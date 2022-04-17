Madden 22 Sugar Rush has finally kicked off in Ultimate Team, which means a slew of new players and rewards have been revealed. As Easter approaches on Sunday, April 17, 2022, Madden 22 Ultimate Team is ready. In the meantime, we can already start enjoying Madden 22 Sugar Rush Part 1, which arrives in Ultimate Team on Friday, April 8, 2022 and is already live.
Sugar Rush will contain small eggs, medium eggs, large eggs, and finally the Eggstravagant eggs that hatch and open only on Easter Sunday. This time around, 34 different players will drop in Madden 22 Sugar Rush Part 1. There are 16 Elites, 10 Heroes, 4 Champions, 2 LTD and 2 special NCAT players in the Sugar Rush Part 1 version.
.
