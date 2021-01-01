Unreal .. landed two today with my mate!
My mate did. We both did the application together.
Ha no I mean with an invitation to purchase?
Bought tickets in the uefa ballot but how do you actually access them. When i go on the uefa app it says there are no tickets associated with this email address. It is defo the right email though.
Well that link stole a few hours work from my employer!
theyll email you them closer to the date advising you to download the UEFA Tickets App and log in, and theyll be in there
Also any idea what the restricted view is? Looked round the stadium and cant see any obvious posts or anything, or will it be front 3 rows or something
Haha same. Ive done fuck all this afternoon
Anyone got a new link? I would assume more will come in the coming days
Its over now unless Madrid return tickets
Anyone know if there is a way to change ticketing email address of any ballot winnerThinking to buy in person with a UEFA ballot winner and then changing the registered email address whilst with them because I dont want the uncertainty that they forward the tickets after passing it on to meAny way to work around thisIdeally if anyone selling their tickets or knows someone reliable on here feel free to give us a shout even if its a bit overs because ideally want Paris ticket sorted before winning the league on Sunday
I doubt it as it's linked to their account, I'm not sure if they can recall after sending or not though hasn't been confirmed either way
