I doubt that it will stop for a long time. It stems from the fact that a lot of their fans (not the majority) think that scousers are a lower class of person and it's ok to chant bile at them. Unfortunately the weak amongst their fanbase will sing along because it's cool to annoy the scousers.



I see it frequently online......the "always the victims" line is used and the person using it honestly believes that scousers deserve it as they are always claiming that they are the victims.



It's down to their own fans to start to call it out and to say it isn't right but there's no evidence that this will happen.



It boils down to a form of racism (I hate using the word racism loosely but I can't think of another term to use). Scousers are lower class people in the eyes of those who chant it and they feel superior. They want to show that they can hurt and it gives them comfort that they can. It's hard to know what can be done other than it must start with the club and their fans; marginalise those who do it or ban them. However the hard-core will still sing it no matter what.



Our best reaction is to ignore; otherwise all you are doing is giving the people who do it some sort of power over your feelings. Just laugh at the pathetic individuals who feel that they need to do it to gain some sort of "respect" from their fellow bullies. Do not engage or answer back....just keep doing what is right and let the bellends do what they do. It's not right nor is it acceptable but I don't have a magic wand.



A group of yobs going up to a group of women shouting sexually explicit bile to them would not be tolerated (yet it happens). Using songs that are offensive should be an offence but it isn't as, well, "football fans are like that".



All we can do is to ask our supporters clubs and groups to insist that it doesn't occur from our fans. Ask the club to put out regular reminders to say that offensive chants won't be tolerated and that the individuals will be banned. Stick a warning on all programs and tickets. By doing the right things, then maybe other clubs will follow our lead.