On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.



Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.





i expect a tough tie, this is arguably the most organised low block in european football and you rarely score a bunch against efficient low blocksthey have some good ball players on the counter and as they showed against bayern, they can be deadlythis team is much more than the sum of its parts, cos some of the names on the teamsheet you look at and say 'srsly?'emery has shown himself to be a great cup manageri'd love a goal advantage where the tie is as good as over but i dont think that's gonna happen, we'll still need to complete the job over there