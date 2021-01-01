« previous next »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 05:05:59 pm
If you watch the video about mobile tickets, on the UEFA app it tells you everything you need to know.
When you get to the entrance at the Stadium shown on your mobile ticket, the stewards check your ticket on the phone and activate it, so the QR code appears.

You are asked to make sure that Bluetooth is activated on your mobile, so presumably the stewards have some device which links your ticket to the ticket database and brings it to life.  This is what happened with mobile tickets for the Europa League Final last week and the Europa Conference Final tonight.

I don't recall any Rangers fans having any issues reported and apparently the same system was used at EURO 2020!

the euros ticket app was so easy to fake last year - even easier than paper tickets and the people working dont know how to tell as long as it react like theyre told it zhould
Its just a Twitter rumour, Ive just been up to stare de France ticketing and theyve got nothing
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 11:38:05 am
Its just a Twitter rumour, Ive just been up to stare de France ticketing and theyve got nothing
in fairness their hardly gonna be selling tickets up there
Theres definitely a live ticket page, but looks like you can only add tickets if youve had an email.
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 11:38:05 am
Its just a Twitter rumour, Ive just been up to stare de France ticketing and theyve got nothing

It's geniune. Friend got email at 10:17
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 11:40:05 am
Theres definitely a live ticket page, but looks like you can only add tickets if youve had an email.
yeah won't even let you access the page without an email this time
Got the email at 10:17 this morning while I was out and didn't see the notification on my phone until 10:20. Then had trouble logging in to the UEFA site through the mail app on me phone. Hover managed to get in eventually and get a ticket! Made up!
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:43:39 am
yeah won't even let you access the page without an email this time

I'm on the page! Cat 1, Cat 1 restricted and cat 2,

Error

Unfortunately, the item you have selected is no longer available.
