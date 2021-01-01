Am I the only one in this thread who doesn't want to see them relegated? I look forward to the derby every year and it'll suck if they aren't there next season. I enjoy the banter (some of them are delusional and to be fair, it's from BOTH sides).



Still, I hope we trash them this weekend but they go on to win a few matches after and survive relegation, while we get the pregnant unicorn.



Scouse born and bred.Love the City more than the Reds.Family meant I always wanted the best for the Blues.Until VVD. And that fuck trying to break Thiago's leg.Let them eat shit.