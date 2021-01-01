« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April  (Read 2060 times)

Offline Anfield14

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • * * * * *
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:49:12 am »
We dont want to be messing about here,  full strength and try to put the tie away.

We rotate and rest for the next leg if we earn it in this one.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:30:33 am »
Lets go at them and get a nice big lead so we can rest in the 2nd leg

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Fab
Hendo
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Keita, Oxlade, Elliot, Origi, Firmino, Jota
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,095
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:36:38 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 02:30:33 am


That's the team I have in mind as well, with only one possible change, Keita for Thiago as he was subbed off early against Everton.

Gotta keep rotating our key players.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:01:37 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 02:36:38 am
That's the team I have in mind as well, with only one possible change, Keita for Thiago as he was subbed off early against Everton.

Gotta keep rotating our key players.

I mean keita was brought off for a system change, but I do agree Thiago is a toss up. Personally rather him for Newcastle who are probably gonna park the bus
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:38:40 am »
On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.

Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.

Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Robbo
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:33:37 am »
Thanks Jack - what a great programme cover
Two tactical masters get to test each other, and a great set of away fans too, I hope they all have a lovely time in Liverpool (but not too great  ;D )

Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,230
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 06:14:13 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:38:40 am
On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.

Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.

Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Robbo
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz
Yep. That's about it.
Go full strength and full force, first time. Kill the tie off.
I'd have Jota in my starting line up, to be honest. Scores every other game.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:59 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,163
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:30:03 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:38:40 am
On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.

Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.


i expect a tough tie, this is arguably the most organised low block in european football and you rarely score a bunch against efficient low blocks

they have some good ball players on the counter and as they showed against bayern, they can be deadly

this team is much more than the sum of its parts, cos some of the names on the teamsheet you look at and say 'srsly?'

emery has shown himself to be a great cup manager

i'd love a goal advantage where the tie is as good as over but i dont think that's gonna happen, we'll still need to complete the job over there
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 