PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83

royhendo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #640 on: Today at 07:29:23 am
Fair play to Juliet Ferrington on 5 Live post match - she called Lampard on the gamesmanship and he had to admit they had no choice because we were so good. This was after hed claimed both Gordon incidents were penalties.

Their fans going on about the Mane incident and claiming Trent had two bookable offences when their own side could have had two or three reds had Atwell actually turned up to referee the game. Allisons moment was genius, but honourable mention to Jordan Henderson for the Dele Ali and Richarlison moments and his tribute to Richie-La and Anthony.

Gordon is gonna keep doing that and hell suffer for it.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

No666

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #641 on: Today at 07:32:16 am
Yeah - that was the point made by Luke Edwards this morning, Roy.
oldman

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #642 on: Today at 07:36:05 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:21:47 am


I grew up in friendlier times, when we had the best two teams in the country. For some reason they have been so bitter for years now, and the toxicity makes this a real chore to play them.



who could forget the Wembley finals in the 80's
For the 86 one I was in the Everton end - wonderful times
loads of piss taking but no bile
and their support a after Hillsborough will never be forgotten by us
I can't believe how some of them  are now
Circa1892

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #643 on: Today at 07:36:40 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:21:21 am
Telegraph accurately summing up Gordon's antics:

Anthony Gordon might not recognise himself as a cheat. He may even dispute the accusation and protest that he is merely doing what so many others have done; guilty of nothing more than gamesmanship, but it is more than that.

If he needs clarification, he can always pick up a dictionary  or search online  and read the definition of the word to realise that what he is doing when he dives, if he was pretending he was fouled he is cheating.

According to the Concise Collins English Dictionary the word cheat is defined as this 1, to deceive or practise deceit  esp. for ones own gain; trick or swindle [someone] 2, to obtain unfair advantage  by trickery, as in a game of cards

That is what Gordon appears to have done against Liverpool, trying to obtain a penalty in front of the Kop, as Everton fight for their Premier League lives in an increasingly dire looking relegation battle.

Desperate times, call for desperate measures, perhaps. Everton needed to use every trick in the book to try and upset a vastly superior opponent and Gordon will have known that Burnleys win over Wolves had sent the club he not only plays for, but also supported as a boy, into the relegation zone.

Gordon was Evertons best player at Anfield, a constant prick in Liverpools cool, composed facade. He could be a fantastic talent for club and country but he has picked up some really bad habits - and they were all too obvious.

The game had not really got going when it happened, but Gordons behaviour wound everybody up. He has nothing to be proud of about that.

Picking the ball up inside the area, he shifted his body weight to move away from Andrew Robertson and then spotted Naby Keita arriving to make a challenge.

Gordon shifted the ball past him but then, with the Liverpool player sticking out a leg, the youngster planted both feet on the ground and dived into his opponent, simulating contact before completing a double roll, screaming in pain as he held his knee.

Referee Stuart Atwell was in the perfect place to wave away the penalty appeals and did something we need more officials to do -  he stopped the game and booked Gordon for faking a dive and faking a foul.

There was a time when the English claimed they were naive in this version of the games dark arts. At best, it was always a rather rose-tinted view, That quaint idea English players do not try to cheat to gain an advantage is ridiculous. Players like Gordon appear to be no different.

Those who have seen him play this season will know how easily he goes down, how clever he is at winning free kicks. He is a fine young player, with a big future ahead of him if he fulfils his undoubted talent, his reputation has spread and it is not a tag a 21-year-old should have.
Good to see it called out like that. Grealish and Kane cheat and base a lot of their game on initiating contact - but theyre both good players and also good at that. Gordon isnt even good at diving.

Also all this about him being a talent and the man of the match. Hes shit? Hes a classic young kick and run player who has pace and nothing else - like those Danish lads in the early-00s, Rommedahl and the Chelsea one. Rapid but nothing to go with it. Once he loses half a yard of pace (which will probably come with increased game time etc) he has nothing. Wont even excel in the Championship.

They say hes the best young player in the league. Hes not even the best winger called Gordon on Merseyside.
NarutoReds

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #644 on: Today at 07:43:25 am
+ Frank Lampard:

"It was a penalty, you don't get them at Anfield.

"If that was Mohamed Salah at the Kop end, I think [the referee] gives that. It was a foul on Anthony."

+ Jurgen Klopp:

Klopp claimed Gordon was lucky not to be dismissed for two acts of simulation.

He continued: "It was clearly no penalty. He's really good (Gordon) but he's lucky not to get a second yellow. The first was not a penalty and the second wasn't."

It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
