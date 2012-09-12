Ian Byrne , West Derby MP, brought this matter up and was getting in touch with Man Utd following the game on Tuesday.



I am truly baffled by such vile chants, I really can't my head around why fans spout this disrespectful shite at fellow footy fans, it could have easily been their team at Hillsborough that day, it was an accident waiting to happen on so many levels. We paid the price that day, more than 97 innocent fans died, their has been suicides too from survivors who couldn't cope with life after Hillsborough.



What the fuck do these c*nts get out of taunting us over Hillsborogh.....go on any City or Utd fans reading this, I'd love to know.



Wrote this and posted it on the Hillsborough thread after the City game.





Have Your Say



A minutes silence, shamefully cut short.

The Referee's whistle, the signal to abort.

I was hoping for respect, it was in all vain.

All we got, was a dirty moment of shame.



To be silent for just a minute, a simple ask.

But some vile fans were not up to the task.

I will never understand just why that is so.

Why before a minute, the Ref had to blow.



97 regular footy fans, just like me and you.

They wore red that day, could've been blue.

Men, women, and kids only in their teens.

A boy of only 10, living out his footy dreams.



So why the mocking, can you please explain.

97 innocent football fans died at that game.

Am I missing something here, have your say?

As I'm at a loss, why people behave that way.





