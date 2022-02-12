Theres so many cameras at games now it should be easy identify the muppets singing this muck. Send the footage to United & City and see what they do. Its easy release a statement with no repercussions to the fan base.
I dont want to get political, but I watched the Liverpool v Forrest game live on the day, on Irish TV. The commentator said live while its happening overcrowding issue What happened in Hillsborough was going to happen to some set of supporters. It had happened a few times before. Being Irish, the reality of an English govt protecting its own (Duckenfield et al) and covering up a tragedy is all too easy to believe. Especially in Thatchers Britain. She hated working class people and fucked them equally, Irish, English, Scottish & Welsh. Governments are the not the people. Ive hated English governments, but working class people are all the same, all over Ireland & England.
Yeah its an emotive time of the year, but 30+ years of fighting for justice, having it been served eventually, and these muppets singing about a human tragedy, its rightly pissing people off. Whatever set of supporters that was in that semi, leppings lane end in April 89 was going to have the tragedy that happened happen to them. Unfortunately it was our supporters. The shame the media, the government and other clubs have thrown at us, when it should be directed towards the establishment is a disgrace. It could have been their supporters