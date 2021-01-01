« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open  (Read 24860 times)

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #520 on: Today at 09:50:59 am »
Quote from: Jack.lfc on Today at 07:13:41 am
If you log into your uefa account you can see the seat you've been allocated when you click View on map in the my tickets section. Just can't see them in the app yet

Brilliant thanks! Proper nosebleed but only about 30 seats away from the Liverpool end.
Logged

Offline Jack.lfc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #521 on: Today at 09:52:23 am »
Yep our 3 are  upper tier by madrid end
Logged

Online MikeD

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #522 on: Today at 09:54:16 am »
Just got our two in R03
Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #523 on: Today at 09:58:17 am »
I can see 1 seat in U1, front row right on half way line above media seats.

But we bought two on the same account, in two seperate transactions. Can only see 1 in the view map. Anyone else the same?
Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #524 on: Today at 09:59:46 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 09:58:17 am
I can see 1 seat in U1, front row right on half way line above media seats.

But we bought two on the same account, in two seperate transactions. Can only see 1 in the view map. Anyone else the same?
ignore me, its been allocated now as a pair. Sorted
Logged

Online adwhite40

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • And Could He Play!
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #525 on: Today at 10:00:07 am »
R03 for me too.
Logged
"Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say... WE ARE LIVERPOOL." - Bill Shankly

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #526 on: Today at 10:02:49 am »
Does this mean the tickets can be transferred?
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,470
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #527 on: Today at 10:07:23 am »
I just received mine in the app, from Thursdays sale.
Logged

Online LFCste1

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:08:05 am »
U09 row 6 for me. Pleased with that. I'm assuming the restricted view bit is for advertising hoardings?
Logged
Twitter @LFCSTE1
PSN stelacala

Offline Tim

  • Make that an umbrella in my Breezer. Jimmy Anderson's stunt double.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
  • Welcome to Heaven
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
Quote from: Tim on Today at 09:48:05 am
My brother just did this for ours. We're on the front row of the upper tier but towards the Madrid end. In's in though!

Our seats are Block S01 - Row 61.

Any ideas how easy it would be to walk around to the Liverpool end and what the segregation is like. I have mates who are upper tier in our end.
Logged
If you're going to sign up on Betfair please use my code N4TFVF4PK

We'll both get £20



:wave

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:22:10 am »
I guess luck was in for those able to buy more than two on the one account . What a crap system 
Logged

Online RedRon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #531 on: Today at 10:24:45 am »
Mine pair appear to be row 6 in U07. Very happy with that as appear to be closer to our end of stadium.
Logged

Online Tjfruits

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:35:31 am »
T9. I bought a them as a pair but they are two rows apart??
Hoping it will be standing, one of the restricted views isnt the best
Logged

Online Tjfruits

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #533 on: Today at 10:35:58 am »
For previous finals have the uppers/middle been standing as well?
Logged

Online SDFKOP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We've conquered all of Europe...
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #534 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Got our 2 Cat1 restricted view. Front row of H05, barrier is the restriction apparently!
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • Long live the King
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:18:25 pm »
No restrictions showing on the seat map for the two we got in S17 and U04. Look like perfect specs. Youd hope so too for 550 but a bonus they should be able to see well enough.
Logged
Long live the King

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:20:20 pm »
Tickets now transferred. G8 row 3.  Looks to be the advertising board meaning you cant see the nearest touch line.
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • Long live the King
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:26:14 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 12:20:20 pm
Tickets now transferred. G8 row 3.  Looks to be the advertising board meaning you cant see the nearest touch line.

Is that two tickets transferred to people other than the ballot winner?
Logged
Long live the King
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 