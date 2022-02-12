It's either coached into his game or an integral part of his personal approach to the game. As you said, his reaction is so instant that it's instinctive. His mindset is not about beating his man and emerging with the ball in order to create. It's about being a cheat. Similar to how Gordon's instinct sees him going to ground every five minutes rather than looking to beat his man and trying to score.



For me, both are cowards. Especially so with the outrageous feigning.



My motto is if you wouldn't go down in the pub and roll around on the floor when someone brushes past you, don't embarrass yourself on the football field by doing it there. If you do, you just look like a 24 carat arsehole.



Aspects of Richarlison's and Gordon's play don't help them, but they are among the few that don't hide on the pitch, have the mentality to take risks, to commit on the pitch. To go alongside the ability. Doucoure, now Mykolenko too.More of a general take...Edit: well that dragged on, obligatory long post warning.The rest is why they're in the relegation zone, that's where you see the cowards, the sicknotes, the oldies, the not-good-enoughs. Keane and Iwobi completely lack the aggression, personality for the game, much less a relegation battle. If Iwobi had Gordon's mentality to impose himself on a game, he would still be at Arsenal.It's very educational to watch management in action, whether in improving a club: Klopp, Moyes, Potter, Howe (even before Bruno's recent impact, think Joelinton's reinvention as a centre mid was a very creative solution) or the lack of it : not having a core with strong mentalities, not filtering out the toxic ones, letting things lag.Whether they stay up or not, the few players who are young enough not to be caught up in their quicksand of incompetence and anger need to move for their careers. Gordon's 21 in his first proper season at this level, not too late to break some bad habits, get coached properly on his final ball. You could see the growth from the season's start under Benitez, there was a structure developing to his decision making for the final ball, then he got sacked. Similar to Braithwaite, I recall a press conference about him getting more games as he understood their ideas in defence better after an injury delayed start, that didn't continue. At their ages, you need continuity in accurate coaching, consistent games, then the results will come - clean sheets, assists, goals.They don't have too many players we / someone who's good at at spotting opportunities like Moyes could pick up, I would look at Sarr from Watford as well, but the substance of any well run operation isn't in getting caught up in the emotion - club rivalry, Salah's contract bla bla, it's in always looking for value, being good enough to spot it before the results inflate the value and crucially price.