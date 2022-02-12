« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April  (Read 4729 times)

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:01:43 pm »
My youngest is going to the Lakes on a school trip tomorrow and he's kicking off that he doesn't want to go, as he won't see the game. He's not a happy lad.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:08:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:01:43 pm
My youngest is going to the Lakes on a school trip tomorrow and he's kicking off that he doesn't want to go, as he won't see the game. He's not a happy lad.

From his point of view , fair comment .
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:15:12 pm »
Anyone who thinks we're getting this out the way in the first leg so we can rest lads next week are in for a real shock tomorrow night.

We're more than capable of beating them over two legs but it's going to take everything we've got to do so. Bayern Munich thought they'd get it done first leg and look where they are. Thankfully our manager and players won't be so complacent!

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:40:22 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:15:12 pm
Anyone who thinks we're getting this out the way in the first leg so we can rest lads next week are in for a real shock tomorrow night.

We're more than capable of beating them over two legs but it's going to take everything we've got to do so. Bayern Munich thought they'd get it done first leg and look where they are. Thankfully our manager and players won't be so complacent!



That's what gives me confidence that we might. Listen to Klopp and Henderson today - they're not taking this easy for a second. We're not a team you want to play (at all, but especially) when we're in that kind of mood.

It's not a certainty that we win comfortably, and a small margin wouldn't surprise me at all, but I wouldn't be writing the possibility of a "big" winning margin off as unlikely.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:43:40 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:08:57 pm
From his point of view , fair comment .

I've pointed out to him, as Stewy has said above, the tie will be far from over and we'll still have to do a job in the second leg.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:44:47 pm »
I think we need a win at home, cant see anything other than a 1-1 away and we really dont want pens, I mean no, fuck that actually.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #86 on: Today at 04:53:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:43:40 pm
I've pointed out to him, as Stewy has said above, the tie will be far from over and we'll still have to do a job in the second leg.

What did he say to that .
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:03:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:26:24 am
Need to make the most of set pieces as they'll be hard work to break down. Considering the amount of corners we had against Everton we rarely troubled them until the 85th minute which is unlike us.

Konate wasnt playing.  ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:15:48 pm »
I think playing at home first adds to the need for a bit of caution in this tie. Playing away first suits us because it gives us a chance to be the team on the counter from the first minute, and we have the ability to open up decent leads to take to Anfield as we did against Inter and Benfica. Villarreal will pick their moments to try to hurt us tomorrow but they have a coach who knows how to frustrate and ensure they're still well in it for the return leg. It's going to be a tough graft especially if we can't nick an early one.

We have more than enough to beat this team but there's no way we'll make big changes and rightly so. They are very dangerous and, regardless, it's a european cup semi final. You can't fuck about with it too much. A lazy but not that wild comparison would be to Rafa's Liverpool side in 2005. Miles off it in the league but a manager with winning experience in Europe who knows what he's doing. Juventus were miles better than us. Chelsea were about 30 odd points better than us over the course of a season. But over two legs in Europe anything can happen.

We are rightly favourites but talk of resting players tomorrow or using the 2nd leg as a chance to rotate isn't on the money IMO. Konate will probably come in, Henderson too and we can rotate one of Diaz/Jota/Firmino without much drop off but the rest picks itself. Go at it tomorrow night with the same intensity as if it were Bayern and then think about where it leaves the squad for Newcastle. 6 European cups in our storied history. They aren't easy to win.

Great OP by the way.

Also, just to bang on about it, what a fucking season we're having. The last couple of weeks have already been mayhem and there's more to come. Massive wins against our 3 biggest rivals (currently) across 2 competitions and then, bang, straight back into a european cup semi. Usually the nerves kick in about 3 weeks before. We haven't had time to think about it until now.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:01:43 pm
My youngest is going to the Lakes on a school trip tomorrow and he's kicking off that he doesn't want to go, as he won't see the game. He's not a happy lad.
Im there at the moment, tell him if he sneaks away Ill smuggle him in to whatever pub in Kendal I end up watching it in
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:18:28 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:53:38 pm
What did he say to that .

I don't give a shit Dad I'm still not going - he fucking well is, its cost us £130 for the trip.

Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:16:23 pm
Im there at the moment, tell him if he sneaks away Ill smuggle him in to whatever pub in Kendal I end up watching it in

He's in Grasmere, I'll tell him to meet you at 6?
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:19:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:18:28 pm
I don't give a shit Dad I'm still not going - he fucking well is, its cost us £130 for the trip.
Sounds similar to my lad and id be the same as you , he would be going on the trip .
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:24:56 pm »
Hi guys my first post on here
its a great time to be a red. i am bit of an auld arse. i remember watching us in the 80s v Panithanikos semi.
i cant wait for tomorrow.
