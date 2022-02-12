« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 09:10:20 pm »
Give me Eze ahead of Zaha every idea. Zaha still acts like a man utd player.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 09:25:39 pm »
Shit match. I can count with one hand how many times they could string 3 passes together.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 09:26:59 pm »
Tackling with your arse. Could catch on...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 09:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:26:59 pm
Tackling with your arse. Could catch on...

Bitters would be crying for months that was a pen if it was them
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm »
Marsch taking off James and Rodrigo, and introducing 2 youngsters ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 09:34:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:36 pm
Bitters would be crying for months that was a pen if it was them
The letter would already be in the post.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 09:37:11 pm »
One bit of quality from either side would win this.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 09:37:42 pm »
Such a mess of a game this, hardly any passages of cohesive play from either team.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm »
Is a point going to be enough for Leeds?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 09:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Is a point going to be enough for Leeds?
quite possibly.  right now they're 3 ahead of Burnley and 5 ahead of the BS (who have a GIH).
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 09:46:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:44:57 pm
quite possibly.  right now they're 3 ahead of Burnley and 5 ahead of the BS (who have a GIH).
against Palace isn't it the Bitters game in hand, a point is better than nothing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm »
Based on the evidence of this match, I do not expect Leeds to take points off Man City.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 09:48:01 pm »
Awful game though this
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm »
Leeds United and defending? Who would have thought. They've done nothing in attack but have defended somewhat alright. 2 months ago they'd have lost this by at least 3. Tiny shred of hope for when they face City.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
Based on the evidence of this match, I do not expect Leeds to take points off Man City.
guess they might be better at home at a baying Elland Road but I wouldn't hold out much hope, hopefully City pick up some injuries to key players tomorrow
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:46:53 pm
against Palace isn't it the Bitters game in hand, a point is better than nothing
I think so, yep.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm »
Christ, Leeds are so poor upfront.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm »
Leeds keeper is so flaky
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 09:50:50 pm »
I dont think Leeds put more than three passes together all game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm
guess they might be better at home at a baying Elland Road but I wouldn't hold out much hope, hopefully City pick up some injuries to key players tomorrow
If they can get the first goal, Elland Road would be rocking.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 09:51:31 pm »
Another point on the weekend please Leeds
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm
If they can get the first goal Elland Road will be rocking.
key word in that sentence is the first one and it's a big one too!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 09:52:40 pm »
Saving their goals for the weekend, smart.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm »
I don't expect Leeds to get anything from ManC but based on today at least it seems possible they could defend well enough for it to be possible. Here's to hoping. Now onto the CL games!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 09:52:57 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:50:50 pm
I dont think Leeds put more than three passes together all game.

Shocking on the ball but dug in for a point.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm »
Burnley, Chelsea and Leeds win on the weekend is all I ask of the football Gods, oh and for us to do our business too of course
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:46:53 pm
against Palace isn't it the Bitters game in hand, a point is better than nothing

Based on that game tonight, I can't see the bitters beating Palace.

Quite enjoyed it tonight, at least both sides were trying to play, unlike yesterday.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #947 on: Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:57 pm
Shocking on the ball but dug in for a point.
I think they'll be pleased with that, another 5 draws would be enough for them
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #948 on: Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm »
Leeds did draw with City last year at home, lets ignore the 7-0 this season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #949 on: Yesterday at 09:56:05 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm
Leeds did draw with City last year at home, lets ignore the 7-0 this season.

And beat them at the Etihad as well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #950 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm
Based on that game tonight, I can't see the bitters beating Palace.

Quite enjoyed it tonight, at least both sides were trying to play, unlike yesterday.
quality wasn't great but at least both teams made an effort unlike our blue brethren
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #951 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm »
Just seen the score. Whats the consensus, a decent point for our Everton relegation hopes?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #952 on: Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
Leeds United and defending? Who would have thought. They've done nothing in attack but have defended somewhat alright. 2 months ago they'd have lost this by at least 3. Tiny shred of hope for when they face City.

Well, Marsch has certainly done a decent job on them. 11 points from their last 5 games, and a 9-4 goal difference ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #953 on: Yesterday at 10:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
I don't expect Leeds to get anything from ManC but based on today at least it seems possible they could defend well enough for it to be possible. Here's to hoping. Now onto the CL games!

We could do with them legging City if they aren't going to get anything- City looked to be running on fumes the other week after the CL so could do some damage to the rest of their season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #954 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm
Just seen the score. Whats the consensus, a decent point for our Everton relegation hopes?

Yes, but also keeps Leeds's back sides up.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #955 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
Based on the evidence of this match, I do not expect Leeds to take points off Man City.

To be fair you could say the same about Palace if they had City coming up yet they kept them to a 0-0 just recently. You never know.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #956 on: Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm »
Can't see Leeds getting anything off City, they have been battered by every half decent team this year and a few shite ones too
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #957 on: Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm
Can't see Leeds getting anything off City, they have been battered by every half decent team this year and a few shite ones too

Really? You must have been away. They have a new manager now, and haven't lost any of their last 5 league games, conceding only 4 goals in the process ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #958 on: Today at 03:14:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm
Really? You must have been away. They have a new manager now, and haven't lost any of their last 5 league games, conceding only 4 goals in the process ...
KevLFC could equally reply that Man City aren't Crystal Palace, Norwich, Wolves, Watford or Southampton, the 5 games they've gone unbeaten in  :)

I mean, it's football - anyone can win any game (or even get a draw.) Leeds aren't hopeless, and maybe if City take their eye off the ball, then Leeds can get something this coming weekend. But it's not an unrealistic take to say that Leeds are pretty unlikely to be the ones who stop City.
