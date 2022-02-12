A lot of very good replies on here. I agree with the vast majority of them. Son of Spion mentioned something first I think, that is why hasn't Carragher called this out on air? Or has he, I don't know? He didn't when we played either of the Mancs. I don't expect Neville or Tyler or any of the other pundits to say anything meaningful about these disgusting chants or about those singing them, but by god all Red pundits like Carra, Souness, Owen, and others should really be calling this out. Seriously, how many Liverpool pundits are out there? Their silence is deafening.



Every ex-Red player out there should be doing something meaningful about this. They have the platforms that most of us don't. They are live on air. Say the bloody truth on live TV! Call the vile fans out! Make a stand with the rest of us.



Others have spoken about cameras and identifying those who chant this stuff. Why can't (don't) TV companies zoom in on this? This can't be brushed under the carpet like it has been for 33 years. Enough is enough! Reddebs you're 100% right, I'm going to join you in sending emails out to Sky, FA etc. I don't do Twitter but I'm thinking of joining just to ask pundits and those in the football media what they think of these chants mocking dead people and their families. Maybe it won't change anything in their minds but it's bound to change some of their followers thinking? Or at least educate those that don't know or don't care what happened at Hillsborough. I might be pissing against the wind here but I feel and want to do my part.



I wasn't there that day but I did watch it live on RTE as it happened. I don't personally know anyone that was there that day. Nor do I personally know anyone here on RAWK, but I know what you've gone through. Every Liverpool fan/supporter knows what happened that day and the fight for justice in the days/weeks/years that have followed. It's a damn shame that there's a lot of fans of other clubs who are ignorant of it. I don't pretend to know the grief of losing anyone close to me like a lot of you here and in Liverpool do. But I'll never forget what happened.



Those who don't know, or don't want to know need to be educated. Rival clubs will say they are going to do this but that's not enough. Our club should do something about this. I don't mean to come on here just saying "these people need to do this", "those need to do that" and then just sit on my hands fuming and despairing and doing fuck all. So I'm going to do the same as reddebs, send off emails and post on Twitter to hopefully help educate/change someone's thinking about Hillsborough.