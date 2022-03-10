« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83  (Read 16168 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm »
And while all of you are calling all of them c*nts, some of them were decent and brilliant enough to lay down a wreath and a 97 shirt for those we lost.
Offline thaddeus

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
And while all of you are calling all of them c*nts, some of them were decent and brilliant enough to lay down a wreath and a 97 shirt for those we lost.
:thumbup

We're bad on here for judging entire fanbases by the actions of their worst fans.  For all that our recent succeses have messed with the heads of some Everton fans we shouldn't forget that as a fanbase they've always had out backs over Hillsborough and The S*n.  We can't say that of any other club.
Offline rob1966

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
And while all of you are calling all of them c*nts, some of them were decent and brilliant enough to lay down a wreath and a 97 shirt for those we lost.

Saw that, lovely gesture.

Big issue for me is we all know decent blues, but you yourself said that all the ones you know are over 45, all the decent ones I know are in the same age bracket, all the ones I saw today doing the wall pushing where the younger ones and they are the problem as they and their kids are the future of their club
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm »
Is Joel in with a shout for Player of the Season?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 11:36:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus
:thumbup

We're bad on here for judging entire fanbases by the actions of their worst fans.  For all that our recent succeses have messed with the heads of some Everton fans we shouldn't forget that as a fanbase they've always had out backs over Hillsborough and The S*n.  We can't say that of any other club.

You responded and agreed with a poster saying and while all of you thus tarring us all with the same brush.  Quite ironic really!

Andy knows, as you do I am sure, that most do not judge entire fanbases. 
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966
Saw that, lovely gesture.

Big issue for me is we all know decent blues, but you yourself said that all the ones you know are over 45, all the decent ones I know are in the same age bracket, all the ones I saw today doing the wall pushing where the younger ones and they are the problem as they and their kids are the future of their club

Can you blame them though? What else have they got?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 11:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red
Can you blame them though? What else have they got?
Certainly not the humanity, the class and the dignity shown by those who laid the wreath and 97 shirt.
Offline thaddeus

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas
You responded and agreed with a poster saying and while all of you thus tarring us all with the same brush.  Quite ironic really!

Andy knows, as you do I am sure, that most do not judge entire fanbases.
Fair point.  I lazily read Andy's post and didn't pick up on the "all" part. 

I stand by my point that we as a forum - and I include myself in that, particularly after the Leicester games - are too often damning of every other club's fanbases.  The majority will be sound but it's always the worst of every club that stick in your mind.  Even after the Cardiff game, where their fans were excellent, we had some people on here calling them all sorts because of not-a-lot!  It's certainly not a case of all of us doing it but it is pretty rare to see anyone defend the decent majority of fans when someone on here has a go.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
There are.

But I'm not mates with them.

They are inbred stinking c*nts and they know they are.

Forget these wankstains.

I'm mates with decent blues that don't smell like poo :)


DaveK - looks like a rancid turd. Smells like a Tory

The Esk. His whole house smells like a Everton toilet after a bout of Dysentery had a panic attack

Offline blert596

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #609 on: Today at 12:00:23 am »
Ive got great mates who are decent blues, and a few who theres no point in talking footy with so I dont usually.

I hope they go down irrespective of how any of them feel.

I'll laugh at them all equally.

just like they would at me. For a couple it'll be no change in our relationship. Others will struggle with it. I'll sruggle to keep a straight face whenever they say anything at all.

I really hope they go down. I mean, really really hope they go down.



Offline disgraced cake

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:05:20 am »
Thanks for the memories, Bill. It's been a great fixture to enjoy over the years, but I think it could just be over for now.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:10:46 am »
Some here patting the blues fans on the back. Jeezus were any of you at Goodison in the 90s. They are fkn vile creatures. By the way those praising their mongrels need to go and see how they have sang about Hillsborough and Heysel in every derby game.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:17:44 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris
Some here patting the blues fans on the back. Jeezus were any of you at Goodison in the 90s. They are fkn vile creatures. By the way those praising their mongrels need to go and see how they have sang about Hillsborough and Heysel in every derby game.

Yeah I was thanks.

Some of them are shithouses. So are some of ours.

I've had some interesting situations. Haven't we all?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:43:35 am »
OPEN THE FUCKING VILLARREAL THREAD!!!!!!  :wave
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:44:55 am »
Well, well, well.

A true victory to the guys with the white hats!


Riled us up the first 45, we circled the wagons and went again.


Its a squad game and off the bench came John Wayne

And did he make whoopee! 


Dont care about their fans, just think that Catterick an Kendall would be turning in their graves looking at Gordon (who I thought looked decent under Rafa) and PigeonBoy rolling all over the ground.


 He stands so high It's enough to make any blues skin cry

Take me away John Wayne is Big Div
Take me away John Wayne is Big Div
Offline Jookie

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #615 on: Today at 12:51:46 am »
Hope thats the last time we see them at Anfield in a long while.

Their collective fanbase isnt as rancid as the worst within their ranks. The same can be said for every fanbase. We have our own delinquents.

But as our biggest rivals I think its natural to want to see them relegated. Still think theyll survive though
Offline Number 7

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #616 on: Today at 01:00:31 am »
It wasnt even close to being a penalty. Pep, City fans and Everton fans can cry all they want. Right decision.

I genuinely think they might go down. If they do I couldnt be happier for Richarlison. He might do well in the Championship.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #617 on: Today at 01:01:41 am »
They're going down
They're going down

Everton are going down!
Offline Red Berry

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #618 on: Today at 01:12:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
And while all of you are calling all of them c*nts, some of them were decent and brilliant enough to lay down a wreath and a 97 shirt for those we lost.

Sorry, but no.

I mean absolutely no offence to those who know, are related, or married to, people they consider to be sound Blues. But these gestures don't cut it anymore. They border on the apologetic. "Please don't dislike us because of the Bitter bastards who sing foul songs about you."  It comes across as an act of contrition, not one of solidarity.

If these good Everton fans want to show solidarity with Reds, then they can start by putting their own house in order. And that means standing up for their club and getting it back from these vile, social media driven lunatics who have infested every aspect of their club.

I'm done excusing them. We did nothing to them. We made some cheap jibes in the 90s that they used as hooks to hang their grievances from. I'm tired of treading on eggshells around them. I'm tired of being made to feel guilty. They need to sort their shit out. These gestures are empty to me now. They don't make up for the bile and hate and filth being thrown at us.

If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. If you don't agree, that's fine. But until I see some genuine contrition in their attitude towards us, their sympathy means nothing to me.
Offline eAyeAddio

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #619 on: Today at 01:24:24 am »
How I wish George Sephton had played this at the final whistle.......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUHy_TfkN38
Offline Paul_h

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #620 on: Today at 02:07:26 am »
Quote from: Red Raw
Our fantastic keeper, striker and comedian - you could feel the tension release.



They can waste as much time as they want in the lower leagues...

a beautiful moment.
Not shown by the bcc. Who also didn't show the Richarlisen shithouse tackle on Hendo.
Offline stevieG786

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #621 on: Today at 02:25:33 am »
Quote from: Paul_h
a beautiful moment.
Not shown by the bcc. Who also didn't show the Richarlisen shithouse tackle on Hendo.

Motd? They showed the Allison shithousery on too good too bad  ;D
Offline mrantarctica

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #622 on: Today at 03:04:05 am »
Glad this fixture is out of the way. 3 points in the bag, no major injuries or suspensions to come out of it so we can consider it a very good result. We were a little slow in the first half but found our rhythm better in the 2nd half. I thought the substitutions made a huge impact.

I thought Frank Lamppost was well off in his post match comments. He seemed to think that they deserved to get something from the game. This is a game where they didn't even play football. Due to their shithousery, I saw some stat that the ball was in play for only 28 minutes in the first half! Completely deluded if he thinks they are going to stay up playing like this. Burnley at least show that they have effort and solidity and at least are willing to fight and play fairly, even if they aren't necessarily more skilful. I hope Everton get relegated.
Offline G Richards

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #623 on: Today at 03:21:47 am »
Lovely win. Atletico-esque but we came through in the end.

I grew up in friendlier times, when we had the best two teams in the country. For some reason they have been so bitter for years now, and the toxicity makes this a real chore to play them.

As such, I hope they are relegated.

Richarlison awful shithouse. Gordon fast, but a bad diver. Lampard a very good attacking midfielder, but as a manager has done nothing to show he has anything about him. This was atrocious fare.

Chelsea and Leicester next for them. Hopefully they spend a little while ensconced in the bottom three to stew a bit, before finally dropping down. Dodgy Russian oligarch connections and vast sums spent. They might be in big trouble. Heres hoping.
Online iamadooddood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #624 on: Today at 03:27:36 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist
Good idea.

Do they do that in rugby?
Quote from: Hazell
Not sure but you obviously have to take head injuries seriously so that would be a fair way to do it IMO. And maybe retrospectively punishing players for feigning them as mentioned above.
Yes, but the team gets to have a temporary replacement to replace the player while said player goes through a head injury assessment. If the player passes the test he or she comes back on and takes over back from the replacement. Otherwise the replacement becomes permanent. Players who have been substituted off can come back on in this way, or to replace an injured front row forward, or a player injured by foul play. Or they can come back on for up to 15 minutes to temporarily replace a player for a blood injury.

In any case, Everton won't be playing a man down while this is happening.
Online maryg

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #625 on: Today at 03:29:46 am »
I thought Everton had a game plan , you could tell by Pickfords face when he was diving on the ball and smiling for the camera  ;D. They thought the where Atleti Frank found some inspiration , but it backfired in the second half as its always going to happen when the gulf is so much , see you in a few seasons Blue shite   :wave
Offline him_15

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #626 on: Today at 03:32:32 am »
Football without Origi is nothing!
Offline jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #627 on: Today at 03:37:55 am »
WHO let the DIV out?
Online Red_Potato

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #628 on: Today at 04:36:06 am »
Great result. Quintuple still on - CL, EPL, FA Cup, League Cup and Everton relegated.
