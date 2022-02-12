« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO

Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm
You will get to sing Going down to the blue shite. Enjoy!

We've sung it before but this is the first time I believe it will actually happen.

My lads 2nd game of the season and his first experience of the Blueshite should hopefully be his last 🤣
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Couldn't care less about the VVD or Thiago stuff. It's football, stuff happens.

Them getting relegated will be funny as fuck. Majority of match goers in school were bloooes, same with my workplaces over the years. I'm thoroughly enjoying watching the life getting sucked out of them, the false hopes getting dashed with each passing shit performance.

I will be cheering on us, and every team Manchester City and Ev play like they are my own this season.

Back to the game, I reckon we are gonna batter them. Lampards teams always start out quick but patter out, get an early goal and their heads will go. They are crap. Can see us scoring a few.
I grew up in friendlier times, but for years they have been awful as a fan base. If they are relegated I would be happy. If they really struggle financially with all the money they have blown, so much the better.

Reid, Steven, Bracewell and so on this lot aint that.

Hope they disappear.

Three points and no injuries will do me tomorrow. If it is a comfortable win, so much the better.
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:53:55 am
Everton may as well rest players for games that they could get something out of. This is as nailed on a defeat for them as any game they have left. If Lampard was offered 3-0 now he would snatch your arm off. Their worst nightmare is a hammering after Richarlison or Mina is sent off in the first half - that would condemn them to relegation.
Also it would be lovely if this was our last dance with these for a few years.

I personally hope they play well, put us under a lot of pressure, then have 3 goals ruled out by VAR, & finally big Div comes off the bench & scores a 94th minute winner off his arse.
Excited for the game  will be interesting to see who starts considering it the start of 4 games in 9 days
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm
Couldn't care less about the VVD or Thiago stuff. It's football, stuff happens.

Them getting relegated will be funny as fuck. Majority of match goers in school were bloooes, same with my workplaces over the years. I'm thoroughly enjoying watching the life getting sucked out of them, the false hopes getting dashed with each passing shit performance.

I will be cheering on us, and every team Manchester City and Ev play like they are my own this season.

Back to the game, I reckon we are gonna batter them. Lampards teams always start out quick but patter out, get an early goal and their heads will go. They are crap. Can see us scoring a few.

completely disagree. the way roy keane is celebrated as a hardman for doing haaland is disgusting. its still assault even though its on grass and theres a ball knocking around. vinnie jones hypothetically breaking messis leg to even the odds isnt football
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
completely disagree. the way roy keane is celebrated as a hardman for doing haaland is disgusting. its still assault even though its on grass and theres a ball knocking around. vinnie jones hypothetically breaking messis leg to even the odds isnt football

Agreed. Kicking the fuck out of the opponent is the easy way out. Much harder to spend years working on your game to outclass them but this country loves the 'underdog'
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 11:39:58 pm
Agreed. Kicking the fuck out of the opponent is the easy way out. Much harder to spend years working on your game to outclass them but this country loves the 'underdog'

I think the game was a bit different back then. Souness was some boy on a pitch in his day. Keanes chop on Haland was 20 years ago. Hed be getting more than a red card for it these days. The reason guys like Souness and Keane are respected as hard men is because they both could play the game. They were both technically good footballers. Souness had a little more finesse probably. Kicking players was a part of the game from whenever I started watching soccer in the mid 80s. Its only in recent times its going out of the game.

IF VVD gets a chance to leave an elbow in on Pickford tomorrow from a corner kick, Id hope hed take his chance. That probably makes me old fashioned, but its part of the game in my head still.
Strangely enough, I think they are a harder team to play than United at the moment, we have to do our stuff and not believe the table.
I think they'll finish the pitch with nine men. Between Ferguson and Lampard, I think whatever plan they might happen will quickly unravel and they will lose their heads - regardless of what's needed for the rest of the season.

That said, I think we'll try to keep the scoreline modest, as we'll be looking to protect our players. So yeah, I go with three nil, even if we do end up with a numerical advantage. Klopp won't want to risk his players with the points in the bag, not in this game. We have a season to finish.
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/23/liverpool-everton-derby-cannot-be-a-rivalry

Quote
Liverpool finished 14 places ahead of Everton in 1998 and 50 points ahead in their title-winning season of 2020. Barring an extreme shift in fortunes, both marks are likely to be smashed in 2022.
Reckon it'll be a brilliant atmosphere. Better than Tuesday, actually. If we get an early goal it'll be superb for the rest of the game IMO.
We should easily be binning this lot off they are that bad. But I have that dark lingering feeling in the back of my head that Fat Frank and Drunken are going to have this lot show up and have them play super dirty to appease that terrible portion of their fanbase who crave one of our players getting injured and out for the rest of the year because that's pretty much winning the league for that lot.
Got $100 on LFC by 5.  Typical me always sitting on the fence, probably be 8.

😅
I expect this to be much harder than the United game (Mind you a Guinness shite would be harder than that lot). 
Fat Frank loved to throw in a few snide tackles when he played against us and I think that's about all they'll aspire to here . They'll fight like dogs but as long as we stay focused we'll come out on top. Just hope we don't pick up a few casualties. That Pigeon shithouse and Gordon trying to ingratiate himself to the baying mob will pose the most physical danger I reckon.
