Watched their 2nd leg game against Bayern Munich -played in Munich - and for large stretches of the game all 10 Villarreal players were solidly camped inside their own box when Bayern were on the attack. Quite often Emery had his players doubling Sane so Salah should expect the same sort of treatment. It will mean more space for TAA to delver dangerous balls into the box so I'd personally like to see Jota start simply because he's easily our best header of the ball.



Unless we score early which is certainly possible, I think we'll need to be patient and not force the issue too much. If Villarreal decide to come out of the low block to attempt their own attacks we may find more joy then. Either way I think it's very likely it will be a bit of a war of attrition for 60 minutes and then I think they'll tire late and we'll be able to strike.







