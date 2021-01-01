If you log into your uefa account you can see the seat you've been allocated when you click View on map in the my tickets section. Just can't see them in the app yet
I can see 1 seat in U1, front row right on half way line above media seats. But we bought two on the same account, in two seperate transactions. Can only see 1 in the view map. Anyone else the same?
My brother just did this for ours. We're on the front row of the upper tier but towards the Madrid end. In's in though!
Tickets now transferred. G8 row 3. Looks to be the advertising board meaning you cant see the nearest touch line.
