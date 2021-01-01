Spoiler

Anthony Gordon might not recognise himself as a cheat. He may even dispute the accusation and protest that he is merely doing what so many others have done; guilty of nothing more than gamesmanship, but it is more than that.



If he needs clarification, he can always pick up a dictionary  or search online  and read the definition of the word to realise that what he is doing when he dives, if he was pretending he was fouled he is cheating.



According to the Concise Collins English Dictionary the word cheat is defined as this 1, to deceive or practise deceit esp. for ones own gain; trick or swindle [someone] 2, to obtain unfair advantage by trickery, as in a game of cards 



That is what Gordon appears to have done against Liverpool, trying to obtain a penalty in front of the Kop, as Everton fight for their Premier League lives in an increasingly dire looking relegation battle.



Desperate times, call for desperate measures, perhaps. Everton needed to use every trick in the book to try and upset a vastly superior opponent and Gordon will have known that Burnleys win over Wolves had sent the club he not only plays for, but also supported as a boy, into the relegation zone.



Gordon was Evertons best player at Anfield, a constant prick in Liverpools cool, composed facade. He could be a fantastic talent for club and country but he has picked up some really bad habits - and they were all too obvious.



The game had not really got going when it happened, but Gordons behaviour wound everybody up. He has nothing to be proud of about that.



Picking the ball up inside the area, he shifted his body weight to move away from Andrew Robertson and then spotted Naby Keita arriving to make a challenge.



Gordon shifted the ball past him but then, with the Liverpool player sticking out a leg, the youngster planted both feet on the ground and dived into his opponent, simulating contact before completing a double roll, screaming in pain as he held his knee.



Referee Stuart Atwell was in the perfect place to wave away the penalty appeals and did something we need more officials to do - he stopped the game and booked Gordon for faking a dive and faking a foul.



There was a time when the English claimed they were naive in this version of the games dark arts. At best, it was always a rather rose-tinted view, That quaint idea English players do not try to cheat to gain an advantage is ridiculous. Players like Gordon appear to be no different.



Those who have seen him play this season will know how easily he goes down, how clever he is at winning free kicks. He is a fine young player, with a big future ahead of him if he fulfils his undoubted talent, his reputation has spread and it is not a tag a 21-year-old should have.