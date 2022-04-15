Shite isn't it, I've got a screen full of "you are ignoring this user" and added a couple more c*nts today Unfortunately people keep quoting them so I see the shite they post anyway
I've not seen the words "bottlers" or "bedwetters" yet so it's not that bad.
Can't believe them bedwetters Watford (19th in the league) bottled it away at City though. It's almost like they just aren't a very good team!
Stan Collymore is one of the pundits on French TV. They were showing his highlights and he looked incredible. Two-footed, strong, fast, good technique. Why didn't it work out?
They didnt try according to this thread. Whereas they went all guns blazing when we beat them away by more than City just did.Some comically bad conclusions being made in here. The richest team on the planet just beat a Roy Hodgson team and some users appear to have had a meltdown as if this was somehow unexpected. Its worth reminding people that we do exactly what City do to the rest of the league. We did it as recently as Tuesday.
Amongst other things he had significant mental health issues.
It was unexpected.I expected 5-0 or 6-0. 5-1 was a bonus!
Not going to worry about who can or can't beat City. It's pointless. That was draining in 18/19. Just going to leave it in the lap of the Gods and see where we end up. There will be a twist but it's no use trying to work out where it will come. If it's meant to be, it's meant to be.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
