: Today at 10:50:45 am
I'm living off of 1 hour of sleep here and a bit of jetlag but still psyched for tonight. Reckon the atmosphere is going to be great.

Straight into these, if we could get a two goal cushion ahead of the second leg I will feel very confident. However I think they'll make it difficult.
Dougle

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #152 on: Today at 10:55:49 am
Super OP Jack.

Make no mistake, Villarreal are where they are, in the semi-final, because they deserve to be. As others have mentioned, Everton's low block will have been good practise for what we are going to face tonight. However, unlike the blues, the yellows are fast breaking, quick full backs, good technical players and will present a considerable threat to us. Our high line will be enticing for Villarreal but their penchant for playing the ball out will be just as enticing for our high pressers. It'll will be 9 behind the ball with Lo Celso the link man to the front. Looks like 2 of their forwards will miss tonight (hopefully).
Either way I think the second leg will follow the pattern of the first so even a 1 goal lead tonight will be fine for me.
latortuga

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #153 on: Today at 10:58:46 am
Watched their 2nd leg game against Bayern Munich -played in Munich - and for large stretches of the game all 10 Villarreal players were solidly camped inside their own box when Bayern were on the attack.  Quite often Emery had his players doubling Sane so Salah should expect the same sort of treatment.  It will mean more space for TAA to delver dangerous balls into the box so I'd personally like to see Jota start simply because he's easily our best header of the ball.

Unless we score early which is certainly possible, I think we'll need to be patient and not force the issue too much.  If Villarreal decide to come out of the low block to attempt their own attacks we may find more joy then.  Either way I think it's very likely it will be a bit of a war of attrition for 60 minutes and then I think they'll tire late and we'll be able to strike.



Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #154 on: Today at 11:03:43 am
Obviously I want us to win tonight, but at the moment I'd back us to go to any ground in Europe and win, so I won't be overly worried if it's a draw.

We've had a few examples in our history where teams have got a first leg draw at Anfield and then thought "job done". Bayern in '81 and again in '19 are cases in point.

A reasonable lead sometimes makes the second legs difficult to get right. Roma in 2018 and our 2 knockout games this season are examples, also as Rob pointed out, 3-0 didn't help Barcelona too much.

Thanks for OP too Jack
Jm55

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #155 on: Today at 11:05:47 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:03:43 am
Obviously I want us to win tonight, but at the moment I'd back us to go to any ground in Europe and win, so I won't be overly worried if it's a draw.

We've had a few examples in our history where teams have got a first leg draw at Anfield and then thought "job done". Bayern in '81 and again in '19 are cases in point.

A reasonable lead sometimes makes the second legs difficult to get right. Roma in 2018 and our 2 knockout games this season are examples, also as Rob pointed out, 3-0 didn't help Barcelona too much.

Thanks for OP too Jack

Even as recently as Arsenal this season where they celebrated a 0-0 as if theyd won the league cup then got taken apart at the Emirates.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #156 on: Today at 11:12:15 am
Origi could be an option if they are camped in own half.
MJD-L4

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #157 on: Today at 11:37:07 am
An early goal tonight should hopefully open this one up for us.

Start well and we could possibly take the tie away from them. It's imperative we don't let them drag us into a scrap like Everton did in the first half on Sunday.

Make a statement tonight and really put the pressure on City for their league game and 2nd leg.
gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #158 on: Today at 11:41:05 am
It's mad that a Semi final of a champions league feels like a normal occurrence for us now. This is our normal. This is the minimum bar we have set ourselves as we keep jumping over it.

Teams can play and exist for over a century and not get as far in a competition as many times as we have in the past 5 years.

I hate that we have to have one eye on Newcastle on Saturday because you want Liverpool playing in the Semi final of the European cup to be your sole existence right now.

I dont want to be talking about 'rotation' or 'coming away with a draw being a good result'.

Anfield - 8pm - Under the lights - European Cup Semi final. 180 minutes away from our 3rd European cup final appearance under Klopp. Our 4th European final appearance under Klopp.

Wine for my men, we ride at dawn
rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #159 on: Today at 11:43:57 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm
5.30-6.30 outside the Arkles itll be as I expect the buses to be re-routed

They can't re-route them, you can't get them down Anfield Road due to the building site and they aren't going to go past the Arkles, up Skerries or such and round on Walton Breck past the Kop
