« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Villa away selling details  (Read 313 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,627
  • Internet terrorist
Villa away selling details
« on: Yesterday at 01:19:34 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Tuesday May 10.

Location: Villa Park

Kick-off: 8pm BST

Allocation: 2,963

This is a reduction compared to the allocation of 3,001 tickets received in the 2019-20 season. Aston Villa have confirmed that the reduction is due to visiting supporters wheelchair bays being moved to the visiting supporters section.

Disabled allocation: Eight wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £28.50
Young adult (Under 21): £22
Juniors (Under 18): £15.50
Price notes: Within the allocation are a number of restricted view tickets, which are reduced by £1.

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.

First sale: 12 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday April 25 until 12.45pm on Wednesday April 27.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 11 or more games: from 1pm until 1.45pm on Wednesday April 27.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 10 or more games: from 2pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday April 27.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: Nine or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday April 27.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/aston-villa-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,627
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Villa away selling details
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:39:41 pm »
So City was 2880 and it sold out on 12 yet Villa is 2963 and it starts on 12, yet the club will deny that they siphoned off loads for City so that 'others' could attend  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Villa away selling details
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:41:30 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 01:39:41 pm
So City was 2880 and it sold out on 12 yet Villa is 2963 and it starts on 12, yet the club will deny that they siphoned off loads for City so that 'others' could attend  ::)
Jesus Christ haha
Logged

Offline Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villa away selling details
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:35:05 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 01:39:41 pm
So City was 2880 and it sold out on 12 yet Villa is 2963 and it starts on 12, yet the club will deny that they siphoned off loads for City so that 'others' could attend  ::)

City away on a sunday afternoon was always gonna be a glamour fixture with a high corporate demand unlike Villa away on a Tuesday night.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Villa away selling details
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:37:01 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 01:39:41 pm
So City was 2880 and it sold out on 12 yet Villa is 2963 and it starts on 12, yet the club will deny that they siphoned off loads for City so that 'others' could attend  ::)
look how many players wives etc in there. Even klopps wife was in the away end
Logged
YNWA

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villa away selling details
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:53:04 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 01:39:41 pm
So City was 2880 and it sold out on 12 yet Villa is 2963 and it starts on 12, yet the club will deny that they siphoned off loads for City so that 'others' could attend  ::)

Yes but didn't City start on 14?  so that makes sense doesn't it?  I am sure Villa will drop in the same way, won't it?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,627
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Villa away selling details
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:38:41 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:53:04 pm
Yes but didn't City start on 14?  so that makes sense doesn't it?  I am sure Villa will drop in the same way, won't it?
It doesn't matter what it starts on, as apart from the really low allocations (Brentford, Watford and Burnley), every league away has dropped at least 6 (ie. 13 to 7 or 10 to 4), its what it sells out on that matters and that City game sticks out like a sore thumb :

2864 for Palace, sold out on 3
2880 for City, sold out on 12
2902 for Everton, sold out on 7
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 