Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Tuesday May 10.Location: Villa ParkKick-off: 8pm BSTAllocation: 2,963This is a reduction compared to the allocation of 3,001 tickets received in the 2019-20 season. Aston Villa have confirmed that the reduction is due to visiting supporters wheelchair bays being moved to the visiting supporters section.Disabled allocation: Eight wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.PricesAdult: £30Over 65 (65+): £28.50Young adult (Under 21): £22Juniors (Under 18): £15.50Price notes: Within the allocation are a number of restricted view tickets, which are reduced by £1.Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Tickets sales notesTickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.First sale: 12 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday April 25 until 12.45pm on Wednesday April 27.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 11 or more games: from 1pm until 1.45pm on Wednesday April 27.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: 10 or more games: from 2pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday April 27.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: Nine or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday April 27.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.