For a change of pace, some common sense on GOT (ZZtopZZ)"Im guessing he didnt because hes been in football all his life and knows the match wasnt fixed. We managed one shot on target in 90 minutes. Yes it was an encouraging rearguard etc etc but we lost because they were smarter than us in a couple of key moments. Its gone, we have to take that spirit into the next six, but we didnt do enough to get a point there if were brutally honest"
They can waste as much time as they want in the lower leagues..
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy
It happens far too much now. Remember Kane doing it Anfield last season as well. They should be made to go off the pitch for 10 minutes, that'd soon stop it.
He'll get a ban for that.
Typical that a sensible and progressive rule gets brought in for player safety, and a moron like Richarlison abuses it to waste some time.
