Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04

Son of Spion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #680 on: Today at 04:58:42 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:50:38 pm
Shite isn't it, I've got a screen full of "you are ignoring this user" and added a couple more c*nts today ;D

Unfortunately people keep quoting them so I see the shite they post anyway

I wondered why you weren't replying to my posts.
stevieG786

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #681 on: Today at 05:04:39 pm
Hope Watford get relegated to league 1 next season. Waste of spaces.
Cesar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #682 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 04:58:00 pm
I've not seen the words "bottlers" or "bedwetters" yet so it's not that bad.

Can't believe them bedwetters Watford (19th in the league) bottled it away at City though. It's almost like they just aren't a very good team!
Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:12:35 pm
Second from bottom team loses heavily away to financially doped sportswashers shocker!
MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #684 on: Today at 05:16:10 pm
Stan Collymore is one of the pundits on French TV. They were showing his highlights and he looked incredible. Two-footed, strong, fast, good technique. Why didn't it work out?
S

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #685 on: Today at 05:17:30 pm
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 05:09:05 pm
Can't believe them bedwetters Watford (19th in the league) bottled it away at City though. It's almost like they just aren't a very good team!
They didnt try according to this thread. Whereas they went all guns blazing when we beat them away by more than City just did.

Some comically bad conclusions being made in here. The richest team on the planet just beat a Roy Hodgson team and some users appear to have had a meltdown as if this was somehow unexpected. Its worth reminding people that we do exactly what City do to the rest of the league. We did it as recently as Tuesday.
TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #686 on: Today at 05:22:17 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:16:10 pm
Stan Collymore is one of the pundits on French TV. They were showing his highlights and he looked incredible. Two-footed, strong, fast, good technique. Why didn't it work out?
Amongst other things he had significant mental health issues.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #687 on: Today at 05:22:48 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 05:17:30 pm
They didnt try according to this thread. Whereas they went all guns blazing when we beat them away by more than City just did.

Some comically bad conclusions being made in here. The richest team on the planet just beat a Roy Hodgson team and some users appear to have had a meltdown as if this was somehow unexpected. Its worth reminding people that we do exactly what City do to the rest of the league. We did it as recently as Tuesday.
It was unexpected.

I expected 5-0 or 6-0. 5-1 was a bonus!
Red Berry

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #688 on: Today at 05:23:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:22:17 pm
Amongst other things he had significant mental health issues.

He was also rather lazy and had a bad attitude. His poor mental health may have contributed to that though.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #689 on: Today at 05:23:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:22:17 pm
Amongst other things he had significant mental health issues.
I'm just surprised at how someone as good as he was could flop.
Dougle

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #690 on: Today at 05:25:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:22:48 pm
It was unexpected.

I expected 5-0 or 6-0. 5-1 was a bonus!

Well I think they missed a trick myself. It was 5-1 with about 30 minutes to go. Goal difference plus 2 for us. That's not too bad actually.
Red_Rich

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #691 on: Today at 05:25:41 pm

This has been my mantra and I'm sticking with it.

Quote from: Red_Rich on April 15, 2022, 01:47:50 am
Not going to worry about who can or can't beat City.  It's pointless.  That was draining in 18/19.  Just going to leave it in the lap of the Gods and see where we end up.  There will be a twist but it's no use trying to work out where it will come.  If it's meant to be, it's meant to be.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #692 on: Today at 05:28:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:22:48 pm
It was unexpected.

I expected 5-0 or 6-0. 5-1 was a bonus!
 

yep,i was defo expecting city to overturn out goal difference advantage,so they blew it!Now got pre game on nbc with Emeril agazzi selling pans.
