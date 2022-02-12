« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19] 20   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04  (Read 13572 times)

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,407
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm »
The top four race is so back and forth, they all drop points for fun. Would like Arsenal to get it but theres a long way to go.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,544
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 07:36:36 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:23:30 pm
Spurs have fucked it. There's a surprise.

Enough games for Arsenal to hand the advantage back ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,124
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:36:36 pm
Enough games for Arsenal to hand the advantage back ;D
Absolutely haha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 08:04:58 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
Start of next season is huge for him. I imagine theyll spend in the summer so he needs results the first few months.

Villa could be Rafa's next job in the PL wouldn't surprise me. 
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,121
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 08:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm
only 9 points clear of Burnley, started off pretty well but it's gone pear shaped recently, doubt he'll get sacked any time soon but if they don't improve next year there's a chance he'll be out the door
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
Start of next season is huge for him. I imagine theyll spend in the summer so he needs results the first few months.
Ive not been paying attention to them really but they seem to be going further and further down the table every time i look
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,332
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm »
Would like to say I booed Kane every time he touched it but given he touched it about 5 times I didnt get much chance!

Spurs were rancid given they needed to win. You said Brentford hit the woodwork twice...was one the header in the first half? Wasnt sure if Lloris saved it. What was the other one, Mbuemo into the side netting late on?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,121
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 09:12:04 pm »
Can someone check on Nick
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,121
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 09:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm
Would like to say I booed Kane every time he touched it but given he touched it about 5 times I didnt get much chance!

Spurs were rancid given they needed to win. You said Brentford hit the woodwork twice...was one the header in the first half? Wasnt sure if Lloris saved it. What was the other one, Mbuemo into the side netting late on?
Who said Mate?

Would you like me to call someone to come and get you?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,544
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 09:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm
Would like to say I booed Kane every time he touched it but given he touched it about 5 times I didnt get much chance!

Spurs were rancid given they needed to win. You said Brentford hit the woodwork twice...was one the header in the first half? Wasnt sure if Lloris saved it. What was the other one, Mbuemo into the side netting late on?

Yeah, the header actually hit the bar it wasn't a save from Lloris.

Mate rang me earlier, I'm taking one of the kids tomorrow on his corporate tickets. Might as well watch the last ever League derby in comfort ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,762
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 09:32:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:21:05 pm
0-0 . Not bad . Spurs havent hit the target since villa away two and half games ago. Nuno Espirito Conte has transformed them.

Lol, didnt take long.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,790
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #730 on: Today at 08:32:32 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 08:04:58 pm
Villa could be Rafa's next job in the PL wouldn't surprise me. 

No chance is Villa appointing Rafa. Think Rafas time at clubs of a decent size in England is done.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #731 on: Today at 09:53:25 am »
Chelsea , 2 points ahead of us, 4 ahead of Spurs. Got west ham at home today then ETH swag fc away, lost 3 of their last 4 home games. They do have 2 games in hand but if they lose today and at United they're in a battle for top 4 again.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #732 on: Today at 01:11:46 pm »
.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Webster, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Maupay, Trossard, Welbeck.
Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long, Adams, Tella.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjI0MjU0MDAy?sport=soccer


Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Vydra, Weghorst.
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjI0MjU0Mjcx?sport=soccer


Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Christensen; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner.
West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Johnson, Cresswell; Soucek, Noble; Yarmolenko, Fornals, Masuaku; Benrahma.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjI0MjU0NTQw?sport=soccer



And: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.se : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:44 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #733 on: Today at 01:18:26 pm »
West Ham quitting on the league season then, good news for City and Arsenal
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,503
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #734 on: Today at 01:22:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:18:26 pm
West Ham quitting on the league season then, good news for City and Arsenal

Indeed. Theyll be doing this sort of line up for their last few league games. And cant blame West Ham, they know they have an incredible chance now to get CL through the Europa. But the pressure will be on them to win it, as they should from this point.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,465
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #735 on: Today at 01:27:46 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:18:26 pm
West Ham quitting on the league season then, good news for City and Arsenal

Zouma, Ogbonna and Diop are injured. They are resting Rice, Bowen and Antonio for Eintracht, but that was to be expected ...
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #736 on: Today at 01:29:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:27:46 pm
Zouma, Ogbonna and Diop are injured. They are resting Rice, Bowen and Antonio for Eintracht, but that was to be expected ...

Yeah I've seen the team, hence the comment. Thanks.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,407
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #737 on: Today at 01:30:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:18:26 pm
West Ham quitting on the league season then, good news for City and Arsenal
Its shit for us, but the same would happen if we were playing them instead of City. A team and a manager that never really win anything have a big chance at winning the Europa.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,332
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #738 on: Today at 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:30:31 pm
Its shit for us, but the same would happen if we were playing them instead of City. A team and a manager that never really win anything have a big chance at winning the Europa.

Come in Frankfurt basically. And then hope West Ham are still in the mix for Europa qualification for next season by the time they play City. Hopefully having had a taste of it this season will make them want to qualify again.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,427
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #739 on: Today at 01:53:46 pm »
Come on Burnley...
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,212
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #740 on: Today at 01:55:06 pm »
Hoping for a Conor Coady shocker today. Come on lad, you know what's at stake here.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #741 on: Today at 01:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:53:02 pm
Come in Frankfurt basically. And then hope West Ham are still in the mix for Europa qualification for next season by the time they play City. Hopefully having had a taste of it this season will make them want to qualify again.
yep that's what we have to hope for, you would think that UEFA would schedule the final a couple of days before the Champions League final rather than have it midweek when leagues are very much in full swing and coming towards the business end
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #742 on: Today at 01:59:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:18:26 pm
West Ham quitting on the league season then, good news for City and Arsenal
they've no chance of top 4 and the way United are playing they should get top 6 by default, they can even probably afford to burn this fixture off too. Ideally Frankfurt knock them out so they have to go all in for the league games
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,362
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #743 on: Today at 02:08:52 pm »
Burnley are going to burn themselves out playing like this.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,362
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #744 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm »
McNeil had to keep that down.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,734
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #745 on: Today at 02:20:23 pm »
West Ham fans sure do love a bit of bantz dont they.. twats.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #746 on: Today at 02:23:57 pm »
Chelsea look terrible. If Arsenal and Spurs were somewhat competent, they'd be finishing fifth.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #747 on: Today at 02:25:55 pm »
Burnley have been awful, wake up lads
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #748 on: Today at 02:27:02 pm »

'Sky commentator comparing Reece James to a 'liquorice allsorts' during commentary':-

https://streamja.com/G291B & https://juststream.live/OverhearingBarkedCrinkling
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #749 on: Today at 02:27:42 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:25:55 pm
Burnley have been awful, wake up lads
they've been in the bottom three all season for a reason, I imagine they'll take a point in this game
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #750 on: Today at 02:27:53 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:27:02 pm
'Sky commentator comparing Reece James to a 'liquorice allsorts' during commentary':-

https://streamja.com/G291B & https://juststream.live/OverhearingBarkedCrinkling
bloody hell.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #751 on: Today at 02:33:55 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:27:02 pm
'Sky commentator comparing Reece James to a 'liquorice allsorts' during commentary':-

https://streamja.com/G291B & https://juststream.live/OverhearingBarkedCrinkling


And this weeks Andy Gray award goes to . . .
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #752 on: Today at 02:37:50 pm »
Chelsea are so boring😴
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #753 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm »
So boring this- how was it selected for tv?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,862
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #754 on: Today at 02:44:49 pm »
I liked the half empty stadium
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,362
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #755 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
Wolves should have taken the lead. Burnley look like they need half time at the moment.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #756 on: Today at 02:45:54 pm »

Brighton [1] - 0 Southampton; Welbeck goal on 2 mins - www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8aXKLWlFao

Brighton [2] - 0 Southampton; Salisu own goal on 44 mins - https://twitter.com/Gibbi95140371/status/1518224833552732164

Brighton 2 - [1] Southampton; Ward-Prowse free-kick on 45+4 mins - https://twitter.com/Gibbi95140371/status/1518226109950832640

« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:25 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,683
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #757 on: Today at 02:46:43 pm »
Come on Burnley
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #758 on: Today at 02:48:54 pm »
Brighton 2-0 up against Southampton if anyone cares!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
« Reply #759 on: Today at 02:49:47 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:43:29 pm
So boring this- how was it selected for tv?
it was the obvious choice, London derby, given the choice of other two games not sure either would be a better option
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19] 20   Go Up
« previous next »
 