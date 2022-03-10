And while all of you are calling all of them c*nts, some of them were decent and brilliant enough to lay down a wreath and a 97 shirt for those we lost.



Sorry, but no.I mean absolutely no offence to those who know, are related, or married to, people they consider to be sound Blues. But these gestures don't cut it anymore. They border on the apologetic. "Please don't dislike us because of the Bitter bastards who sing foul songs about you." It comes across as an act of contrition, not one of solidarity.If these good Everton fans want to show solidarity with Reds, then they can start by putting their own house in order. And that means standing up for their club and getting it back from these vile, social media driven lunatics who have infested every aspect of their club.I'm done excusing them. We did nothing to them. We made some cheap jibes in the 90s that they used as hooks to hang their grievances from. I'm tired of treading on eggshells around them. I'm tired of being made to feel guilty. They need to sort their shit out. These gestures are empty to me now. They don't make up for the bile and hate and filth being thrown at us.If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. If you don't agree, that's fine. But until I see some genuine contrition in their attitude towards us, their sympathy means nothing to me.