Author Topic: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open  (Read 7638 times)

Offline Graeme

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm »
Not had an email but login to the portal - ballot results are there
Online damomad

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:47:02 pm »
I'm getting this message:

"Almost there...
You will be able to review your application later today.

The ticketing portal will be available from 14:00 CEST"
Online anitrella

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:41:14 pm
Not had an email but login to the portal - ballot results are there

Did you see whether you were successful or unsuccessful?
Offline Graeme

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:52:26 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 12:51:17 pm
Did you see whether you were successful or unsuccessful?

Yeah it says unsuccessful
Online ooter1

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:00:24 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 12:47:02 pm
I'm getting this message:

"Almost there...
You will be able to review your application later today.

The ticketing portal will be available from 14:00 CEST"

saying 16:00 now.
Online Strummer77

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:00:58 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 12:47:02 pm
I'm getting this message:

"Almost there...
You will be able to review your application later today.

The ticketing portal will be available from 14:00 CEST"

Just changed to 16:00
Online deanloco9

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:01:03 pm »
The fact that the results are on the website but we can't access them  :butt
Online stoa

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:01:36 pm »
Oh FFS. Now it says 16.00. How can they make what should be a pretty straightforward process so fucking complicated and drawn out?
Online deanloco9

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:07:47 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:01:36 pm
Oh FFS. Now it says 16.00. How can they make what should be a pretty straightforward process so fucking complicated and drawn out?

Will be 3pm UK time if it doesn't change again
Online anitrella

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:10:11 pm »
That red bar is moving fast, it did before then moved to 16.00 CEST
Offline Graeme

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:10:11 pm »
Online stoa

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 01:10:11 pm
What happens if goto this link and login?

https://championsleague.tickets.uefa.com/lottery/application_en.html#/

You have to put in a captcha and it shows that "the portal will be open at 16 cest" message...
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:14:42 pm »
Christ the next couple of hours are going to be a right off
Online pl_kop_1969

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:18:24 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:01:36 pm
Oh FFS. Now it says 16.00. How can they make what should be a pretty straightforward process so fucking complicated and drawn out?

It's UEFA, remember the draw for the quarters and semi finals! Wouldn't rule out them sayin everyone's successful and then doing a redraw :-)
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:19:56 pm »
crazy to do this before weds
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:22:18 pm »
apparently im getting in in a minute
Online lfcrule6times

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:23:47 pm »
mine's unsuccessful
Online TeddyTime33

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:24:11 pm »
Unsuccessful sound, due in the club one now
Online LFCJayy

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:24:42 pm »
Anyone successful?
Online deanloco9

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:25:04 pm »
Unsuccessful
Online Strummer77

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:25:33 pm »
Unsuccessful as well
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:25:33 pm »
unsuccessful for both
Online stoa

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:27:17 pm »
Unsuccessful. Fuck off...
Online JasonF

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:28:47 pm »
Unsuccessful. Oh well, worth a try.
