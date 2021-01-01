Not had an email but login to the portal - ballot results are there
Did you see whether you were successful or unsuccessful?
I'm getting this message:"Almost there...You will be able to review your application later today.The ticketing portal will be available from 14:00 CEST"
Oh FFS. Now it says 16.00. How can they make what should be a pretty straightforward process so fucking complicated and drawn out?
What happens if goto this link and login?https://championsleague.tickets.uefa.com/lottery/application_en.html#/
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]