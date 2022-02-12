« previous next »
Author Topic: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities  (Read 3944 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 04:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:42:51 pm
The Mancs themselves are excellent goaders so that's what they're accusing us of doing. In future just cut out the Fergie's right chant if we don't want to hear that in response. As soon as I heard Fergie's right I knew what was coming.

Liverpool-United games for years have been associated with 'bad elements on both sides' which gives the media an excuse to either frame it that way or ignore it. All we can do is not rise to it and be on our best behaviour  because the Mancs also love running to the media if we do do anything daft

Ferguson called them out years ago over the chants but it made no difference.

That is absolutely no answer to this, we should be able to sing that song without a vile response. A better answer from them would be "have you ever won the Treble, have you fuck" or "20 times", but no, the c*nts have to go for the Hillsborough taunts. And what do we do when we stop singing Fergie's right and they continue to sing the S*n was right, you're murderers? Just stop singing every song hoping they don't do it?

Away at Wigan about 2007 I think it was, loads of them stood up waving copies of the Scum and were singing the S*n was right, so it doesn't even need the Fergie song to get some scum to start on us.

Arrests, fines, bans are the only way this will stop.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Fromola

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 04:59:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:46:21 pm
That is absolutely no answer to this, we should be able to sing that song without a vile response. A better answer from them would be "have you ever won the Treble, have you fuck" or "20 times", but no, the c*nts have to go for the Hillsborough taunts. And what do we do when we stop singing Fergie's right and they continue to sing the S*n was right, you're murderers? Just stop singing every song hoping they don't do it?

Away at Wigan about 2007 I think it was, loads of them stood up waving copies of the Scum and were singing the S*n was right, so it doesn't even need the Fergie song to get some scum to start on us.

Arrests, fines, bans are the only way this will stop.

All i'd say is "Fergie's right your fans are shite" is the perfect response if and when they do come out with their bile, rather than chant it (going forward) knowing they'll just respond with Hillsborough chants.

Of course either way it's on them if they chant it, i'd just rather not hear their 'the S*n was right' ditty if it can be helped. If they sing it anyway we have the ideal response.
Offline reddebs

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:28:23 pm »
Bout time we got some traction on this. 

I might fire off some emails to the FA, PL, Sky, BBC etc we need to get our feelings out there.

I know it's an emotive time of year but FFS enough's enough. 

I'm so sick and fed up of these things being brushed under the carpet and I wasn't at Hillsborough or knew anybody that was either.

33 bastard years and we're still being abused for the biggesr cover up by the establishment in our history.

I'm so fucking angry about this 😡
Offline reddebs

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm »
And fromola just fuck off with that shite. 

Nothing, absolutely fucking nothing should trigger that bollocks to be sung. 

Nothing mate so don't even try to justify your reasonings, it's bollocks.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:38:46 pm
They were walking down Goodison Road under police escort and singing it. They don't need "Fergie's right your fans are shite" to be sung their way first. They sing it on coaches, on trains, in pubs, in football grounds everywhere. The sick fuckers probably sing it in the bath.

They need to take personal responsibility.

We all stood to give one of theirs a minutes applause and sympathy at Anfield the other night. The gesture was met with Hillsborough songs. This is what we are dealing with here. This shit is on them, not us.

Yep, they were singing it en masse on the way into the ground looking for a reaction. A few cans fucked at them which was the least they deserved.
Offline rob1966

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:36:23 pm »
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward thanks Anfield for 'respect' shown after death of baby boy

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will never forget the "respect and compassion" showed by the Anfield crowd following the death of his baby boy.

Manchester United and Liverpool fans united in a fan-led minute of applause in support of Ronaldo and his family during Tuesday's league game.

Liverpool supporters sang their club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after seven minutes - Ronaldo's shirt number.

Ronaldo was absent from the 4-0 defeat.

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"One world One sport One global family Thanks, Anfield."

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their baby boy on Monday, saying it is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel".

The 37-year-old and Rodriguez, 28, were expecting twins.

Their baby girl survived - and they said her birth "gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness".

Both United and Liverpool players wore black armbands in a mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61176404
Offline Red Berry

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:55:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm
And fromola just fuck off with that shite. 

Nothing, absolutely fucking nothing should trigger that bollocks to be sung. 

Nothing mate so don't even try to justify your reasonings, it's bollocks.

Agree. They use it because it's the only thing they have that they know gets under our skin.

They're shit. Their club is playing shit, is ran by shitheads, and supported by shitheads. And we're playing the best footie of the PL era. It gnaws at them. That "chant" is all they have left.

Got away with it for years thanks to the cover up, and the fact we weren't that good and they were, so it got glossed over. Now the cover has been blown, but we're still dealing with this crap. It's high fucking time it was put to bed. 

If they want to think it fine. If they want to sing it in the Manc pubs, nothing we can do. But keep it out the ground, and if they can't the media should give them the humiliation they richly deserve for it.

It's not banter. It's fucking obscene. I know we have our knuckle draggers, but enough is enough.
Offline OOS

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 05:59:32 pm »
It's just anti-scouse banter to them. They just don't get it, and if they do, they are missing a few bolts upstairs.

Youd hope a few of their lads would have a word and try and stamp it out, but that clearly isn't working or happening. You'd expect some anti-scouse chants, but you'd expect there is a line at some stuff, and the Hillsborough stuff crosses that line.
Offline Fromola

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:02:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:28:23 pm
Bout time we got some traction on this. 

I might fire off some emails to the FA, PL, Sky, BBC etc we need to get our feelings out there.

I know it's an emotive time of year but FFS enough's enough. 

I'm so sick and fed up of these things being brushed under the carpet and I wasn't at Hillsborough or knew anybody that was either.

33 bastard years and we're still being abused for the biggesr cover up by the establishment in our history.

I'm so fucking angry about this 😡

There's no excuse anyway but the fact matchgoing fans of both Manchester clubs have acted up on the week of the anniversary is just all the more galling. Snide fuckers both of them.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm
And fromola just fuck off with that shite. 

Nothing, absolutely fucking nothing should trigger that bollocks to be sung. 

Nothing mate so don't even try to justify your reasonings, it's bollocks.

Of course it shouldn't.  I never said it should. It just gives them their cue to chant it because of how they are, it doesn't excuse it for a minute.
Offline Anfield Kopite

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 06:13:47 pm »
Well the thread title says these chants need calling out by the football authorities. Someone on the previous page said they might fire off a few e mails. Thats a fair idea but its not going to do much. What if it was a concerted effort ?. Like when we acted to stop Hicks and Gillette from refinancing. Bombard the authorities till they take action. I only watch on tv these days, but ive been to around 500 LFC matches and was in the Leppings Lane that day and it makes me so angry and upset to hear it.
Offline stockdam

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm »
I doubt that it will stop for a long time. It stems from the fact that a lot of their fans (not the majority) think that scousers are a lower class of person and it's ok to chant bile at them. Unfortunately the weak amongst their fanbase will sing along because it's cool to annoy the scousers.

I see it frequently online......the "always the victims" line is used and the person using it honestly believes that scousers deserve it as they are always claiming that they are the victims.

It's down to their own fans to start to call it out and to say it isn't right but there's no evidence that this will happen.

It boils down to a form of racism (I hate using the word racism loosely but I can't think of another term to use). Scousers are lower class people in the eyes of those who chant it and they feel superior. They want to show that they can hurt and it gives them comfort that they can. It's hard to know what can be done other than it must start with the club and their fans; marginalise those who do it or ban them. However the hard-core will still sing it no matter what.

Our best reaction is to ignore; otherwise all you are doing is giving the people who do it some sort of power over your feelings. Just laugh at the pathetic individuals who feel that they need to do it to gain some sort of "respect" from their fellow bullies. Do not engage or answer back....just keep doing what is right and let the bellends do what they do. It's not right nor is it acceptable but I don't have a magic wand.

A group of yobs going up to a group of women shouting sexually explicit bile to them would not be tolerated (yet it happens). Using songs that are offensive should be an offence but it isn't as, well, "football fans are like that".

All we can do is to ask our supporters clubs and groups to insist that it doesn't occur from our fans. Ask the club to put out regular reminders to say that offensive chants won't be tolerated and that the individuals will be banned. Stick a warning on all programs and tickets. By doing the right things, then maybe other clubs will follow our lead.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 06:26:06 pm »
It's had a bit more traction this time but our statement was very nearly mouthed, and the two Manchester club's statements are nowhere to be seen on either their Twitter feeds or on their websites. Brushed under the carpet. I genuinely think if the clubs came out strong it would put an end to it almost overnight.
Offline No666

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 06:27:48 pm »
We need to ask people like Lineker who are on twitter why he doesn't do more to call it out, given that they may be affecting the families' and survivors' mental health. As that article in The Athletic made clear, and as all of us know, we have lost more than the 97 due to Hillsborough.
And Fromola - this is NOT provoked by anything we say or do. Remember that banner they hung from the bridge on the motorway before the game at their place? That took planning.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:27:48 pm
We need to ask people like Lineker who are on twitter why he doesn't do more to call it out, given that they may be affecting the families' and survivors' mental health. As that article in The Athletic made clear, and as all of us know, we have lost more than the 97 due to Hillsborough.
And Fromola - this is NOT provoked by anything we say or do. Remember that banner they hung from the bridge on the motorway before the game at their place? That took planning.

Linekar is a prick. Apparently he couldn't hear Leicester fans sing their shite because he was only watching on TV.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:51:34 pm
I didn't say that. I just said be mindful that it will get a Hillsborough chant in response which is painful for many.

'Fergie's right your fans are shite' is the perfect response to chants like that. I don't know what the catalyst was for starting it though the other night.
They were singing it walking down Goodison Road on the way to Anfield. It wasn't in response to anything. They sing it wherever they are and need no provocation to do so.

Also, if we stop singing our songs Incase they throw in Hillsborough as a response, we'll have no songs left. Why? Because they are using the tried and tested technique of perverting their rivals' songs.

Remember "Liverrrpoool, Liverrrpooooool" and how they instantly respond with "murderers, muurderers."

Then we have "We won it five times, in Istanbul, we won it five times" which they then instantly pervert to "we won it three times, without killing anyone."

Facts are, most of them are moronic scumbags and will pervert anything in order to shoehorn a vile slur in wherever they can.

Basically, just being Liverpool and supporting Liverpool will get a Hillsborough chant in response. They're Man United, it's what they do.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:54:14 pm »
Ban fans singing it, identify them like they would if it was racist etc. Same goes for any aeroplane or Munich chants. Anfield should operate the away end and kick them out, less fans in the stadium for our opponent then its their problem.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm
Linekar is a prick. Apparently he couldn't hear Leicester fans sing their shite because he was only watching on TV.

To be fair he did call out the City fans on saturday
Offline Red Berry

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm »
start fining clubs if they can't control their fans. I think you'd soon find the culprits identified and dealt with.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 07:08:23 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 06:55:56 pm
To be fair he did call out the City fans on saturday

To be fair he fucking did not,he read out a mealy mouthed prepared statement & that's it.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 07:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm
They were singing it walking down Goodison Road on the way to Anfield. It wasn't in response to anything. They sing it wherever they are and need no provocation to do so.

Also, if we stop singing our songs Incase they throw in Hillsborough as a response, we'll have no songs left. Why? Because they are using the tried and tested technique of perverting their rivals' songs.

Remember "Liverrrpoool, Liverrrpooooool" and how they instantly respond with "murderers, muurderers."

Then we have "We won it five times, in Istanbul, we won it five times" which they then instantly pervert to "we won it three times, without killing anyone."

Facts are, most of them are moronic scumbags and will pervert anything in order to shoehorn a vile slur in wherever they can.

Basically, just being Liverpool and supporting Liverpool will get a Hillsborough chant in response. They're Man United, it's what they do.

They sang that before the Sun shite.

But,but "Fergies right" shouldn't be sung because it provokes them.
Online the 92A

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 07:11:06 pm »
We need to marginalise these chants make them unacceptable but lets get it right I was in the main stand right by the away end, Apart from the videos of them singing the Sun was right walking up Goodison road before the game. There was no vile chanting the first part of the first half, the first chants were Murderers completely out the blue after we were humiliating them on the football pitch. Followed by We won it 3 times without killing everyone, then after we were singing Fergies right your fans were shite came the vile shite about the Sun sang by most of the end not just a few. Forget the nonsense excuses this had nothing to do with us, all four sides of the ground clapped and stood for Ronald's loss apparently that either a/ didn't happen or b/ we made about us. We need to fuck this nonsense off it's not serious.
Offline Al 666

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 07:11:06 pm
We need to marginalise these chants make them unacceptable but lets get it right I was in the main stand right by the away end, Apart from the videos of them singing the Sun was right walking up Goodison road before the game. There was no vile chanting the first part of the first half, the first chants were Murderers completely out the blue after we were humiliating them on the football pitch. Followed by We won it 3 times without killing everyone, then after we were singing Fergies right your fans were shite came the vile shite about the Sun sang by most of the end not just a few. Forget the nonsense excuses this had nothing to do with us, all four sides of the ground clapped and stood for Ronald's loss apparently that either a/ didn't happen or b/ we made about us. We need to fuck this nonsense off it's not serious.

Their fanbase has always been moronic in regard to people from Liverpool. Even when Rooney was starring for them, they would spend games against other teams singing anti scouse songs. If they were not bothered about upsetting one of their own players then why would they think twice of insulting the dead.

It is ingrained in their culture and it is up to United to make it clear to their fans that it is not acceptable.
Offline rob1966

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm
Their fanbase has always been moronic in regard to people from Liverpool. Even when Rooney was starring for them, they would spend games against other teams singing anti scouse songs. If they were not bothered about upsetting one of their own players then why would they think twice of insulting the dead.

It is ingrained in their culture and it is up to United to make it clear to their fans that it is not acceptable.

I've said that to the missus and she said "he's not a Scouser, when we say the Scousers we mean your lot", they actually see us and Evertonians differently and because he is a bitter and hates us, they probably thought he was OK with it. I suppose we do the similar, in that we've always referred to them as The Mancs, but City were always just City.

Seen plenty of stickers around OT after Rooney left saying "You'll never be a United legend you fat Scouse bastard" so they are quick to change their minds and turn on him
Offline Fromola

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 09:48:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:32:22 pm
I've said that to the missus and she said "he's not a Scouser, when we say the Scousers we mean your lot", they actually see us and Evertonians differently and because he is a bitter and hates us, they probably thought he was OK with it. I suppose we do the similar, in that we've always referred to them as The Mancs, but City were always just City.

Seen plenty of stickers around OT after Rooney left saying "You'll never be a United legend you fat Scouse bastard" so they are quick to change their minds and turn on him

They still chant all their poverty ditties and anti-Scouse crap when they go to Goodison, even allowing for my enemies enemy is my friend.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm »
Theres so many cameras at games now it should be easy identify the muppets singing this muck. Send the footage to United & City and see what they do. Its easy release a statement with no repercussions to the fan base.

I dont want to get political, but I watched the Liverpool v Forrest game live on the day, on Irish TV. The commentator said live while its happening overcrowding issue What happened in Hillsborough was going to happen to some set of supporters. It had happened a few times before. Being Irish, the reality of an English govt protecting its own (Duckenfield et al) and covering up a tragedy is all too easy to believe. Especially in Thatchers Britain. She hated working class people and fucked them equally, Irish, English, Scottish & Welsh. Governments are the not the people. Ive hated English governments, but working class people are all the same, all over Ireland & England.

Yeah its an emotive time of the year, but 30+ years of fighting for justice, having it been served eventually, and these muppets singing about a human tragedy, its rightly pissing people off. Whatever set of supporters that was in that semi, leppings lane end in April 89 was going to have the tragedy that happened happen to them. Unfortunately it was our supporters. The shame the media, the government and other clubs have thrown at us, when it should be directed towards the establishment is a disgrace. It could have been their supporters
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:48:47 pm
They still chant all their poverty ditties and anti-Scouse crap when they go to Goodison, even allowing for my enemies enemy is my friend.

There was criticism of their poverty chants on Toffeeweb after their recent game against United.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:15:10 am »
Its not just the mancs singing these vile chants. The blues have been doing it and Ive been to a number of aways where its been sung. Including oppo fans waving S*n banners to goad us. I mean wtf!!!
There is a video of the Mancs being escorted into Lime St from a few years ago. It looks like a Sunday morning and they are chanting shite at anyone, mainly tourists and people going to work in the city centre.
