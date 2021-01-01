If you log into your uefa account you can see the seat you've been allocated when you click View on map in the my tickets section. Just can't see them in the app yet
I can see 1 seat in U1, front row right on half way line above media seats. But we bought two on the same account, in two seperate transactions. Can only see 1 in the view map. Anyone else the same?
My brother just did this for ours. We're on the front row of the upper tier but towards the Madrid end. In's in though!
Tickets now transferred. G8 row 3. Looks to be the advertising board meaning you cant see the nearest touch line.
Is that two tickets transferred to people other than the ballot winner?
No restrictions showing on the seat map for the two we got in S17 and U04. Look like perfect specs. Youd hope so too for 550 but a bonus they should be able to see well enough.
what details are needed to transfer a ticket?
Just an email address. The receiver needs to upload the mobile ticket app and then they appear
Is U04 closer to our end or theirs ?
