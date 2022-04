What might benefit us this time is the fact that they have started the ballot process in April when there are only 4 teams left. It's usually in February when the 2nd round is starting.



Never really got why they do it so early. If you're doing it online it shouldn't be a big issue to do it at the start of April and get everything done by the end of the month so you have a few weeks to send out the tickets (which is not even necessary anymore nowadays). If I was a bad person, I would suggest it was because doing it so early lead to people, who were successful in the ballot but their team went out in the meantime, didn't pick up their tickets and they could hand them out to sponsors or the "Uefa family". I might have missed it, but I've never really read or heard anything about what happens to tickets that aren't picked up after the ballot, like for example having a "waiting list" after the ballot with people on it who get offered a ticket if someone who was successful doesn't pay for theirs on time.