UEFA CL Final Ballot Open

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 07:06:43 pm
Bought tickets in the uefa ballot but how do you actually access them. When i go on the uefa app it says there are no tickets associated with this email address. It is defo the right email though.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm
Unreal .. landed two today with my mate!
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 07:37:04 pm
Quote from: MaskedBenitez on Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm
Unreal .. landed two today with my mate!

Did you get an email?
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm
My mate did. We both did the application together.

 
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
Quote from: MaskedBenitez on Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm

My mate did. We both did the application together.

Ha no I mean with an invitation to purchase?
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 07:53:09 pm
 
Quote from: dug77 on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
Ha no I mean with an invitation to purchase?

yeah man
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 07:06:43 pm
Bought tickets in the uefa ballot but how do you actually access them. When i go on the uefa app it says there are no tickets associated with this email address. It is defo the right email though.
theyll email you them closer to the date advising you to download the UEFA Tickets App and log in, and theyll be in there
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
Quote from: Redking83 on Yesterday at 05:48:26 pm
Well that link stole a few hours work from my employer!

Haha same. Ive done fuck all this afternoon
Logged
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 09:22:38 pm
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm
theyll email you them closer to the date advising you to download the UEFA Tickets App and log in, and theyll be in there
Given its only 8 days from when I travel, I hope they send them quickly so I can get them transferred to me.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 09:25:54 pm
Quote from: MaskedBenitez on Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm
My mate did. We both did the application together.

 

Ive removed that link as it contains all your personal info mate and probs not the best plan to be sharing it with the world!
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm
theyll email you them closer to the date advising you to download the UEFA Tickets App and log in, and theyll be in there
Im assuming this is when we get the spec as well? Just got the invoice at the minute. No block or seat or anything
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm
Also any idea what the restricted view is? Looked round the stadium and cant see any obvious posts or anything, or will it be front 3 rows or something
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 10:47:47 pm
Quote from: Tjfruits on Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm
Also any idea what the restricted view is? Looked round the stadium and cant see any obvious posts or anything, or will it be front 3 rows or something
theres a barrier at the front of the stand that restricts if sitting I think, there's some other barriers in the stands that might do the same too
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 10:52:11 pm
Quote from: adwhite40 on Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
Haha same. Ive done fuck all this afternoon

This whole Uefa ballot process had a very negative impact on my productivity at work starting from the first deadline when you had to wait for the results of the ballot... ;)
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 11:28:04 pm
Anyone got a new link? I would assume more will come in the coming days
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 11:32:17 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:28:04 pm
Anyone got a new link? I would assume more will come in the coming days
I'd say that's them all gone now
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:28:04 pm
Anyone got a new link? I would assume more will come in the coming days

Its over now unless Madrid return tickets
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Today at 12:06:21 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
Its over now unless Madrid return tickets

I've read reports that they had requests for 59k tickets from 18k people. No way are they giving back any tickets to Uefa.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Today at 01:58:05 am
Anyone know if there is a way to change ticketing email address of any ballot winner

Thinking to buy in person with a UEFA ballot winner and then changing the registered email address whilst with them because I dont want the uncertainty that they forward the tickets after passing it on to me

Any way to work around this

Ideally if anyone selling their tickets or knows someone reliable on here feel free to give us a shout even if its a bit overs because ideally want Paris ticket sorted before winning the league on Sunday ;D
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Today at 02:01:25 am
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 01:58:05 am
Anyone know if there is a way to change ticketing email address of any ballot winner

Thinking to buy in person with a UEFA ballot winner and then changing the registered email address whilst with them because I dont want the uncertainty that they forward the tickets after passing it on to me

Any way to work around this

Ideally if anyone selling their tickets or knows someone reliable on here feel free to give us a shout even if its a bit overs because ideally want Paris ticket sorted before winning the league on Sunday ;D
I doubt it as it's linked to their account, I'm not sure if they can recall after sending or not though hasn't been confirmed either way
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Today at 04:06:51 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:01:25 am
I doubt it as it's linked to their account, I'm not sure if they can recall after sending or not though hasn't been confirmed either way

Can anyone confirm if a ticket can be recalled once passed on, please?
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Today at 04:23:22 am
Hi Guys,

New member based in the US, I have 4 x Hospitality seats that I purchased, got lucky in ballot, selling these for face value if anyone is interested.



