Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Today at 05:06:09 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:54:40 pm
The difference between both chants is that one of them is correct & the other one isn't. Ferguson obviously remembers the banner at OT calling for his head.

My missus was in the away end at Villa Park, boxing day 1989, when they got beat 3-0 and at half time they where singing Fuck off Fergie and giving him loads as they walked off.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Today at 05:07:53 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 01:10:52 pm
Don't the club know the buyers of the tickets in the block it's being sung in? (obviously I am referring to the MUFC ticket office for Lower Anny seats). This surely could be nipped in the bud for the game after next by us all filming them singing. Whichever club the game was played at should be identifying the ticket buyers for each of the seats where the attender can be seen on film singing the chant, and issuing an instant lifelong ban. The club could have a specific email address for the reporting of racist, homophobic and this type of hate crime, where the caller identifies their seat and provides the video evidence from their phones. A group like Spirit of Shankly could table this at their meeting with the club as a framework for action perhaps.
Surely not an absurd suggestion?

People sell their tickets on and if it's an away they probably just stand with friends not in their allocated seats, so you couldn't rely on the club identifying people by the seat they're in.  They shouldn't need to anyway because there's plenty of video evidence.  Like someone said Shrewsbury identified the fans from footage and banned them for 8 years, other clubs just don't want to do that.  Look at the video footage from City a couple of weeks ago and there's clear footage of several people making Hillsborough gestures, lets see if any punishment comes from that in the coming weeks, I doubt there will be.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Today at 07:39:57 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:54:40 pm
The difference between both chants is that one of them is correct & the other one isn't. Ferguson obviously remembers the banner at OT calling for his head.

From what I remember "Fergie's right your fans are shite" started after Ferguson criticised the Old Trafford atmosphere. It was probably this one: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/jan/02/newsstory.manchesterunited

It gets to them which is why they have to resort to Hillsborough because it's all they've got. Even their poverty stuff just gets thrown back at them now with the Tory shouts.

As you say one is a fair game shout, that's also correct, and the other is just vile and lies. I'm sure "Fergie's right" has been used in reply as well when they've chanted about 'the S*n was right' which is the perfect response.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Today at 08:02:55 pm
A lot of very good replies on here. I agree with the vast majority of them. Son of Spion mentioned something first I think, that is why hasn't Carragher called this out on air? Or has he, I don't know? He didn't when we played either of the Mancs.  I don't expect Neville or Tyler or any of the other pundits to say anything meaningful about these disgusting chants or about those singing them, but by god all Red pundits like Carra, Souness, Owen, and others should really be calling this out. Seriously, how many Liverpool pundits are out there? Their silence is deafening.

Every ex-Red player out there should be doing something meaningful about this. They have the platforms that most of us don't. They are live on air. Say the bloody truth on live TV! Call the vile fans out! Make a stand with the rest of us.

Others have spoken about cameras and identifying those who chant this stuff. Why can't (don't) TV companies zoom in on this? This can't be brushed under the carpet like it has been for 33 years. Enough is enough! Reddebs you're 100% right, I'm going to join you in sending emails out to Sky, FA etc. I don't do Twitter but I'm thinking of joining just to ask pundits and those in the football media what they think of these chants mocking dead people and their families. Maybe it won't change anything in their minds but it's bound to change some of their followers thinking? Or at least educate those that don't know or don't care what happened at Hillsborough. I might be pissing against the wind here but I feel and want to do my part.

I wasn't there that day but I did watch it live on RTE as it happened. I don't personally know anyone that was there that day. Nor do I personally know anyone here on RAWK, but I know what you've gone through. Every Liverpool fan/supporter knows what happened that day and the fight for justice in the days/weeks/years that have followed. It's a damn shame that there's a lot of fans of other clubs who are ignorant of it. I don't pretend to know the grief of losing anyone close to me like a lot of you here and in Liverpool do. But I'll never forget what happened.

Those who don't know, or don't want to know need to be educated. Rival clubs will say they are going to do this but that's not enough. Our club should do something about this. I don't mean to come on here just saying "these people need to do this", "those need to do that" and then just sit on my hands fuming and despairing and doing fuck all. So I'm going to do the same as reddebs, send off emails and post on Twitter to hopefully help educate/change someone's thinking about Hillsborough.
