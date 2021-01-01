I still think Leeds away are the best bet for them dropping points. If City beat Leeds then it's pretty much done and dusted I'm afraid.



They have Newcastle after the second leg of the semi final against Real.. Depending on which Newcastle turn up, you never know..I have said it before and l'll say it again.. Injuries to key players could decide the title race.. We are likley to cope slightly better than them at the moment. We saw what happened in the FA cup semi.. They are a KDB and Mahrez injury away from dropping points if you ask me..