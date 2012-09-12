« previous next »
Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #40 on: Today at 11:10:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:43 am
Its just hard to get your head around why they even do it. They turn up to Anfield, see their shite team get ripped apart, have nothing to offer so go through their offensive songbook to try and goad a reaction. Does that make any of them feel any better a sour themselves or how the night has gone? Truly stupid.

Theyve always tried to claim the Always the Victims chant isnt about Hillsborough but the only time I recall it getting any kind of media coverage was when they sang it repeatedly the game after the Hillsborough Independent Panel was released. Couldnt be any more blatant.

I mentioned this in another thread, as the Missus said to me when we've discussed this, "you lot spent years singing about Munich, what did you think was going to happen?". That and the hatred that some Mancs hold towards Scousers is all the excuse they need. A Scouse accent in some parts of Manchester is all that is needed for it to kick off, my Blue cousin did 6 months in Strangeways for battering some Manc c*nts who'd attacked him just because he was Scouse, we've a director at work who did time for being involved in attacking a scouse band in a pub, our kid had loads of trouble in his City centre pub because he was Scouse and the types of wankers who carry that on are the same who sing the songs.

Until Manchester United itself clamps down on it, issuing banning orders etc then they will never change. They'll still sing it in the pubs regardless but it needs driving out of the grounds. Sadly, the only way I can ever see it fully stopping is when they have their own Hillsborough tragedy and I wouldn't wish that on anybody
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #41 on: Today at 11:11:25 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:04:59 am
It's all our fault for singing fergies right, your fans are shite.

Apparently we know that that chant will get the murderers chant in response and that's why we sing it.  We want to get a rise out of them.

Also something about the 70s and 80s and Munich.

Oh and here's the best one.... We made the Ronaldo clapping all about us by singing you'll never walk alone 🤷

Maybe fuck them isn't the best response but we'd be fucking dirt across all media if we'd ignored the 7th minute applause.

Anyway....fuck them and all other fans who thinks abusing the dead, their friends and families and all survivors of that horrific day that's still being perpetuated at our games week in week out 😡

Im not any way condoning them, but our fans also need to stop singing the song which they know will always get a Hillsborough song back as a reaction. We have much better songs to sing than that one IMO.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #42 on: Today at 11:13:12 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:08:04 am
I thought John Brewin (United supporter) was good about this on the Guardian pod. He also pointed out that he had been at Hillsborough as a fan just before the horrific event & similar crushes had happened. Fans of other teams had also had the similar issues there with crushing, bad policing, stewarding & the state of the ground. As he said, and has been well documented, this could have happened to other supporters from other clubs.

He did say all of that which is absolutely true.

However he stopped far short of saying what should actually be done about the chanting. To me it sounded like the standard cop out we have all come to know and expect. He put in all the usual caveats about "every club having its despicable minority" - and mentioned a couple of times about how horrible football terrace culture could be in the 80s and 90s as if that is relevant to the issue at hand today. He also stated how poorly it reflects on the individuals responsible. Again that is of course true - in fact stating the obvious. And that was where the conversation ended - it was met by a "very well said". The end.

They didn´t even begin to broach how organisations should be taking responsibility for those individuals, the same way they have done for racist and homophobic chanting.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #43 on: Today at 11:16:15 am
I think a whole show on these kind of issues might be warranted? But would they do one? Probably not. It might be important, but in football tribalism it would probably be a massive turn off, and I guess the producers wouldnt want that.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #44 on: Today at 11:21:19 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:16:15 am
I think a whole show on these kind of issues might be warranted? But would they do one? Probably not. It might be important, but in football tribalism it would probably be a massive turn off, and I guess the producers wouldnt want that.

I agree. Which is why I was disappointed to see them move on from the issue so quickly when they had a real chance to expand upon it. I understand they might not want to be dedicating half the show to it, but I would hope it warrants more then 2-3 minutes of a 55 minute podcast - if only to wake a few listeners up.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #45 on: Today at 11:33:01 am
Ian Byrne , West Derby MP, brought this matter up and was getting in touch with Man Utd following the game on Tuesday.

I am truly baffled by such vile chants, I really can't my head around why fans spout this disrespectful shite at fellow footy fans, it could have easily been their team at Hillsborough that day, it was an accident waiting to happen on so many levels. We paid the price that day, more than 97 innocent fans died, their has been suicides too from survivors who couldn't cope with life after Hillsborough.

What the fuck do these c*nts get out of taunting us over Hillsborogh.....go on any City or Utd fans reading this, I'd love to know.

Wrote this and posted it on the Hillsborough thread after the City game.


Have Your Say

A minutes silence, shamefully cut short.
The Referee's whistle, the signal to abort.
I was hoping for respect, it was in all vain.
All we got, was a dirty moment of shame.

To be silent for just a minute, a simple ask.
But some vile fans were not up to the task.
I will never understand just why that is so.
Why before a minute, the Ref had to blow.

97 regular footy fans, just like me and you.
They wore red that day, could've been blue.
Men, women, and kids only in their teens.
A boy of only 10, living out his footy dreams.

So why the mocking, can you please explain.
97 innocent football fans died at that game.
Am I missing something here, have your say?
As I'm at a loss, why people behave that way.


Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #46 on: Today at 11:35:58 am
The club should cut their allocation to 25% for the next game against them. If they act appropriately then back to 100% for the one after that.

About time proper action was taken to totally cut it out.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #47 on: Today at 11:40:48 am
Great that

Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:33:01 am
Have Your Say

A minutes silence, shamefully cut short.
The Referee's whistle, the signal to abort.
I was hoping for respect, it was in all vain.
All we got, was a dirty moment of shame.

To be silent for just a minute, a simple ask.
But some vile fans were not up to the task.
I will never understand just why that is so.
Why before a minute, the Ref had to blow.

97 regular footy fans, just like me and you.
They wore red that day, could've been blue.
Men, women, and kids only in their teens.
A boy of only 10, living out his footy dreams.

So why the mocking, can you please explain.
97 innocent football fans died at that game.
Am I missing something here, have your say?
As I'm at a loss, why people behave that way.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:30:13 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 07:46:03 am
It was  actually started after 2004 when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson had the article in the spectator when he accused the city of Liverpool  wallowing in its own victim status  after the death of Ken Bigley but continued in the article to link the victim status  with Hillsborough and the drunken fans nonsense .
I'm sure you're correct there, gazz. I'm just going on the line peddled by so many Mancs at the time who said "it's about Suarez, not Hillsborough." I heard that said and saw it in print time after time.

Of course, their excuse for singing it changes as often as they change managers these days.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #49 on: Today at 12:38:46 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 11:11:25 am
Im not any way condoning them, but our fans also need to stop singing the song which they know will always get a Hillsborough song back as a reaction. We have much better songs to sing than that one IMO.
They were walking down Goodison Road under police escort and singing it. They don't need "Fergie's right your fans are shite" to be sung their way first. They sing it on coaches, on trains, in pubs, in football grounds everywhere. The sick fuckers probably sing it in the bath.

They need to take personal responsibility.

We all stood to give one of theirs a minutes applause and sympathy at Anfield the other night. The gesture was met with Hillsborough songs. This is what we are dealing with here. This shit is on them, not us.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #50 on: Today at 12:44:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:30:13 pm
I'm sure you're correct there, gazz. I'm just going on the line peddled by so many Mancs at the time who said "it's about Suarez, not Hillsborough." I heard that said and saw it in print time after time.

Of course, their excuse for singing it changes as often as they change managers these days.
Lets get this straight. The very first time i heard them sing Always the victims was in the 89/90 season at Anfield, first time we played them after the disaster. 100% it was about Hillsborough.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #51 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:44:08 am
Thing with Linekar is he was doing the bidding of his bosses. They condemned it and moved on. Do I believe he was disappointed himself? Yeah, I do think he thought the City fans were c*nts. If the club says, if any individual comes to Anfield and is seen inciting hatred and goading the families of those who have lost children, brothers, sisters, husbands, etc, the club will take it up with the police against that individual. Not against their club. To long have these individuals hidden amongst the masses, I think that if they are pulled up on it they will tell you that you dont understand football and Liverpool fans do it to and if you dont like the rivalry pick another sport. But this is hiding behind football, go on record then please as MR ***** and back it up against your own name and the name of your own family. Whilst rivalry is important and fuels the passion in the game, lines must be drawn. Is it ok, for the mother of a son lost at Hillsborough to hear what you are singing? Yes, you. You are singing it. Is this who you are? Does your wife know what you are singing, forget your mates, YOU! Maybe some individuals should be dragged out and questioned in public. If the football authorities do do anything, picking out a few individuals naming and shaming them, get a statement from them. This would hit home more than condemning Manchester utd for example, in fact condemning the collective would get their backs up and they still wouldn't get it.

I agree with all of that. My issue however is with the double standards. If one dickhead in the crowd decides to do something racist, it's put on all the papers, they have a roundtable discussion on it in Sky on how it needs to be abolished in the game etc etc.

 But when a whole group of people prolong the suffering of others by chanting about proven lies that people murdered their own friends and family, what will it take for just one pundit to break script and say "you know, it's been happening for years and if we want to remove hatred from the game, why are we accepting this?"

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #52 on: Today at 01:36:56 pm
I think the biggest problem has been that the people you would expect to have helped stamp this out. The government, the football authorities, the Police and the media. Were either directly involved in the Hillsborough disaster or were complicit in the cover-up.

It has been all too convenient for the aforementioned to pretend it hasn't been happening.

Hopefully we have now reached a tipping point and action will now be taken. 
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #53 on: Today at 01:40:49 pm
Our expectations are naturally low for a reason. In the same game, a section of Manchester United fans were filmed singing The Sun was right, youre murderers to the Liverpool fans. Days earlier, Manchester City fans caused a minutes silence to be truncated because they couldnt hold back from chanting about that avoidable catastrophe.

As David Conn tweeted: Football fans who disrespect the Hillsborough disaster dont even understand that theyre just indulging lies spread by South Yorkshire police to evade responsibility for 97 people unlawfully killed.

Those fans, at that moment, probably arent really thinking anything beyond goading the opposition  identical to those whove sung about the Munich air disaster. Its all fair game. Forget humanity. Were in a crowd. Everyone else is doing it. Were (whoever) FC, well sing what we like.

------------------------------------

And there is a line. The Hillsborough songs cross it. Identify those doing it if you can and ban them. But once we work out exactly where that line is perhaps we just ignore the rest. Some of the teenagers will grow up  reaching those that havent or dont feels like an impossible task.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/21/expectations-football-fans-seem-so-low-has-it-always-been-like-this-cristiano-ronaldo
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #54 on: Today at 01:51:00 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 11:11:25 am
Im not any way condoning them, but our fans also need to stop singing the song which they know will always get a Hillsborough song back as a reaction. We have much better songs to sing than that one IMO.

The thing is, 'your fans are shite' is the most inoffensive chant going. We get teams coming to Anfield week in, week out singing 'where's your famous atmosphere' or 'this is a library' and we don't retort with songs about human tragedies.

The fact that they're so bitter and angry that they respond to a gentle ribbing about their support with songs about Hillsborough says a lot more about them than it does about us.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #55 on: Today at 02:03:17 pm
We've seen these half-arsed apologies before but never a concerted effort to actually deal with it. Our own manager made a video askong our fans to stop the rent boy chants, which whilst was correct as it had an effect on LGBT communities, it didn't concern dead people. I cannot imagine how survivers feel hearing those chants week in week out.

Think the only way if for the club to start calling it out - start but sending the video of the culprits to Utd and challenge them to deal with it directly. Since the media are slow at actually pointing the finger and calling for action, we are the ones who need to do it.

Some of our ex-players need to take this up as well. They will pipe up for any old nonsense yet remain silent on topics that actually matter.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #56 on: Today at 03:42:51 pm
The Mancs themselves are excellent goaders so that's what they're accusing us of doing. In future just cut out the Fergie's right chant if we don't want to hear that in response. As soon as I heard Fergie's right I knew what was coming.

Liverpool-United games for years have been associated with 'bad elements on both sides' which gives the media an excuse to either frame it that way or ignore it. All we can do is not rise to it and be on our best behaviour  because the Mancs also love running to the media if we do do anything daft

Ferguson called them out years ago over the chants but it made no difference.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #57 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:42:51 pm
The Mancs themselves are excellent goaders so that's what they're accusing us of doing. In future just cut out the Fergie's right chant if we don't want to hear that in response. As soon as I heard Fergie's right I knew what was coming.

Not surprised you try to make out it's our fault they sing it.   ::)
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #58 on: Today at 03:49:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:42:51 pm
The Mancs themselves are excellent goaders so that's what they're accusing us of doing. In future just cut out the Fergie's right chant if we don't want to hear that in response. As soon as I heard Fergie's right I knew what was coming.

If you think signing 'Fergies right, your fans are shite' is fair game for then signing about Hillsborough, then I really dont know what to tell you but you're so offensively wrong Fromola.

Its already been said, they sing that vile shit all the time, nothing to do with being 'goaded'
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #59 on: Today at 03:51:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Not surprised you try to make out it's our fault they sing it.   ::)

I didn't say that. I just said be mindful that it will get a Hillsborough chant in response which is painful for many.

'Fergie's right your fans are shite' is the perfect response to chants like that. I don't know what the catalyst was for starting it though the other night.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #60 on: Today at 03:52:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:49:43 pm
If you think signing 'Fergies right, your fans are shite' is fair game for then signing about Hillsborough, then I really dont know what to tell you but you're so offensively wrong Fromola.

Good job I don't then. Just that we now know what they'll respond with.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:55:53 pm »
Reply #61 on: Today at 03:55:53 pm
Good job I don't then. Just that we now know what they'll respond with.

So, our fault for singing their fans are shite  :butt

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #62 on: Today at 03:58:45 pm
Reposting something I put on here yesterday. There are bad individuals on both sides, I'm not disputing that for one second. I have zero proof but I'd be willing to bet that some lowlife was doing an aeroplane gesture at the away fans on Tuesday night. The chanting isn't one individual though, nor is it a one off. It's a huge crowd of people and that is something that can't be levelled at us for a long time now.
Quote
The proof has always been there. Take a sample timeline of the last five years. Watch any television broadcast of this fixture in that time and you'll hear that chant, and others like it, at regular intervals by United fans.

In that same timeline I've genuinely never heard a single one in retaliation by our fans. That is to say, I've never heard a chant about Munich on the television coverage. I'm sure there's the odd moron shouting something offensive, and there will always be evidence of some cretin doing an insensitive gesture. These are odd ones out though. Whereas if it comes through loud and clear on the broadcast feed, we can safely say it's a large group and not just the behaviour of one or two individuals.

I have two challenges for anyone who disputes this.

Firstly, find me a Liverpool v United game from the past five years where "The Sun was right, you're murderers," hasn't been picked up on the broadcast. (There are other similar chants but we'll leave it at just this one for now)

Secondly, find me a game from the same period where a chant of similar obscenity was sung by Liverpool fans and has been picked up on the broadcast.
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:55:53 pm
So, our fault for singing their fans are shite  :butt

It's not our fault those chanting it are total dickheads is it? Why would it be? All I was saying was don't encourage them again if that's what they're going to respond with.

It's the perfect chant to respond with after they do.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #64 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm
A spontaneous chant during a game is one (bad) thing. Disrupting a minutes silence on the anniversary (closest game too, also a cup semi), is on another level though. That sort of thing should get sanctions against the club. Its a set piece moment, everyone knows its time to show respect, when it happens like it should its a significant thing to have 70,000+ go quiet. So to deliberately ruin it, to break the silence, is a huge deal. 
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #65 on: Today at 04:08:09 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:55:53 pm
So, our fault for singing their fans are shite  :butt
From RedCafe. It's our fault. They just can't resist calling us murderers! The poster makes it sound like it's some built in response from their fans, pathetic.

Logged

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #66 on: Today at 04:09:07 pm
"He called me smelly so I set his house on fire"
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:09:37 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 04:08:09 pm
From RedCafe. It's our fault. They just can't resist calling us murderers! The poster makes it sound like it's some built in response from their fans, pathetic.



Don't worry Man United have promised to educate their fan base.

All sorted.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #68 on: Today at 04:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:02:04 pm
It's not our fault those chanting it are total dickheads is it? Why would it be? All I was saying was don't encourage them again if that's what they're going to respond with.

It's the perfect chant to respond with after they do.

Its completely irrelevant what we chant first (unless obviously its similarly disgusting). Quite why you're even mentioning it, lord knows. Its a bit like saying if you didn't want to get a broken nose, you shouldn't have chuckled when he tripped over. The ONLY issue is why that fanbase is still getting away with such disgusting chants and tackling that, rather than insinuating its partly down to Liverpools completely innocent chanting first.
« Reply #69 on: Today at 04:16:49 pm »
Liverpool FC is saddened by the recent rise in vile chants about the Hillsborough disaster.

We know the impact these abhorrent slurs have on the families of the 97, those who survived, and all associated with this club.

We are working with the relevant authorities to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether and, where appropriate, bring the full force of the law and the games sanction process down on those who continue to sing them.

Statement here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-1
« Reply #70 on: Today at 04:17:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:09:07 pm
"He called me smelly so I set his house on fire"

On no basis does it justify that response. They just want any excuse to do it and try and frame it as tit for tat or goading.

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #71 on: Today at 04:19:34 pm »
The truth is that the FA have heard this for years. The Premier League have heard this for years. The media have all heard this for years.

None of them give a fuck. They are as culpible as the shitheads that sing it.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #72 on: Today at 04:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:16:49 pm
Liverpool FC is saddened by the recent rise in vile chants about the Hillsborough disaster.

We know the impact these abhorrent slurs have on the families of the 97, those who survived, and all associated with this club.

We are working with the relevant authorities to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether and, where appropriate, bring the full force of the law and the games sanction process down on those who continue to sing them.

Statement here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-1

Yeah, that's about the only way they'll sort it out.

Banning the Mancs from Anfield will make some of them shut up.

That should be the policy. ANY of your fans sing that shit and they are banned from Anfield and that includes cups.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #73 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm »
Whenever there are Hillsborough-related chants from the away end (or in City's case at Wembley), the club should refuse to sell away tickets for the same fixture in the following season, and leave that section of the Annie Road empty.
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #74 on: Today at 04:35:45 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 11:11:25 am
Im not any way condoning them, but our fans also need to stop singing the song which they know will always get a Hillsborough song back as a reaction. We have much better songs to sing than that one IMO.

No we shouldn't.


Should rape victims stop wearing revealing clothing ?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:38:20 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #75 on: Today at 04:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:42:51 pm
The Mancs themselves are excellent goaders so that's what they're accusing us of doing. In future just cut out the Fergie's right chant if we don't want to hear that in response. As soon as I heard Fergie's right I knew what was coming.

Liverpool-United games for years have been associated with 'bad elements on both sides' which gives the media an excuse to either frame it that way or ignore it. All we can do is not rise to it and be on our best behaviour  because the Mancs also love running to the media if we do do anything daft

Ferguson called them out years ago over the chants but it made no difference.

What a load of shite.
« Reply #76 on: Today at 04:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:36:56 pm
I think the biggest problem has been that the people you would expect to have helped stamp this out. The government, the football authorities, the Police and the media. Were either directly involved in the Hillsborough disaster or were complicit in the cover-up.

It has been all too convenient for the aforementioned to pretend it hasn't been happening.

Hopefully we have now reached a tipping point and action will now be taken.

As I said earlier,none of them care,they were swift to act when that bloke put something offensive on his bonfire though  :butt
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #77 on: Today at 04:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:17:57 pm
On no basis does it justify that response. They just want any excuse to do it and try and frame it as tit for tat or goading.

Do you think if we never chanted 'Fergies right, your fans are shite' that they'd never chant their filth about Hillsborough and the S*n again Fromola?
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #78 on: Today at 04:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:51:34 pm
I didn't say that. I just said be mindful that it will get a Hillsborough chant in response which is painful for many.

'Fergie's right your fans are shite' is the perfect response to chants like that. I don't know what the catalyst was for starting it though the other night.


You didn't say it but you know fuck well that is what you were getting at.  :no
