« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2] 3   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62  (Read 2057 times)

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,098
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:17:17 pm »
This is exactly what Lampard wanted. He knows they cant compete at football.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:17:35 pm »
Dont get involved.  Play our game. Dont theirs.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,294
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:17:47 pm »
2 minutes added after all that timewasting
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 05:17:47 pm
2 minutes added after all that timewasting
Should be 8  minutes
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,098
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:18:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:17:35 pm
Dont get involved.  Play our game. Dont theirs.

Cant wait for HT.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,863
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:18:31 pm »
2 minutes added  ;D should be about 10. Now Pickford wasting time. I really hope we come out and batter these mugs second half
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,098
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:19:07 pm »
Lampard has obviously learned a lot from Mourinho.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm »
Pickford held the ball for 18 seconds there! 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,294
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:19:42 pm »
These need relegating so that we don't have to endure this shite twice a season.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,863
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:19:56 pm »
Pickford holds the ball for about 30 seconds. HT 0-0
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,520
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:20:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:19:29 pm
Pickford held the ball for 18 seconds there!

He's been doing that all game, the official has made no effort to hurry him along. It's a joke that only two minutes was added.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,098
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 05:19:42 pm
These need relegating so that we don't have to endure this shite twice a season.

Ive stated I wanted them to stay up for the blues in my family. Id like to state Ive changed my mind.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:35:17 pm »
45 back underway, the reds attacking the Spion Kop in the second half.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,863
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:35:46 pm »
Need Thiago to grab hold of this now.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • Fuck VAR
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:29:36 pm
Ive stated I wanted them to stay up for the blues in my family. Id like to state Ive changed my mind.

I've stated I wanted them to stay up for more money being brought to the city. I'd like to state I've changed my mind.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,098
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:36:48 pm »
Evertons 32 passes is a record low since 2012-13
« Last Edit: Today at 05:41:22 pm by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:37:02 pm »
47 corner to the reds.

Headed clear to Keita who shoots well over from 20 yards
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:38:43 pm »
49 Early pressure here. Moving the ball a bit quicker
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:40:30 pm »
51 Iwobi breaks, but cant get past Matip inthe area
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,098
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:36:48 pm
Evertons 32 passes is a record low since 2012-13

Sorry, make that 2006...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:42:05 pm »
52 Matip having the most of the ball, but theres a pass into the area, then a back heel and we cant quite get the shot away. Better here
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:43:52 pm »
53 Everton break, Gordon in the area and guess what goes down easily.

Reds up the other end and won a corner


Too close to the keeper
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,863
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:44:00 pm »
Is carragher on drugs? How on earth is that ever a penalty?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:44:45 pm »
55 Fabinho shoots wide form 25 yards. No need for that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,098
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:44:55 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:44:00 pm
Is carragher on drugs? How on earth is that ever a penalty?

He does what Sky say since spitgate.

Has there ever been a player sent off for two yellows for diving?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:45:06 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:44:00 pm
Is carragher on drugs? How on earth is that ever a penalty?
Its the any contact is a penalty argument
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,520
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:45:09 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:44:00 pm
Is carragher on drugs? How on earth is that ever a penalty?

Showing his true colours in this commentary sadly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:45:30 pm »
56 Gordon in behind and shoots wide.  Need to be more careful here
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:46:53 pm »
57 corner to the reds after good work by Jota

Headed clear

Then Gordon breaks and is styled down by TAA. Clear yellow ;)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:48:25 pm »
58 free kick to Everton is flicked on By Iwobi and behind well wide.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:49:16 pm »
59 TAA cross causes chaos and its behind for a corner, which is cleared.

Origi and Diaz replace Mane and Keita

442 I think now.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:49:53 pm »
Over to Jill .
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,863
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:50:07 pm »
4-2-4?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:51:29 pm »
ROBBO!,
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,520
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:51:30 pm »
60 We are continuing to pressure, some good play from Salah, but Everton are continuing to clear and work hard but they are getting very deep again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,863
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:51:34 pm »
Get in
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,520
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62
« Reply #76 on: Today at 05:52:32 pm »
61 Gooaallll, Robertson. Some good work from Salah and Origi and a nice headed goal in.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,294
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Everton
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm »
Divock casts his spell

What a lovely little touch to Salah and then Robbo scores

:lmao
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,863
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62
« Reply #78 on: Today at 05:53:57 pm »
Disgusting from Diaz  ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,520
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62
« Reply #79 on: Today at 05:54:14 pm »
63 Anfield is dancing at the moment, the lift in spirit has been noticeable the moment the ball hit the net.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 [2] 3   Go Up
« previous next »
 