Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04

lukeb1981

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #600 on: Today at 03:53:19 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:51:45 pm
Villa is my hope
Not a hope ,they will batter Villa- i think wolves are the only team left that will give them a game.
88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #601 on: Today at 03:53:58 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:43:56 pm
I still think Leeds away are the best bet for them dropping points. If City beat Leeds then it's pretty much done and dusted I'm afraid.

They have Newcastle after the second leg of the semi final against Real.. Depending on which Newcastle turn up, you never know..

I have said it before and l'll say it again.. Injuries to key players could decide the title race.. We are likley to cope slightly better than them at the moment. We saw what happened in the FA cup semi.. They are a KDB and Mahrez injury away from dropping points if you ask me..
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #602 on: Today at 03:54:03 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:51:43 pm
They look very slow at the back. Walker is a big miss.

Huge miss. What is wrong with him?
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #603 on: Today at 03:54:13 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:29:31 pm
I'm honestly tired of teams like Watford and Norwich coming up and then going straight back down. I genuinely hope they fuck off and don't come back for good. They have no ambition to stay up and Watford in particular are a shambles of a club. Look at Brentford for instance. Fulham will be the same next season. Mitrovic will score about 5 goals and they'll go down with about 25 points.
Why do you want that, surely if all other 19 teams in the League were utter bollocks then Liverpool would win the league every season by a clear 50 points.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #604 on: Today at 03:54:29 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:51:45 pm
Villa is my hope

I think Villa will get a draw, we just have to do our job until then.
HardworkDedication

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #605 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:43:56 pm
I still think Leeds away are the best bet for them dropping points. If City beat Leeds then it's pretty much done and dusted I'm afraid.

One of us is dropping points next week imo. Obviously I hope it's not us but I've had this feeling for a while that with both teams facing difficult away games on the back of a midweek CL semi final, I genuinely feel there will be dropped points next weekend for either us or City.
MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #606 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:54:03 pm
Huge miss. What is wrong with him?
He's out injured. They are missing his recovery pace.
Max_powers

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #607 on: Today at 03:55:56 pm
On paper the Watford game was the easiest one left for them.

Newcastle have been on really good run of form so they could give them a game. Leeds and West Ham away will always be tricky.
Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #608 on: Today at 03:56:12 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:37:13 pm
Can't see them dropping any points really. Would be very surprised.

I agree.

I've already accepted they wont - that way I wont be disappointed!

I'm just enjoying us play every game at the moment and really fancy us to take both cups remaining.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #609 on: Today at 03:56:16 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:42:09 pm
Norwich 0 - [1] Newcastle; Joelinton 35' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/f4y08t

Norwich 0 - [2] Newcastle; Joelinton 41' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/6a3ft6
I can hardly believe JoeLinton scoring once never mind twice.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #610 on: Today at 03:56:51 pm
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:53:58 pm
They have extra Newcastle after the second leg of the semi final against Real.. Depending on which Newcastle turn up, you never know..

I have said it before and l'll say it again.. Injuries to key players could decide the title race.. We are likley to cope slightly better than them at the moment. We saw what happened in the FA cup semi.. They are a KDB and Mahrez injury away from dropping points if you ask me..

It's at the Emptyhad. If Newcastle were the home side maybe I'd give them a 20% chance but they've got no hope in hell away to City.
FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23/04 - 25/04
Reply #611 on: Today at 03:58:22 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 03:54:13 pm
Why do you want that, surely if all other 19 teams in the League were utter bollocks then Liverpool would win the league every season by a clear 50 points.

He'd still be shitting the bed every game if that happened ;D
