Safe to say he isn’t shit considering the career he’s had.Which makes it worse, that players go there and basically underwhelm and struggle immensely. They blame the league he came from on Sancho, but not sure that excuse is given for Varane.Ramsdale is Pickford-esque.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp