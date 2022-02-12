Really? You must have been away. They have a new manager now, and haven't lost any of their last 5 league games, conceding only 4 goals in the process ...



KevLFC could equally reply that Man City aren't Crystal Palace, Norwich, Wolves, Watford or Southampton, the 5 games they've gone unbeaten inI mean, it's football - anyone can win any game (or even get a draw.) Leeds aren't hopeless, and maybe if City take their eye off the ball, then Leeds can get something this coming weekend. But it's not an unrealistic take to say that Leeds are pretty unlikely to be the ones who stop City.