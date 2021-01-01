« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83  (Read 18041 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #640 on: Today at 07:32:16 am »
Yeah - that was the point made by Luke Edwards this morning, Roy.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #641 on: Today at 07:36:05 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:21:47 am


I grew up in friendlier times, when we had the best two teams in the country. For some reason they have been so bitter for years now, and the toxicity makes this a real chore to play them.



who could forget the Wembley finals in the 80's
For the 86 one I was in the Everton end - wonderful times
loads of piss taking but no bile
and their support a after Hillsborough will never be forgotten by us
I can't believe how some of them  are now
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #642 on: Today at 07:36:40 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:21:21 am
Telegraph accurately summing up Gordon's antics:

Anthony Gordon might not recognise himself as a cheat. He may even dispute the accusation and protest that he is merely doing what so many others have done; guilty of nothing more than gamesmanship, but it is more than that.

If he needs clarification, he can always pick up a dictionary  or search online  and read the definition of the word to realise that what he is doing when he dives, if he was pretending he was fouled he is cheating.

According to the Concise Collins English Dictionary the word cheat is defined as this 1, to deceive or practise deceit  esp. for ones own gain; trick or swindle [someone] 2, to obtain unfair advantage  by trickery, as in a game of cards

That is what Gordon appears to have done against Liverpool, trying to obtain a penalty in front of the Kop, as Everton fight for their Premier League lives in an increasingly dire looking relegation battle.

Desperate times, call for desperate measures, perhaps. Everton needed to use every trick in the book to try and upset a vastly superior opponent and Gordon will have known that Burnleys win over Wolves had sent the club he not only plays for, but also supported as a boy, into the relegation zone.

Gordon was Evertons best player at Anfield, a constant prick in Liverpools cool, composed facade. He could be a fantastic talent for club and country but he has picked up some really bad habits - and they were all too obvious.

The game had not really got going when it happened, but Gordons behaviour wound everybody up. He has nothing to be proud of about that.

Picking the ball up inside the area, he shifted his body weight to move away from Andrew Robertson and then spotted Naby Keita arriving to make a challenge.

Gordon shifted the ball past him but then, with the Liverpool player sticking out a leg, the youngster planted both feet on the ground and dived into his opponent, simulating contact before completing a double roll, screaming in pain as he held his knee.

Referee Stuart Atwell was in the perfect place to wave away the penalty appeals and did something we need more officials to do -  he stopped the game and booked Gordon for faking a dive and faking a foul.

There was a time when the English claimed they were naive in this version of the games dark arts. At best, it was always a rather rose-tinted view, That quaint idea English players do not try to cheat to gain an advantage is ridiculous. Players like Gordon appear to be no different.

Those who have seen him play this season will know how easily he goes down, how clever he is at winning free kicks. He is a fine young player, with a big future ahead of him if he fulfils his undoubted talent, his reputation has spread and it is not a tag a 21-year-old should have.
Good to see it called out like that. Grealish and Kane cheat and base a lot of their game on initiating contact - but theyre both good players and also good at that. Gordon isnt even good at diving.

Also all this about him being a talent and the man of the match. Hes shit? Hes a classic young kick and run player who has pace and nothing else - like those Danish lads in the early-00s, Rommedahl and the Chelsea one. Rapid but nothing to go with it. Once he loses half a yard of pace (which will probably come with increased game time etc) he has nothing. Wont even excel in the Championship.

They say hes the best young player in the league. Hes not even the best winger called Gordon on Merseyside.
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:43:25 am »
+ Frank Lampard:

"It was a penalty, you don't get them at Anfield."

"If that was Mohamed Salah at the Kop end, I think [the referee] gives that. It was a foul on Anthony."

+ Jurgen Klopp:

Klopp claimed Gordon was lucky not to be dismissed for two acts of simulation.

He continued: "It was clearly no penalty. He's really good (Gordon) but he's lucky not to get a second yellow. The first was not a penalty and the second wasn't."

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #644 on: Today at 07:45:41 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:23:05 am
Hes not very bright.

Just a bizarre character with average ability.

He really is a weirdo isn't he, the shouting at his players after any single thing he's done is one of the strangest things I've ever seen in football, its almost like a tic at this point.

Imagine playing in front of the loon, fuck that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #645 on: Today at 07:45:48 am »
Has anyone got a clip of the foul on Origi in the box in the second half. He played a quick one two and then one of their players stepped right in from of him.

Funny how no one mentions the decisons that didn't go for us.

God knows how Richarlson stays on the pitch.

Hope they enjoy Luton at home next year.

Edit - here it is https://mobile.twitter.com/PoorREFvsLFC/status/1518479948738187264
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #646 on: Today at 07:47:41 am »
Whilst Atwell did have a shocking game ref wise, what I would say is the real important call of booking Gordon for diving was great. He could easily have been that official who would have loved to have given a penalty at the Kop end against us as a means of saying a big F U Ill do what I want sort of moment. However he was positioned well in that instance and he correctly booked him for a blatant dive so fair dos. Also Gordon has then been highlighted as someone who cant be trusted during that game and as such other potential penalties in that game he was always on the back foot ref wise, not that there was any other penalty shouts (Joel Matip one deffo wasnt one)

For Everton, they deserve what they get for not only this whole season but for seasons before and their decision making that their owners/management have made in the years before its all accumulated to this moment whereby they could very well be relegated and I think that wont be the last of it either. In some ways a real shame as Everton V Liverpool games are always one to look out for but on the other hand their decision making have cost them.

For us, got the result, had to go into 3rd gear for it in the end and keeps us on the front foot title chasing wise. Just managing the team one game at a time, just need to keep it going
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #647 on: Today at 07:53:23 am »
Those poor cuddly Blues, once again trashing Anfield.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #648 on: Today at 08:09:33 am »
'Gordon was Evertons best player at Anfield, a constant prick'

Harsh from The Telegraph.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #649 on: Today at 08:21:31 am »
I've said before, my best mate is a season ticket holder for them, close mates in work are blues, lads I'll drink with each week, etc, etc, but I still want to see them go down.
People will argue its bad for the city, I don't think so. Its on them and them alone, they've hounded out two of the greatest managers they'll ever have in Carlo and Rafa because of the toxic nature of the fans.

Yesterday they resorted to shithouse tactics, Pickford winking when he fell down clutching the ball, Richarlson and that Gail Platt lookalike.

Truth be told, there is good blues and bad blues, same in every single team around the world, but these days I just don't enjoy the derby so I'm happy to see the back of them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #650 on: Today at 08:21:39 am »
Carragher was back to his annoying best on comms yesterday, about three times he repeated the line "Liverpool were very lucky there" after Gordon went down after minimal contact from Matip. Also claiming that's a foul outside the box.

Later on I think Salah ran into the penalty area and was body checked by Keane (not a penalty either, but if the Gordon one is a penalty then so was this) but Carragher said "it's just a coming together". 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #651 on: Today at 08:44:42 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:21:39 am
Carragher was back to his annoying best on comms yesterday, about three times he repeated the line "Liverpool were very lucky there" after Gordon went down after minimal contact from Matip. Also claiming that's a foul outside the box.

Later on I think Salah ran into the penalty area and was body checked by Keane (not a penalty either, but if the Gordon one is a penalty then so was this) but Carragher said "it's just a coming together".
This. And at least twice Salah was grabbed from behind too. It's obvious from my TV screen and near the linesman.

p/s: For fuck sake Salah, is it really that hard for him to complain or moaning a bit, make a scene when he is being fouled or something? I am not asking for him to playacting, cheating or resort to any form of shithousery. Just fucking make a complain to the ref at least, Mo!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #652 on: Today at 08:57:16 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:21:39 am
Carragher was back to his annoying best on comms yesterday, about three times he repeated the line "Liverpool were very lucky there" after Gordon went down after minimal contact from Matip. Also claiming that's a foul outside the box.

Later on I think Salah ran into the penalty area and was body checked by Keane (not a penalty either, but if the Gordon one is a penalty then so was this) but Carragher said "it's just a coming together".
Carragher is exceedingly annoying on comms, his voice is whiny and his commentary is so biased and sound bitey. I'd rather not listen at all, if that option appears. For a supposed Liverpool fan, he never sounds particularly happy when we score.

It was Divock who got body checked.

 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #653 on: Today at 09:00:06 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm
Can you blame them though? What else have they got?
I'm sorry what? Yes I can blame them for making a mockery of 97 lives lost and thousands others traumatized. Filthy scum.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #654 on: Today at 09:00:09 am »
Had to laugh at Carragher going on about 'This Liverpool will have to beat teams like this to win the title' etc

Yeah, like this is a new thing.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #655 on: Today at 09:04:03 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:57:16 am
Carragher is exceedingly annoying on comms, his voice is whiny and his commentary is so biased and sound bitey. I'd rather not listen at all, if that option appears. For a supposed Liverpool fan, he never sounds particularly happy when we score.

It was Divock who got body checked.
Argh yes, that's the one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #656 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
Sounds like UK viewers had some bizarre commentary to put up with? Jim Beglin on the world feed was certainly calling Everton's anti-football antics for what they were.
There was a moment when Richarlison fouled Thiago. "Just as well it was that way round," Beglin says, "or we'd be waiting 3 minutes for the game to restart."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #657 on: Today at 09:04:49 am »
Carra did have a mare on commentary yesterday.
