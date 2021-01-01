« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83

sheepfest

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #440 on: Today at 07:23:53 pm
Supporters club slightly lively & fuck off with time wasting it's Origi time.
Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #441 on: Today at 07:23:54 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:22:28 pm
For a change of pace, some common sense on GOT (ZZtopZZ)

"Im guessing he didnt because hes been in football all his life and knows the match wasnt fixed. We managed one shot on target in 90 minutes. Yes it was an encouraging rearguard etc etc but we lost because they were smarter than us in a couple of key moments. Its gone, we have to take that spirit into the next six, but we didnt do enough to get a point there if were brutally honest"

He'll get a ban for that.
Enders

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #442 on: Today at 07:23:56 pm
He'll get banned
Son of Spion

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #443 on: Today at 07:25:34 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 07:06:47 pm
They can waste as much time as they want in the lower leagues..
They've wasted the last 27 years, so another season won't hurt.
jlb

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #444 on: Today at 07:25:50 pm
Haha, who doesn't love a late Divock goal, and in a derby, no less.

Outrageous that Richarlison wasn't red carded for that assault on Hendo.

Zoomers

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #445 on: Today at 07:26:56 pm
Hahhaha get fucked pickford, fat frank and everyone in that blueshite kit.
Red_Mist

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #446 on: Today at 07:28:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:20:47 pm
It happens far too much now. Remember Kane doing it Anfield last season as well. They should be made to go off the pitch for 10 minutes, that'd soon stop it.
Good idea.

Do they do that in rugby?
DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #447 on: Today at 07:30:30 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:23:54 pm
He'll get a ban for that.
The rest are in full on conspiracy mode. "2 stonewall penalties, 2 red cards, refs are corrupt etc." I went to read it for a giggle, but had to leave for my sanity, utterly, utterly toxic. No one should be this upset over a game, it's so immature and selfish.
Son of Spion

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #448 on: Today at 07:30:53 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 07:09:41 pm
Typical that a sensible and progressive rule gets brought in for player safety, and a moron like Richarlison abuses it to waste some time.
With the potential seriousness of a genuine head injury in mind, I'd say that feigning a head injury in order to waste time and gain an advantage should be a red card offence.

Feigning head injury is a line no player should cross.
