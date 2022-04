Good OP, thank you.



This is going to be far tougher than the Mancs, Everton will be out to do damage. The only way to get anything out of their season is to hamper ours.



Milner, Hendo, Robbo and Konate need to be picked. Everton will not want to get on the wrong side of them. No Thiago, because he's too precious to lose to their thuggery. Virgil to score with a thumping header and stare down a hapless Pickford.



Just daft. And if anything seems a little disrespectful to those players, the implication being we can afford for them to get injured......Thiago is as tough as anyone, and probably better placed to avoid a leg breaker from one of their grocks than the likes of Millie and Hendo I'd imagine anyway. Plus remember last season was his first start for us so probably wasn't prepared for that sort of welcome.Hopefully Burnley get a win tonight, but even if they dont the bitters still aren't in a position to be able to just hack our players with no regard for any consequences and we shouldn't be weakening ourselves. Thats exactly what thugs like that want.